Shroud claims gamers who prioritize PC graphics over performance are “doing it wrong”

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek never hesitates to lower a game’s graphics settings to maximize performance, and he claims those who don’t are “doing it wrong” regardless of how powerful their rig is.

It’s a well-known fact that competitive gamers like Shroud lower their graphics settings to boost performance. And while some gamers like to bask in the realism of the games they play, he isn’t one of them.

However, he doubled down on his views during a recent stream. He claimed that gamers who prioritize graphics over performance and refuse to lower “unnecessary” settings are “doing it wrong” and will end up having a “bad time.”

“It doesn’t matter what machine you have,” he said. “If you’re not putting stuff on low that is unnecessary, like this sh*t… post-processing, shadows, foliage [and] effects, [you’re doing it wrong].” And that’s coming from someone who has an insane gaming rig.

“I don’t think you guys realize the performance difference no matter the machine you have. If you’re not tweaking your graphics settings in any video game, you are doing it wrong. It doesn’t matter what you have.”

Shroud has a GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and a Ryzen 9 5950X processor worth roughly $3,000, but he won’t hesitate to lower settings for performance. “If you’re not tweaking it, you’re going to have a bad time.”

Of course, to each their own. Not everyone cares enough about squeezing every last drop of performance out of their set-up.

However, the benefits of having higher frames per second on games like Apex Legends and Warzone are well-documented. And the best way to increase it is to lower your settings, regardless of how good your rig is.