As Valorant teams continue to be put together, players are being scouted left, right and center. Here’s the latest on professional teams during Future Earth’s rostermania.
With Valorant destined to become the go-to premium competitive shooter, players from all over the esports world are flocking to Riot’s FPS. While some organizations have already made their move early, others are sitting on the fringes waiting to pounce on more talent, as the playerbase continues to grow.
What is the Valorant Ignition Series?
The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aimed to “build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams,” which provided players with the opportunity to build their region’s footprint in Valorant.
With Valorant’s Ignition Series wrapped up and Riot’s First Strike on the horizon, teams will continue to be built in a bid to find the perfect formula. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of all the latest roster moves.
Europe
Several household names have already made their move into Valorant, with the likes of G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninjas in Pyjamas all announcing their rosters. Below is a summary of notable European rosters.
BIG (Germany)
- Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik
- Alexander ‘alexRr’ Frisch
- Ceyhun ‘AslaN’ Aslan
- Alexander ‘Ultimate’ Pauls
- Michele ‘zonixx’ Köhler
forZe (Russia & Belarus)
- Denis ‘hugeon’ Vasiliev
- Nikita ‘Coffee’ Antsypirovich
- Nikolai ‘zeddy’ Lapko (CAP)
- Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin
- Vyacheslav ‘Art1st’ Lyadnov
- Vladimir ‘PNUKH’ Chernov (COACH)
FunPlus Phoenix (Europe)
- Pontus ‘Zyppan’ Eek
- Andrei ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
- Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiow
- Johan ‘Meddo’ Renbjörk Lundborg
- Tobias ‘ShadoW’ Flodström
- Andrey ‘fragon’ Katz (TRAIL COACH)
G2 Esports (Europe)
- Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas (CAP)
- Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski
- Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi
- Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks
- David ‘Davidp’ Prins
Gambit (Russia)
- Nikita ‘d3ffo’ Sudakov
- Bogdan ‘sheydos’ Naumov
- Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov
- Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin
- Danila ‘Sunset’ Soloviov
- Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov (COACH)
GODSENT (Europe)
- Alicia ‘alikea’ Boina
- Julia ‘JuJu’ Steffen
- Lilly ‘Katti’ Lucas
- Hosana ‘Tinylady’ Kmiecik
- Lisa ‘F4INT’ Heinsch
Guild Esports (Sweden)
- Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari
- Leo ‘ziz’ Jannesson
- Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench
- William ‘draken’ Sundin
- Filip ‘goffe’ Gauffin
Need More DM (Europe)
- Norbert ‘Tigene’ Pasztor
- Bence ‘hussaR’ Huszár
- Kevin ‘Barcode’ Bana
- Gabor ‘crazyd33r’ Nemet
- Renato ‘bzt’ Baranyos
- Csaba ‘V1CE’ Kaposvari (COACH)
Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)
- Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel
- Emir ‘RHYME’ Muminovic
- Niels ‘luckeRRR’ Jasiek
- Charles ‘CREA’ Beauvois
- Egor ‘chiwawa’ Stepanyuk
- Emil ‘eMIL’ Sandgren (COACH)
Nolpenki (Europe)
- Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek
- Aron ‘xajdish’ Fredriksson
- Vakaris ‘vakk’ Bebravičius
- Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt
- Jesse ‘JESMUND’ Terävä
Rix.GG (United Kingdom & Lithuania)
- Harry ‘DPS’ MacGill
- Tautvydas ‘hype’ Paldavicius
- Jack ‘kpiz’ Pragnell (CAP)
- Russel ‘Russ’ Mendes
- Brandon ‘weber’ Weber
- Neil ‘nEiLZiNHo’ Finlay (COACH)
SKADE (Sweden)
- Oliwer ‘LATEKS’ Fahlander (CAP)
- Leo ‘Leodeddz’ Nilsson
- Linus ‘Limpone’ Wecksell
- Andreas ‘Epzz’ Vallvingskog
- Gabriel ‘shrew’ Gessle
- Sebastian ‘sebbz’ Fredriksson (COACH)
Team Liquid (Europe)
- Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles (CAP)
- Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom
- Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas
- James ‘Kryptix’ Affleck
- Travis ‘L1NK’ Mendoza
- Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield (COACH)
Vodafone Giants (Spain)
- Salvador ‘Yurii’ Gasco
- Francesc ‘donQ’ Savall
- Jon ‘jonba’ Baraiazarra
- Adolfo ‘Fit1nho’ Gallego
- Miguel ‘eXerZ’ Marin
- Lucas ‘HITBOX’ González-Sabariegos (COACH)
North America
Just like Europe, plenty of organizations have made their move early in a bid to secure the best American talent during the early stages of Valorant. The likes of 100 Thieves, T1 and Cloud9 have all planted their flag, so here’s a summary of the notable North American rosters.
100 Thieves (United States & Canada)
- Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin (CAP)
- Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella
- Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan
- Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk
- Quan ‘diceyzx’ Tran
Andbox (United States & Canada)
- Bradley ‘ANDROID’ Fodor
- Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker
- Sebastian ‘seb’ Bucki
- Jake ‘POACH’ Brumleve
- Aaron ‘b0i’ Thao
- Matt ‘Warden’ Dickens (COACH)
Built By Gamers (United States & Canada)
- Nicolas ‘Nicolas’ Aubin
- Rob ‘rob-wiz’ Kennedy
- Mike ‘pho’ Panza
- William ‘Will’ Cheng
- TBD
Cloud9 Blue (United States)
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
- Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver
- Mitch ‘mitch’ Semago
- Josh ‘shinobi’ Abastado
- Daniel ‘vice’ Kim
- Ash ‘Chu’ Long (COACH)
Cloud9 White (United States & Canada)
- Alexis ‘alexis’ Guarrasi
- Annie ‘AnnieDro’ Roberts
- Jasmine ‘JazzyK1ns’
- Kat ‘katsumi’
- Melanie ‘meL’ Capone
Complexity Gaming (United States & France)
- Riley ‘ohai’ Nguyen
- David ‘Xp3’ Gardido
- Michael ‘agm’ Abood
- Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti (TRIAL)
- Jonah ‘JonahP’ Pulice (TRIAL)
- Corey ‘ruin’ Hartog (COACH)
Dignitas (United States & Canada)
- Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson
- Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang
- Phat ‘supamen’ Le
- Bryan ‘MAKKA’ Drouillard
- Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller
Dignitas Female (United States & Canada)
- Emmalee ‘EMUHLEET’ Garrido
- Amanda ‘rain’ Smith
- Kiara ‘milk’ Makua
- Melisa ‘Theia’ Mundorff
- Juliana ‘showliana’ Maransaldi
Equinox Esports (United States & Mexico)
- David ‘DXN’ Nguyen
- Jake ‘Paincakes’ Hass
- Danny ‘cute fat boy’ Nguyen
- Carlo ‘Dcop’ Delsol
- Kevin ‘i love mina’ Nguyen
FaZe Clan (United States & Canada)
- Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra
- Zachary ‘zachaREEE’ Lombardo
- Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen
- Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty
- Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty
Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)
- Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond
- Danny ‘huynh’ Huynh
- Michael ‘MkaeL’ De Luca
- Keven ