100 Thieves set to exit CSGO amid JKS Complexity rumors - Dexerto

100 Thieves set to exit CSGO amid JKS Complexity rumors

Published: 12/Oct/2020 13:26

by Connor Bennett
100 Thieves Australian roster
BLAST

100 Thieves

100 Thieves are reportedly set to exit Counter-Strike: Global Offensive amid reports that JKS is set to fill Complexity’s open roster spot. 

After first picking up a Call of Duty team for the Black Ops 3 season, 100 Thieves made their first step into a different esport with a hopeful transition to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The North American organization picked up the core of the Immortals roster that had been anchored by Brazilian stars Lucas ‘LUCAS1⁠’ Teles, Henrique ‘HEN1⁠’ Teles, and Vito ‘kNg’ Giuseppe prior to the ELeague Boston Major. Though, that team was released without ever playing under the 100 Thieves banner due to visa issues. 

After a two-year wait to re-enter the scene, 100 Thieves picked up the longtime Renegades roster of Australian stars. However, it appears as if they will be exiting CS:GO in the not too distant future after just a year back in the game. 

ESL
The former Renegades roster joined 100 Thieves in late 2019.

A report from HLTV claims that, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, 100 Thieves have decided to bow out from CS:GO once again. 

According to their report, HLTV state that the decision to leave CS is set to be announced “imminently” by 100 Thieves and comes amid some roster uncertainty. 

A recent report from CS:GO insider Jarek ‘dekay’ Lewis states that longtime star Justin ‘JKS’ Savage is set to depart the team he’s spent so many years on as a core member, and join Complexity’s European-American mixed roster. 

JKS playing CSGO
StarLadder
JKS has been a key cog in ever top level Aussie CSGO squad.

On top of JKS’ apparent departure, Dekay also reported that Norweigan rifler Joakim ‘⁠jkaem⁠’ Myrbostad has also reportedly received offers but hasn’t agreed a transfer. 

There’s no telling what will happen with the remaining members, or with the team’s partnered pots in  ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this report.

CS:GO

FaZe Clan wins IEM New York EU: Results & final placements

Published: 11/Oct/2020 19:57

by Bill Cooney
IEM NY 2020 results
Intel

Share

FaZe Clan put on a dominant performance to wrap up their IEM New York 2020 run, walking away with first place, a $70,000 purse, and bragging rights – for the time being.

Even though there were no crowds or in-person events for one of the premier events on the CS:GO calendar, there was plenty of action through every stage of the competition.

It certainly didn’t look like FaZe would blow through the playoffs as they did following the group stage. They did go 2-1, but OG and Team Vitality both looked capable of putting up a fight as well.

When we finally did get to the playoffs, it was all red and black from there. A 2-0 smackdown of Vitality would lead to a Grand Finals rematch with OG, which FaZe would easily win 3-0.

IEM New York 2020 Final Placements

Europe

1. FaZe Clan $70,000
2. OG $30,000
3. Team Vitality $12,000
4. Fnatic $12,000
5. Complexity Gaming $5,000
6. BIG $5,000
7. G2 Esports $3,000
8. Heroic $3,000

North America

The North American Tournament is still underway, and we will update this story right here with the results when they’re available.

