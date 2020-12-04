CSGO Operation Broken Fang battle pass details: cost, rewards, more

After over a year of waiting, CS:GO’s next Operation, Broken Fang, is here. Among all the new content, that means a new battle pass is available, giving players the chance to earn skins and other rewards for just playing the game.

It may not have been 910 days like the last time, but it’s been a long time between drinks for CS:GO players. Over a year after the release of Shattered Web, Operation Broken Fang has dropped out of the blue on December 4.

Valve’s premier FPS title has gotten a new lick of paint, with nearly 100 new skins, seven new maps, and of course, a battle pass. If you are going to grind out Broken Fang, picking up the battle pass and gunning for that Diamond coin is a must.

How much does the Operation Broken Fang battle pass cost?

The CS:GO Operation Broken Fang battle pass will set you back $14.99 USD. However, its cost is worth it to players who want the best access to all the new content.

Right off the bat, you’ll get an Operation Broken Fang Coin which you can display on your profile. The more missions you complete, the higher tier coin you’ll get at the end.

That’s on top of smaller rewards, like access to the new in-game stats page, and XP boosts when completing missions, so you can look at getting your 2020 Service Medal.

You don’t have to buy the Operation Broken Fang battle pass to complete the missions, but you need it to get all of the in-game rewards. If you decide you want to buy it at a later date, all your mission progress will be backfilled.

Upgrading your Operation Broken Fang Coin

Getting your event coin to Diamond is a big thing in CS:GO, and Operation Broken Fang is no different.

The conditions haven’t changed from previous events. There are four tiers of coins, and you’ll have to play the game if you want to progress from tier to tier, completing missions in the operation.

Bronze: Received for purchasing the battle pass

Silver: 33 stars on the battle pass

Gold: 66 stars on the battle pass

Diamond: 100 stars on the battle pass

How many tiers does the Operation Broken Fang battle pass have?

The Operation Broken Fang battle pass doesn’t use a traditional tier system. Instead, you use the stars you earn from missions to buy the content you want. Want a sticker, patch, or case? You can spend your money there. Agent skins? The power is in your hands.

You get Operation Stars by playing missions. However, if you want more, you can buy extra ones in the in-game shop in bundles of one, 10, or 100. They cost around 75c each.

What rewards are in the Operation Broken Fang battle pass?

There are hundreds of rewards available in the Operation Broken Fang battle pass. You can choose to pick up the 20 new Agent skins, or one of the 100-odd skins from the new collections. There’s even stickers and patches on offer.

Here’s exactly how much each reward will set you back:

Master Agent ⁠— Commander Mae: 25 stars

Master Agents ⁠— Sir Bloody Darryl: 25 stars

Superior Agents (choice of 5): 10 stars

Exceptional Agents (choice of 5): 7 stars

Distinguished Agents (choice of 4): 5 stars

The Control Collection (random): 4 stars

The Havoc Collection (random): 4 stars

The Ancient Collection (random): 4 stars

Operation Broken Fang Case: 2 stars

Metal Skill Group Patch Collection (random): 2 stars

CS:GO Graffiti #3 Collection (random): 1 star

Broken Fang Sticker Collection (random): 1 star

Recoil Sticker Collection (random): 1 star

Operation Broken Fang is live now, and available for download in CS:GO.