 FaZe Clan reportedly eyeing mousesports' Karrigan to replace NiKo in CSGO roster
Logo
CS:GO

FaZe Clan reportedly eyeing mousesports’ Karrigan to replace NiKo

Published: 19/Nov/2020 2:08

by Alan Bernal
karrigan faze clan mousesports csgo
ELEAGUE

Share

faze clan Karrigan Mousesports

FaZe Clan are reportedly eyeing a reunion with mousesports’ in-game leader Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen as a replacement for recently-departed CS:GO star Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač.

According to The Clutch, FaZe has been interested in the Danish-German who has an expiring contract with mousesports in 2021. The org could decide to pull the trigger on a deal now with a likely buyout, or avoid a transfer fee all together when karrigan hits the free market in March.

It’s said Brazilian star Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David has been pushing for karrigan’s signing ever since NiKo left to join his cousin Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač on G2 in late October.

Coldzera has been taking over IGL responsibilities in the meantime, and is lobbying the organization to fill in the spot with a strong pick like mousesports’ general.

esl karrigan csgo
ESL
Karrigan could re-sign with mousesports or try his hand again with FaZe Clan.

Coming into the year, mousesports had been one of the top teams in the world. Between November 2019 and February 2020, they had secured top 2 finishes in every event they participated in.

They’ve struggled in the online era, and that’s even before Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker was benched in August, eventually signing with Cloud9. Mouse’s developmental player, Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras, was promoted to the starting line, completing karrigan’s five-man team.

Now he has a chance to pick between his on-again-off-again org since 2010, or a FaZe Clan team that kicked him in the past just to immediately regret it soon after.

It’s not to say that both teams can’t still turn around their fate. While on the lookout for a permanent fifth, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Gustafsson has been subbing in the FaZe lineup and are now in the playoffs at IEM Beijing-Haidian Europe 2020.

rain faze clan csgo
DreamHack
Going back to FaZe would reunite karrigan with longtime friend, rain.

Should he go back, Karrigan would replace olof and reunite with close friend Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard, the only remnant of the FaZe Clan team he left behind in 2018.

Meanwhile, mousesports still has impressive players like David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský, Chris ‘chrisJ’ de Jong, and star talent Robin ‘ropz’ Kool.

Karrigan, 30, has a wealth of tactical ingenuity as well as a strong rifle and he’s proven it in the past, making him a valuable asset for all interested parties.

CS:GO

CSGO legend FalleN gets down on one knee for romantic proposal

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:22

by Alex Garton
FalleN and his fiance
Instagram: leticia.lorena

Share

Brazilian CS:GO star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has proposed to his girlfriend, Letícia Lorena, sharing the happy moment on social media.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has been a part of the Counter-Strike professional scene for over a decade. As a player, he is regarded as one of the godfathers of the competitive scene and has a large trophy cabinet to back it up.

Despite stepping down from MIBR’s active roster, a post made by FalleN on Twitter has revealed some more positive news for fans, on a more personal note.

ESL
FalleN won the MLG Major Columbus with Luminosity.

FalleN engaged

FalleN has got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. He revealed the news to fans on Twitter with a romantic picture of his proposal. The post is captioned “Ela disse ROGER THAT,” (meaning she said roger that), and confirms the couple is now happily engaged.

The couple have been together for over five years, and Lorena has followed FalleN through the ups and downs of his CS:GO career.

Fans of FalleN shared in the excitement posting messages congratulating the couple on their engagement: “you’re so god damn amazing buddy congrats on finally asking the question great job!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Letícia (@leticia.lorena)

Other fans, of course, couldn’t resist making a few congratulatory jokes related to CS:GO including “a tremendous clutch” and “the bomb has been planted.”

A number of replies to the post brought up FalleN’s departure from MIBR’s active roster and questioned when he will be returning: “Congratulations! I wonder when you gonna play on MIBR again.” It’s obvious fans are excited to see him back in the active roster, however, as of yet, we’re still unsure when that may be.

Known for his impressive leadership skills and ability with the op, FalleN has become a household name in the Counter-Strike community.

FalleN is currently a part of the Brazilian esports organization, MIBR. However, he stepped down from the organization’s active CSGO roster in September. Although still part of the team, he is not participating in tournaments and is currently inactive.