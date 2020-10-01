Logo
LIVE: Valorant rostermania: all teams and players

Published: 1/Oct/2020 19:40 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 0:45

by Andy Williams
Valorant rostermania hub
Dexerto

As Valorant teams continue to be put together, players are being scouted left, right and center. Here’s the latest on professional teams during Future Earth’s rostermania. 

With Valorant destined to become the go-to premium competitive shooter, players from all over the esports world are flocking to Riot’s FPS. While some organizations have already made their move early, others are sitting on the fringes waiting to pounce on more talent, as the playerbase continues to grow.

Valorant Ignition Series.
Riot Games
Riot are supported the initial global growth of Valorant esports through the Ignition Series.

What is the Valorant Ignition Series?

The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aimed to “build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams,” which provided players with the opportunity to build their region’s footprint in Valorant.

With Valorant’s Ignition Series wrapped up and Riot’s First Strike on the horizon, teams will continue to be built in a bid to find the perfect formula. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of all the latest roster moves.

Jump to section

Europe

Several household names have already made their move into Valorant, with the likes of G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninjas in Pyjamas all announcing their rosters. Below is a summary of notable European rosters.

BIG (Germany)

  • Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik
  • Alexander ‘alexRr’ Frisch
  • Ceyhun ‘AslaN’ Aslan
  • Alexander ‘Ultimate’ Pauls
  • Michele ‘zonixx’ Köhler

forZe (Russia & Belarus)

  • Denis ‘hugeon’ Vasiliev
  • Nikita ‘Coffee’ Antsypirovich
  • Nikolai ‘zeddy’ Lapko (CAP)
  • Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin
  • Vyacheslav ‘Art1st’ Lyadnov
  • Vladimir ‘PNUKH’ Chernov (COACH)

FunPlus Phoenix (Europe)

  • Pontus ‘Zyppan’ Eek
  • Andrei ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
  • Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiow
  • Johan ‘Meddo’ Renbjörk Lundborg
  • Tobias ‘ShadoW’ Flodström
  • Andrey ‘fragon’ Katz (TRAIL COACH)

G2 Esports (Europe)

  • Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas (CAP)
  • Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski
  • Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi
  • Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks
  • David ‘Davidp’ Prins

Gambit (Russia)

  • Nikita ‘d3ffo’ Sudakov
  • Bogdan ‘sheydos’ Naumov
  • Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov
  • Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin
  • Danila ‘Sunset’ Soloviov
  • Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov (COACH)

GODSENT (Europe)

  • Alicia ‘alikea’ Boina
  • Julia ‘JuJu’ Steffen
  • Lilly ‘Katti’ Lucas
  • Hosana ‘Tinylady’ Kmiecik
  • Lisa ‘F4INT’ Heinsch

Guild Esports (Sweden)

  • Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari
  • Leo ‘ziz’ Jannesson
  • Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench
  • William ‘draken’ Sundin
  • Filip ‘goffe’ Gauffin

Need More DM (Europe)

  • Norbert ‘Tigene’ Pasztor
  • Bence ‘hussaR’ Huszár
  • Kevin ‘Barcode’ Bana
  • Gabor ‘crazyd33r’ Nemet
  • Renato ‘bzt’ Baranyos
  • Csaba ‘V1CE’ Kaposvari (COACH)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

  • Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel
  • Emir ‘RHYME’ Muminovic
  • Niels ‘luckeRRR’ Jasiek
  • Charles ‘CREA’ Beauvois
  • Egor ‘chiwawa’ Stepanyuk
  • Emil ‘eMIL’ Sandgren (COACH)

Nolpenki (Europe)

  • Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek
  • Aron ‘xajdish’ Fredriksson
  • Vakaris ‘vakk’ Bebravičius
  • Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt
  • Jesse ‘JESMUND’ Terävä

Rix.GG (United Kingdom & Lithuania)

  • Harry ‘DPS’ MacGill
  • Tautvydas ‘hype’ Paldavicius
  • Jack ‘kpiz’ Pragnell (CAP)
  • Russel ‘Russ’ Mendes
  • Brandon ‘weber’ Weber
  • Neil ‘nEiLZiNHo’ Finlay (COACH)

SKADE (Sweden)

  • Oliwer ‘LATEKS’ Fahlander (CAP)
  • Leo ‘Leodeddz’ Nilsson
  • Linus ‘Limpone’ Wecksell
  • Andreas ‘Epzz’ Vallvingskog
  • Gabriel ‘shrew’ Gessle
  • Sebastian ‘sebbz’ Fredriksson (COACH)

Team Liquid (Europe)

  • Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles (CAP)
  • Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom
  • Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas
  • James ‘Kryptix’ Affleck
  • Travis ‘L1NK’ Mendoza
  • Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield (COACH)

Vodafone Giants (Spain)

  • Salvador ‘Yurii’ Gasco
  • Francesc ‘donQ’ Savall
  • Jon ‘jonba’ Baraiazarra
  • Adolfo ‘Fit1nho’ Gallego
  • Miguel ‘eXerZ’ Marin
  • Lucas ‘HITBOX’ González-Sabariegos (COACH)

North America

Just like Europe, plenty of organizations have made their move early in a bid to secure the best American talent during the early stages of Valorant. The likes of 100 Thieves, T1 and Cloud9 have all planted their flag, so here’s a summary of the notable North American rosters.

