FaZe Clan reportedly eyeing mousesports' Karrigan to replace NiKo in CSGO roster

FaZe Clan are reportedly eyeing a reunion with mousesports’ in-game leader Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen as a replacement for recently-departed CS:GO star Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač.

According to The Clutch, FaZe has been interested in the Danish-German who has an expiring contract with mousesports in 2021. The org could decide to pull the trigger on a deal now with a likely buyout, or avoid a transfer fee all together when karrigan hits the free market in March.

It’s said Brazilian star Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David has been pushing for karrigan’s signing ever since NiKo left to join his cousin Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač on G2 in late October.

Coldzera has been taking over IGL responsibilities in the meantime, and is lobbying the organization to fill in the spot with a strong pick like mousesports’ general.

Coming into the year, mousesports had been one of the top teams in the world. Between November 2019 and February 2020, they had secured top 2 finishes in every event they participated in.

They’ve struggled in the online era, and that’s even before Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker was benched in August, eventually signing with Cloud9. Mouse’s developmental player, Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras, was promoted to the starting line, completing karrigan’s five-man team.

Now he has a chance to pick between his on-again-off-again org since 2010, or a FaZe Clan team that kicked him in the past just to immediately regret it soon after.

It’s not to say that both teams can’t still turn around their fate. While on the lookout for a permanent fifth, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Gustafsson has been subbing in the FaZe lineup and are now in the playoffs at IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe 2020.

Should he go back, Karrigan would replace olof and reunite with close friend Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard, the only remnant of the FaZe Clan team he left behind in 2018.

Meanwhile, mousesports still has impressive players like David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský, Chris ‘chrisJ’ de Jong, and star talent Robin ‘ropz’ Kool.

Karrigan, 30, has a wealth of tactical ingenuity as well as a strong rifle and he’s proven it in the past, making him a valuable asset for all interested parties.