Shroud “isn’t sure” Valorant will ever be as big as CSGO

Published: 7/Dec/2020 0:57

by Bill Cooney
Shroud/Riot Games

Streaming star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek definitely thinks Valorant has the potential to be as big an esport as CSGO, but not without facing some serious challenges if it hopes to reach that level.

Valorant is Riot’s first foray into the first-person shooter scene, and it can definitely be considered one of the success stories of 2020 boasting a large, steady player base that’s made it one of the most popular games of the year.

It’s also wasting no time on the esports side of things, with the worldwide Flashpoint Finals providing great storylines and action from North America, Europe, and more.

Despite its popularity shroud, perhaps accurately, predicts that it faces some serious hurdles if it ever wants to reach the same level of popularity that CSGO saw during its glory days.

Shroud CSGO Valorant League of Legends
DreamHack
Shroud played CSGO professionally for several years before he retired to stream full-time.

The former CSGO pro said he thinks Valorant has the potential to become as big as Counter Strike, but he’s not sure it will ever happen.

“The beauty of CS was that it’s very easy to watch, you know you’re grandma could watch it and be like, ‘oh this person shoots this person,'” the Canadian streamer told viewers.

“But Valorant, it’s still the same thing, this person shoots this person, but what’s confusing about it is everyone looks the same, and everyone’s casting abilities.”

Unlike CSGO which splits teams up into the very distinguishable terrorists and counter-terrorists, Valorant has players all picking from the same pool of heroes, similar to Overwatch. If you play the game it’s not that big of an issue, but it does present challenges to the casual observer.

Riot Games
Abilities popping off all over the place can make it tough to follow the action during Valorant matches.

Shroud’s also correct that the abilities can be confusing too. One of the biggest problems Overwatch esports face is that it’s hard to tell from an observer POV what’s going on when everyone is popping abilities. It doesn’t get as muddled in Valorant, but doesn’t make it any easier to watch, either.

“As great as Valorant is to watch, I think it’s going to be very challenging for a grandma to watch,” he added. “But that doesn’t matter, Valorant has so many players, that all it needs is the players to watch. Just like League of Legends.”

Timestamp at 6:35 for mobile viewers.

Shroud could definitely be on to something here, since LoL (another Riot IP) is one of the biggest video games and esports out there, but a very large percentage of the fanbase is made up by people who actively play the game and understand it.

“League of Legends has so many players, it doesn’t matter if your grandma can’t watch it, the game’s huge,” the streamer continued. “So that’s all Valorant has to as well, just make their game f***ing awesome, and the views will come.”

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.