100 Thieves (United States & Canada)

  • Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin (CAP)
  • Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella
  • Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan
  • Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk
  • Quan ‘diceyzx’ Tran

Andbox (United States & Canada)

  • Bradley ‘ANDROID’ Fodor
  • Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker
  • Sebastian ‘seb’ Bucki
  • Jake ‘POACH’ Brumleve
  • Aaron ‘b0i’ Thao
  • Matt ‘Warden’ Dickens (COACH)

Built By Gamers (United States & Canada)

  • Nicolas ‘Nicolas’ Aubin
  • Rob ‘rob-wiz’ Kennedy
  • Mike ‘pho’ Panza
  • William ‘Will’ Cheng
  • TBD

Cloud9 Blue (United States)

  • Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
  • Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver
  • Mitch ‘mitch’ Semago
  • Josh ‘shinobi’ Abastado
  • Daniel ‘vice’ Kim
  • Ash ‘Chu’ Long (COACH)

Cloud9 White (United States & Canada)

  • Alexis ‘alexis’ Guarrasi
  • Annie ‘AnnieDro’ Roberts
  • Jasmine ‘JazzyK1ns’
  • Kat ‘katsumi’
  • Melanie ‘meL’ Capone

Complexity Gaming (United States & France)

  • Riley ‘ohai’ Nguyen
  • David ‘Xp3’ Gardido
  • Michael ‘agm’ Abood
  • Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti (TRIAL)
  • Jonah ‘JonahP’ Pulice (TRIAL)
  • Corey ‘ruin’ Hartog (COACH)

Dignitas (United States & Canada)

  • Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson
  • Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang
  • Phat ‘supamen’ Le
  • Bryan ‘MAKKA’ Drouillard
  • Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller

Dignitas Female (United States & Canada)

  • Emmalee ‘EMUHLEET’ Garrido
  • Amanda ‘rain’ Smith
  • Kiara ‘milk’ Makua
  • Melisa ‘Theia’ Mundorff
  • Juliana ‘showliana’ Maransaldi

Equinox Esports (United States & Mexico)

  • David ‘DXN’ Nguyen
  • Jake ‘Paincakes’ Hass
  • Danny ‘cute fat boy’ Nguyen
  • Carlo ‘Dcop’ Delsol
  • Kevin ‘i love mina’ Nguyen

FaZe Clan (United States & Canada)

  • Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra
  • Zachary ‘zachaREEE’ Lombardo
  • Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen
  • Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty
  • Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty

Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)

  • Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond
  • Danny ‘huynh’ Huynh
  • Michael ‘MkaeL’ De Luca
  • Keven ‘PLAYER1’ Champagne
  • Shawn ‘Shawn’ O’Riley
  • Andrew ‘Blank’ Leverette (COACH)

Highground (United States & Canada)

  • Keane ‘Valliate’ Alonso
  • Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond
  • Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti
  • Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen
  • Justin ‘Kellar’ Kellar

Immortals (North America)

  • Noah ‘jcStani’ Smith
  • Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar
  • Jason ‘neptune’ Tran
  • Jason ‘jmoh’ Mohandessi
  • Andrew ‘ShoT_UP’ Orlowski
  • Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham (COACH)

Luminosity Gaming (United States & Canada)

  • Alex ‘aproto’ Protopapas
  • Zachary ‘Venerated’ Roach
  • Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath
  • Brady ‘thief’ Dever
  • TBD

NRG (United States & Canada)

  • Damian ‘daps’ Steele
  • Chet ‘Chet’ Singh
  • Yannick ‘KOLER’ Blanchette
  • Daniel ‘eeiu’ Vucenovic
  • TBD
  • Chet ‘Chet’ Singh (COACH)

Pittsburgh Knights (United States & Canada)

  • Timothy ‘frostyZK’ Ly
  • Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook
  • Ronald ‘ronaldo’ Mach
  • Terry ‘dsr’ Rioux
  • Anthony ‘dawn’ Hagopian

Renegades (United States & Canada)

