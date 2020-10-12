100 Thieves set to exit CSGO amid JKS Complexity rumors - Dexerto

100 Thieves are reportedly set to exit Counter-Strike: Global Offensive amid reports that JKS is set to fill Complexity’s open roster spot.

After first picking up a Call of Duty team for the Black Ops 3 season, 100 Thieves made their first step into a different esport with a hopeful transition to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The North American organization picked up the core of the Immortals roster that had been anchored by Brazilian stars Lucas ‘LUCAS1⁠’ Teles, Henrique ‘HEN1⁠’ Teles, and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe prior to the ELeague Boston Major. Though, that team was released without ever playing under the 100 Thieves banner due to visa issues.

After a two-year wait to re-enter the scene, 100 Thieves picked up the longtime Renegades roster of Australian stars. However, it appears as if they will be exiting CS:GO in the not too distant future after just a year back in the game.

A report from HLTV claims that, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, 100 Thieves have decided to bow out from CS:GO once again.

According to their report, HLTV state that the decision to leave CS is set to be announced “imminently” by 100 Thieves and comes amid some roster uncertainty.

A recent report from CS:GO insider Jarek ‘dekay’ Lewis states that longtime star Justin ‘JKS’ Savage is set to depart the team he’s spent so many years on as a core member, and join Complexity’s European-American mixed roster.

On top of JKS’ apparent departure, Dekay also reported that Norweigan rifler Joakim ‘⁠jkaem⁠’ Myrbostad has also reportedly received offers but hasn’t agreed a transfer.

There’s no telling what will happen with the remaining members, or with the team’s partnered pots in ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this report.