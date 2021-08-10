Shroud explains why CSGO players are “the best gamers of all time”

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes CSGO players who grew up playing Counter-Strike 1.6 and 1.5 are “the best games of all time” and explained why, although some might say he’s biased.

Shroud’s insane aim and decorated career as a professional CSGO player are the reason why so many people consider him to be a god-tier gamer. And it’s one of the main reasons why thousands of Twitch viewers tune in to watch him own.

However, it’s easy to forget that he developed those skills as a kid playing Counter-Strike 1.5 and 1.6, and he believes other CSGO players who played those games growing up are “the best gamers of all time.”

However, it’s not for the reason you might expect.

“I personally think people who played Counter-Strike 1.6 and 1.5 growing up… are the f**king best gamers,” he said. “Those are the best gamers of all time in any game.” He “doesn’t know” what it is about the game that makes its players “so good at everything,” but he swears it “just happens.”

“I don’t think it has too much to do with the mechanics of the game itself,” he added. Instead, his best guess is that when people played those games, “there were so many different games and genres coming out [and] they were playing it all.”

So, rather than having anything to do with the game’s mechanics, Shroud believes it’s more about the time at which CSGO players played those games. But that doesn’t mean he thinks they should stick with it forever.

After having some initial qualms about Valorant, he’s changed his tune and admitted it’s so good that it makes him fear for CSGO’s future. He’s even urged players to make the switch in the past.

So, while he thinks CSGO’s predecessors produced the world’s best gamers, it seems like he no longer thinks it’s the best game.