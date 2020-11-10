 How Subroza went from CSGO's accused cheater to VALORANT trailblazer - Dexerto
How Subroza went from CSGO’s accused cheater to VALORANT trailblazer

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:46

by Bill Cooney
Subroza CSGO to valorant superstar

Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik began his CS:GO career in the semi-professional scene, but was only a competitive player for five years before allegations of cheating began to swarm the Canadian prodigy.

While the claims, which were based on various suspicious-looking gameplay clips, never were proven to be true they still wreaked havoc on Roza’s mindset.

“I was playing and barely felt like it was the old me who used to frag a lot and play like I was the most confident person on the server,” he said. He’s always denied cheating in any form on Counter-Strike, but that stigma still stuck around for the rest of his career in the game.

Subroza Ghost csgo
HLTV
Subroza was a mainstay in Tier 2 North American professional CSGO for years.

With the release of Valorant though, a ton of professional players jumped ship from CS:GO and other games for Riot’s competitive and widely-hyped 5v5 FPS.

Subroza would join forces with Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu and some other former CLG teammates to form one of the best-looking squads around during the Valorant beta. And have shown little signs of slowing down.

This roster was quickly scooped up by TSM and has since consistently finished among the best teams in North America during these early days of the game as an esport. Despite subroza’s turbulent career, he turned it all around in Valorant to become a focal point for SoloMid’s Valorant ambitions.

Business

Betsafe enter esports with three-year GODSENT CSGO sponsorship

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:00

by Adam Fitch
Betsafe GODSENT CSGO Partnership
Betsafe/GODSENT

Online sports bookmakers Betsafe have made their first move into esports, sponsoring Swedish organization GODSENT.

The sponsorship will last for three years and see Betsafe serve as the exclusive betting partner of the org, as well as the headline sponsor of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Betsson Group, the company behind the bookmaker, chose to focus on Counter-Strike as they claim it’s the most-watched esports title among bettors in Europe.

The deal will see Betsafe financially support GODSENT, though the exact details have not been disclosed. It will also include “close collaboration and social media activation,” meaning fans of the Swedish team can expect more content surrounding their favorite roster.

GODSENT Betsafe Deal
GODSENT
Betsafe join sponsors PriceRunner, Philips, Samsung, Björn Borg, and Mionix.

As of November 9, GODSENT rank 20th in the world in Counter-Strike according to HLTV.

Betsafe are active in the world of traditional sports, having sponsored the likes of MMA star Conor McGregor, Formula 1 racing team Alfa Romeo, and English football club Manchester City.

“Esports has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past couple of years and the global pandemic has further cemented its place,” commented Kim Ekelund, head of marketing in Sweden for Betsson Group. “With all major sporting competitions being postponed during spring, more attention was directed towards esports, adding to its mainstream appeal.”

Betway are currently the most prominent bookmakers in Counter-Strike, sponsoring legendary team Ninjas in Pyjamas and tournament circuit BLAST Premier. They were a long-term partner of the ESL Pro League until recently, too.

“We are very proud that Betsafe, with its long tradition of investing in extraordinary content and sponsorships, has signed this long-standing commitment with us,” added GODSENT CEO Ludwig Sandgren.

“GODSENT is an extremely ambitious organisation and Betsafe matches that perfectly. They will become an important driver of our CS:GO division and will be a great strategic partner as we grow into a tier-one organisation.”