How to view your CSGO stats in-game with new tracking feature - Dexerto

The Operation Broken Fang update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has introduced a new way for players to track their stats in-game. Here’s how you can use it to improve your play.

Trying to find your in-game stats for CS:GO has been difficult in the past, to say the least. Players have had to rely on third-party sites, which can be either unsecure or inaccurate, or both at the same time.

However, Valve has finally listened to the community’s pleas. They have shipped a new, in-game stat tracking feature, that players can start using from Day 1 of the new Operation Broken Fang update.

While it doesn’t retroactively track players’ stats, it’s a new starting point for CS:GO.

What stats does the CS:GO in-game tracker follow?

The new CS:GO in-game stat tracker will track almost everything a player could want. It’ll count your matches played, your ADR, KD ratios, and more. Not only that, but it’ll break it down by map and gun too.

That’s not the only thing the in-game stat tracker can do. It also has a heat map for where you commonly find kills, deaths, and where you hold angles. It also breaks down where you hit players, so you can figure out what you need to do to fix your aim.

It is the one stop shop for all you need to know about your CS:GO game, and where you need to improve. Getting picked off at one position all the time? You can see it on the heatmap and change things up. Not sure if you’re better with the P2000 or the USP? You can find that out.

How to view your CS:GO stats in-game

It’s super easy to check your CS:GO stats in-game. You can basically do it from the main menu. Here’s where you can find it.

Open up CS:GO and go to your dashboard (main menu). Click on Operation Stats near the bottom of the dashboard. Select the parameters you want to track. All 5v5, All Wingman, etc. Past 14 days, Past 30 days, Past 90 days, All time Analyze your stats.

The stats are currently limited to Operation Broken Fang, but it’s likely the feature will stick around after the event wraps up.

It’s a huge upgrade for CS:GO players who are looking to improve their game. Now, you can definitively know if your teammates are holding you back or not.