How to view your CSGO stats in-game with new tracking feature - Dexerto

 How to view your CSGO stats in-game with new tracking feature
CS:GO

How to view your CSGO stats in-game with new tracking feature

Published: 4/Dec/2020 6:47

by Andrew Amos
CSGO player using M4A1-S on Overpass
Valve

The Operation Broken Fang update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has introduced a new way for players to track their stats in-game. Here’s how you can use it to improve your play.

Trying to find your in-game stats for CS:GO has been difficult in the past, to say the least. Players have had to rely on third-party sites, which can be either unsecure or inaccurate, or both at the same time.

However, Valve has finally listened to the community’s pleas. They have shipped a new, in-game stat tracking feature, that players can start using from Day 1 of the new Operation Broken Fang update.

While it doesn’t retroactively track players’ stats, it’s a new starting point for CS:GO.

What stats does the CS:GO in-game tracker follow?

The new CS:GO in-game stat tracker will track almost everything a player could want. It’ll count your matches played, your ADR, KD ratios, and more. Not only that, but it’ll break it down by map and gun too.

That’s not the only thing the in-game stat tracker can do. It also has a heat map for where you commonly find kills, deaths, and where you hold angles. It also breaks down where you hit players, so you can figure out what you need to do to fix your aim.

It is the one stop shop for all you need to know about your CS:GO game, and where you need to improve. Getting picked off at one position all the time? You can see it on the heatmap and change things up. Not sure if you’re better with the P2000 or the USP? You can find that out.

CSGO in-game stat tracker
Valve
The CS:GO in-game stat tracker is a handy new tool.

How to view your CS:GO stats in-game

It’s super easy to check your CS:GO stats in-game. You can basically do it from the main menu. Here’s where you can find it.

  1. Open up CS:GO and go to your dashboard (main menu).
  2. Click on Operation Stats near the bottom of the dashboard.
  3. Select the parameters you want to track.
    1. All 5v5, All Wingman, etc.
    2. Past 14 days, Past 30 days, Past 90 days, All time
  4. Analyze your stats.

The stats are currently limited to Operation Broken Fang, but it’s likely the feature will stick around after the event wraps up.

It’s a huge upgrade for CS:GO players who are looking to improve their game. Now, you can definitively know if your teammates are holding you back or not.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.