  • Chuck ‘Cp2’ Proud
  • Ryan ‘Winsum’ Johns
  • Devon ‘randyySavage’ Bréard
  • Stephen ‘Berghy’ Bergh
  • Alexander ‘retrQ’ Kadan
  • Justin ‘coachJ’ Anzalone

Sentinels (United States)

  • Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan
  • Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims
  • Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won
  • Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin
  • Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino

T1 (United States & Canada)

  • Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce
  • Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière
  • Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham
  •  Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine
  • Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo
  • Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner (COACH)

Team Envy (United States & Canada)

  • Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta
  • Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo
  • Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald
  • Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts
  • Victor ‘food’ Wong
  • Adam ‘aKis’ Kisseberth (BENCH)
  • Abdo ‘c4Lypso’ Agha (BENCH)

Team SoloMid (United States & Canada)

  • Stephen ‘reltuC’ Cutler
  • James ‘hazed’ Cobb
  • Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu
  • Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik
  • Taylor ‘drone’ Johnson
  • Taylor ‘Tailored’ Broomall (COACH)

South America

Arguably the most passionate corner of the esports realm, South America have already made headway in showcasing the very best the region has to offer. Here’s a summary of the region’s rosters.

Black Dragons (Brazil)

  • Felype ‘fooX’ de Santana
  • Igor ‘RHZ’ Baruti
  • Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes
  • Rogerio ‘RoY’ Lopez
  • Luis ‘PryZee’ Henrique
  • Daniel ‘KoyoteeeX’ Pulig (COACH)

Furious Gaming (Chile & Spain)

  • Alejandro ‘raizen’ Mezcua
  • Diego ‘D1E’ Contreras
  • Felipe ‘feLiZnOJkE’ Clas Almendra
  • Álvaro ‘WKN’ Bustos
  • David ‘debout’ Beaupuits

Keyd Stars (Brazil)

  • Gabriel ‘patochovsk’ Pacheco
  • Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes
  • Tulio ‘FLG1’ Leite
  • Renan ‘NANZIN’ Echternacht
  • Felipe ‘flainzz’ Saldanha
  • Joseph ‘Tecnosh’ Touma (SUB)
  • Marlow ‘MARLOW’ Garcia (COACH)

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

  • Murillo ‘murizzz’ Tuchtenhagen
  • Pedro ‘ole’ Orlandini
  • Vitor ‘kon4n’ Hugo
  • Matheus ‘matheuzin’ Brito
  • Andre ‘Txozin’ Saidel
  • Carlos ‘CeVSUD’ Picinato (COACH)

Team oNe Esports (Brazil)

  • Joaquim ‘champzera’ Alves
  • Gabriel ‘cpx’ Cruz
  • Lucas ‘ntk’ Martins
  • Brenno ‘ZaPy’ Roberto
  • Henrique ‘Maverick’ Tozatto

Vorax (Brazil)

  • Hiago ‘delevingne’ Baldi
  • Matheus ‘dragonite’ Matos
  • Gabriel ‘v1xe’ Martins
  • Leonardo ‘fzkk’ Puertas
  • Gustavo ‘krain’ Melara
  • Rodrigo ‘Gatti’ Gatti  (COACH)

Asia

Given Asia’s dominant reign in Riot’s League of Legends, plenty of eyes are looking towards this region with a sense of excitement, to see just what talent will emerge. Below is few of the notable rosters to keep an eye on.

Absolute JUPITER (Japan)

  • Ushida ‘Laz’ Koji
  • Maruoka ‘crow’ Tomoaki
  • Takebayashi ‘barce’ Ryo
  • Takemori ‘takej’ Shogo
  • Oshiro ‘Reita’ Ryu
  • Sawada ‘JUNiOR’ Yuya (COACH)

ahq e-Sports Club (Taiwan)

  • Huang ‘Kilo’ Zhong-yi
  • Li ‘Iyo’ Yi-Ting
  • Li ‘Rainy’ Gui-Shuo
  • Lu ‘Sia’ Jia-Jun
  • Lin ‘Milk’ Chi-Hung
  • Gao ‘Kant’ Wei-Teng

Cloud9 Korea (South Korea)

  • Park ‘Bazzi’ Jun-Ki
  • Byeon ‘Munchkin’ Sang-beom
  • Yu ‘BuZz’ Byung-chul
  • Lee ‘Hate’ Ye-hun
  • Son ‘xeta’ Seon-ho
  • Yoon ‘Autumn’ Eu-ddeum (COACH)

CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming (Japan)

  • Shoya ‘x1lly’ Mizobe (CAP)
  • Yuto ‘million’ Ueno
  • Shu ‘fukiyama’ Sugiyama
  • Shoma ‘matsu’ Miura
  • ‘akim’

DetonatioN Gaming (Japan & South Korea)

