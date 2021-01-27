Logo
CS:GO

How VAC-banned CSGO star Jamppi was forced into Valorant

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:16

by Jacob Hale
ENCE

Share

Jamppi

On January 26, 2021, Finnish CSGO prodigy Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen finally announced his rumored switch over to Riot Games’ Valorant after a short, turbulent career in Valve’s hit FPS title.

At just 19, Jamppi has had a career dissimilar to most of his peers. At the age of 14, Jamppi says he lent his CSGO account to a friend to play on, and received a VAC ban for cheats used on the account.

To this day, the ban stands, with Valve’s strict policies preventing him from playing in Valve-sponsored Majors, and an ongoing lawsuit between the two making matters even harder for the Finn.

Despite having a particularly promising future as a player, Jamppi never got to live out his expected career trajectory. Here’s how it all went wrong.

jamppi ence blast
ENCE
Jamppi and ENCE were both expecting different outcomes when he originally signed.

Finland’s CSGO prodigy

Coming up just playing with friends in Finland, Jamppi shifted his career plans away from the ice hockey rink and into the server.

Before he became the worldwide phenomenon he is recognized as now, Jamppi made an incredible mark on the Finnish scene.

Playing in a local LAN against the likes of HAVU’s Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen and Otto ‘ottoNd’ Sihvo, Jamppi fought through a broken wrist, cranked his sensitivity up and put on a stellar performance. It became immediately clear that if a broken wrist couldn’t stop him, not much could.

Watch Now: Jamppi’s Tragedy: How a VAC Banned CSGO Pro Was Forced to Play Valorant

ENCE or bust

Jamppi joined ENCE in April 2020, offering him the opportunity despite ongoing troubles with his VAC ban. The team was made up entirely of players from his native Finland in Aleksi ‘allu⁠’ Jalli, Jere ’sergej⁠’ Salo, Jani ’Aerial⁠’ Jussila, Sami ‘⁠xseveN⁠’ Laasanen and Miikka “’suNny⁠’ Kemppi.

For many, including perhaps himself, this was to be Jamppi’s big break… His chance to prove himself and hopefully, a time for Valve to reconsider their stance on his ban. Instead, Jamppi found himself left in the dark as to what his future holds — and he’s taken it upon himself to change that.

jammpi csgo ence blast pro series
YouTube: ENCE
Jamppi could have been one of the biggest stars in Counter-Strike.

From CSGO to Valorant

Like many top pros in other esports, Valorant offered a new path to success for Jamppi. We’ve seen top Overwatch stars such as Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won make the switch, while fellow CS:GO pros like Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu are considered among the game’s best.

Rumors had been circulating regarding Jamppi’s future, with talk of a Valorant switch on the cards, and that was made official on January 26. After dedicating his entire teenage life to making it in Counter-Strike, the Finnish prodigy will be aiming to make waves in Future Earth, swapping the AK for the Vandal.

The move is one that doesn’t really come as a shock, but could be a source of sorrow for the CS:GO scene, as it loses one of its most promising talents to a game frequently branded as the CS:GO killer.

CS:GO

How to Watch DreamHack Open January EU/NA: Stream, schedule, results

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:27

by Lauren Bergin
DreamHack Open January 2021
DreamHack, Dexerto

Share

DreamHack Open

CSGO’s DreamHack Open January 2021 is underway. 8 teams will be competing in Europe for a $70,000 prize pool, and 4 teams duke it out in North America for $30,000. We’ve got the EU & NA DreamHack streams, schedules and current results right here for you. 

  • Both EU & NA DreamHack Open January run from January 27 – 31.
  • FPX & Evil Geniuses among the more notable teams competing in EU.
  • paiN Gaming and Triumph featuring in the NA leg.

Throughout January we see 8 EU teams and 4 NA teams duke it out for a total of $100,000 in cash prizes.

The format for for both EU & NA is a double elimination style Groups Stage into a Bo3 semifinal and Bo5 final.

DreamHack Open January EU & NA: Stream

DreamHack is being streamed live on the official DreamHack Twitch channel, where the vods will be available after the games are complete to watch in case you miss any of the action.

DreamHack Open January EU: Results & schedule

Below are all of the results for the EU leg of the competition. We’ll update this as the competition progresses.

Group A Matches

Date Match PST EST GMT CEST
January 27 BIG 2 – 0 HellRaisers 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
January 27 FPX vs Evil Geniuses 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
January 28 TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
January 28 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
January 29 TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

Group B Matches

Date Match PST EST GMT CEST
January 27 Gambit vs Sprout 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
January 27 Team Spirit vs forZe 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
January 28 TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
January 28 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM
January 29 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4 – January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30AM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5 – January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM 4PM

DreamHack Open January NA: Results & schedule

Below are all the results for the NA leg of the competition. We’ll update this as the competition progresses.

Day 1 – January 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Triumph vs paiN Gaming 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Rebirth Esports vs Extra Salt 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 2 – January 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 3 – January 29

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 4 – January 30

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM

Day 5 – January 31

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Final TBD vs TBD 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM