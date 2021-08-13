Shroud explains why he’s “done” with CSGO: “I’m not playing that sh*t”

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek had a lousy time playing CSGO after encountering a series of problems and explained why he’s “done” with it and how it “makes him sad” to see it being run into the ground.

Shroud has had a love-hate relationship with CSGO ever since he stopped playing professionally. Despite having some initial concerns about Valorant, it’s won him over to the point where he thinks it will take over CSGO and has even urged professional players to make the switch.

At the same time, he thinks CSGO players are “the best gamers of all time” and likes seeing aspects of the game, including strategies and map designs, make their way into its alleged successor.

But when it comes to playing it, it looks like he’s done.

Shroud decided to give CSGO a whirl in a recent stream. But the moment he launched the game and tried to stream it, he immediately encountered some problems, starting with a bug that temporarily muted his microphone.

Then, he realized that if you want to stream the game, you need to enter a launch option command ‘-untrusted,’ which inadvertently puts you into lobbies with cheaters. And he wasn’t particularly thrilled about it.

“CSGO is definitely not winning over any new players with this mess,” he said.

Shroud went on to compare it to Valorant, which — in his opinion — handles it much better. “For real, though that’s a big problem with CSGO. It’s very messy, and it’s so hard to play. Its accessibility is f**king awful.”

Unfortunately, that was only the beginning. Things got worse as time went on. It took him a while to find a game, and once he did, it didn’t last long. Not only did a cheater ruin the experience, but the server also lagged into oblivion. And that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“All right, I’m done,” he said. You thought Rainbow Six Siege was bad? Get a load of this game called CSGO. I’m not playing that sh*t. I’m not doing it. What did they do to this game, man? What have they done to our boy?”

He explained that it “hurts” and “makes him so sad” to see “such a good game get sh*t on by the company behind it.” And he believes the only way Valve will care enough about making it better is if “everyone stops playing CSGO.”

So, if his latest comments are anything to go by, it seems like Shroud’s love-hate relationship with the game he grew up playing is dead and buried – at least for the time being.

Of course, that can easily change, especially if Valve decides to fix some of CSGO’s glaring problems — many of which have plagued the game for years now — and make it a more streamlined and accessible experience.

Veteran players like Shroud, however, won’t be holding their breath.