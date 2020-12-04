Logo
CSGO Operation Broken Fang battle pass details: cost, rewards, more

Published: 4/Dec/2020 1:15

by Andrew Amos
Operation Broken Fang CS:GO
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

After over a year of waiting, CS:GO’s next Operation, Broken Fang, is here. Among all the new content, that means a new battle pass is available, giving players the chance to earn skins and other rewards for just playing the game.

It may not have been 910 days like the last time, but it’s been a long time between drinks for CS:GO players. Over a year after the release of Shattered Web, Operation Broken Fang has dropped out of the blue on December 4.

Valve’s premier FPS title has gotten a new lick of paint, with nearly 100 new skins, seven new maps, and of course, a battle pass. If you are going to grind out Broken Fang, picking up the battle pass and gunning for that Diamond coin is a must.

How much does the Operation Broken Fang battle pass cost?

The CS:GO Operation Broken Fang battle pass will set you back $14.99 USD. However, its cost is worth it to players who want the best access to all the new content.

Right off the bat, you’ll get an Operation Broken Fang Coin which you can display on your profile. The more missions you complete, the higher tier coin you’ll get at the end.

That’s on top of smaller rewards, like access to the new in-game stats page, and XP boosts when completing missions, so you can look at getting your 2020 Service Medal.

You don’t have to buy the Operation Broken Fang battle pass to complete the missions, but you need it to get all of the in-game rewards. If you decide you want to buy it at a later date, all your mission progress will be backfilled.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
You’ll have to play CS:GO to upgrade your Operation Broken Fang coin.

Upgrading your Operation Broken Fang Coin

Getting your event coin to Diamond is a big thing in CS:GO, and Operation Broken Fang is no different.

The conditions haven’t changed from previous events. There are four tiers of coins, and you’ll have to play the game if you want to progress from tier to tier, completing missions in the operation.

  • Bronze: Received for purchasing the battle pass
  • Silver: 33 stars on the battle pass
  • Gold: 66 stars on the battle pass
  • Diamond: 100 stars on the battle pass

How many tiers does the Operation Broken Fang battle pass have?

The Operation Broken Fang battle pass doesn’t use a traditional tier system. Instead, you use the stars you earn from missions to buy the content you want. Want a sticker, patch, or case? You can spend your money there. Agent skins? The power is in your hands.

You get Operation Stars by playing missions. However, if you want more, you can buy extra ones in the in-game shop in bundles of one, 10, or 100. They cost around 75c each.

Operation Broken Fang shop in CS:GO
Valve
You get to choose your own rewards in Operation Broken Fang.

What rewards are in the Operation Broken Fang battle pass?

There are hundreds of rewards available in the Operation Broken Fang battle pass. You can choose to pick up the 20 new Agent skins, or one of the 100-odd skins from the new collections. There’s even stickers and patches on offer.

Here’s exactly how much each reward will set you back:

  • Master Agent ⁠— Commander Mae: 25 stars
  • Master Agents ⁠— Sir Bloody Darryl: 25 stars
  • Superior Agents (choice of 5): 10 stars
  • Exceptional Agents (choice of 5): 7 stars
  • Distinguished Agents (choice of 4): 5 stars
  • The Control Collection (random): 4 stars
  • The Havoc Collection (random): 4 stars
  • The Ancient Collection (random): 4 stars
  • Operation Broken Fang Case: 2 stars
  • Metal Skill Group Patch Collection (random): 2 stars
  • CS:GO Graffiti #3 Collection (random): 1 star
  • Broken Fang Sticker Collection (random): 1 star
  • Recoil Sticker Collection (random): 1 star

Operation Broken Fang is live now, and available for download in CS:GO.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.