  • Takekawa ‘STABA’ Munehito
  • Masaru ‘ZodiaX’ Yoneshige
  • Lee ‘mystic’ In-pyo
  • Hiromichi ‘mittiii’ Urahigashi
  • Tenta ‘ten’ Asai

MiTH.Attitude (Thailand)

  • Talunt ‘mush2oom’ Rattanaprapaporn
  • Thanadol ‘newgen’ Kitautcharanukul
  • Thanaphat ‘THEE’ Limpaphan
  • Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong
  • Chaiwat ‘BOOMBURAPA’ Wattatum

Pinto Gaming (Thailand)

  • Jirakan ‘Nobody’ Koollasing
  • Thanakorn ‘SAVE’ Wipusananon
  • Kankavee ‘ faSharpz2a’ Karnjanavong
  • Thanapoom ‘Luckstur’ Pragobsin
  • Anan ‘Loncarys’ Phurahong
  • Jakkaphat ‘AUDIPLUS’ Phatraittikul (COACH)

SCARZ (Japan)

  • Teppei ‘ade’ Kuno
  • Akira ‘marin’ Kato
  • Sakaguchi ‘Npoint’ Kenjiro
  • Ryota ‘ryota-‘ Okayama
  • ‘Sak’
  • ‘NerCy’
  • Takahiro ‘ibot’ Watanabe (COACH)

T1 Korea (South Korea)

  • Choi ’10X’ Jin-woo
  • Kim ‘Harry’ Han-kyu
  • Ju-Yeong “R0K3T” Kim
  • Jeong ‘Esperanza’ Jin-choel
  • Ye ‘Anaks’ Sang-jun
  • Yoo ‘Locomotive’ Jeong-seon (COACH)

TNL Esports (South Korea)

  • Leo ‘GODLIKE’ Seo-ha
  • Yu ‘TS’ Tae-seok
  • Kim ‘Efina’ Nak-yeon
  • Yeom ‘eKo’ Wang-ryong
  • Park ‘exy’ Geun-cheol
  • Lee ‘bail’ Sung-jae (COACH)

Vision Strikers (South Korea)

  • Kim ‘glow’ Min-soo
  • Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek
  • Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-Min
  • Lee ‘k1ng’ Seung-won
  • Kim ‘Zest’ Gi-seok
  • Pyeon ‘termi’ Seon-ho (COACH)

Oceania

Always the dark horse going into esports competition, Oceania has shown promise throughout the early stages of Valorant, with the likes of Team Launch and EXO Clan proving their worth. Here’s some notable teams from the region.

Avant Gaming (Australia)

  • Lewis ‘WAT’ Watson
  • Eric ‘Exxyyy’ Do
  • Joshua ‘Lakers’ Puopolo
  • Byron ‘Spesh’ Rowlinson
  • Bernard ‘m4jor’ Chau

Dire Wolves (Australia)

  • ‘PAIN’
  • ‘JUN’
  • ‘Esta’
  • ‘LEW’
  • ‘ninim’

EXO Clan (Australia)

  • Bob ‘Bob’ Tran
  • Iyengaran ‘Iyen’ Raju
  • Ethan ‘Crunchy’ Laker
  • Chris ‘pl1xx’ Li
  • Kyran ‘dizzy’ Crombie

Kanga Esports (Australia & Papua New Guinea)

  • Mohess ‘M1ST’ Siva
  • Daniel ‘kronicx’ Shou
  • Peter ‘Psycho’ Vu
  • Brodie ‘ausrhino’ Ryan
  • Justin ‘C0MP0SED’ Ryan

Legacy Esports (Australia)

  • Fergus ‘ferg’ Stephenson
  • Gareth ‘gazR’ Lynn
  • Tyson ‘pan1K’ Missak
  • Dale ‘deoxiDE’ Carta
  • Aaron ‘zenk0k0’ Cox

Mindfreak (Australia)

  • Corey ‘Jasper’ Lane
  • Jack ‘Jax’ Bennie
  • Thomas ‘Lucid’ Couzens
  • Dale ‘signed’ Tang
  • Ali ‘Swerl’ Kobraee
  • Zenith ‘Zenith’ Scanlan (COACH)

Order (Australia)

  • Tyler ‘tucks’ Reilly
  • Ollie ‘DickStacy’ Tierney
  • Matthew ‘Texta’ O’Rourke
  • Cameron ‘disk0’ Mac
  • Kale ‘autumn’ Dunne

Wildcard Gaming (Australia)

  • Jesse ‘InfrequeNt’ Barker
  • Alec ‘Noisia’ Gulabovski
  • ‘Ciko’
  • ‘Karmzy’
  • ‘pixeLb0x’
  • ‘Saxlea’ (SUBSTITUTE)

This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it’s only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.

