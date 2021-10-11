Messi and Neymar send message to PSG Talon ahead of Worlds 2021 match

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar have expressed their support for PSG Talon as the Hong Kong-based team begins their campaign at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

PSG Talon, who are partnered with French soccer giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), represent the Southeast Asian region at Worlds 2021.

Ahead of the start of their group stage campaign on October 11, PSG released a video in which team stars Lionel Messi and Neymar wished the esports team success in Iceland.

Messi and Neymar back PSG Talon

The line between traditional sports and esports has blurred considerably over the half-decade or so. Esports orgs such as FaZe Clan and LOUD have signed NFL athletes and Olympians. Numerous esports teams, such as Schalke 04 Esports and Galatasaray, are owned by long-standing soccer clubs.

In 2020, Talon Esports of the PCS partnered with PSG, the nine-time Ligue 1 champions. Rebranded as PSG Talon, Hong Kong-based team is a powerhouse of the Southeast Asian region, winning three of the four PCS splits held since the league began in Spring 2020.

PSG Talon begin their Worlds 2021 campaign in Group C, where they will face RNG of the LPL, Fnatic of the LEC, and Hanwha Life Esports of the LCK.

“Good luck guys, we are counting on you!” says Neymar.

“Let’s go PSG Esports!” Messi adds.

PSG Talon are expected to face a tough challenge in the group stage, but perhaps the success of the French giants will rub off on them.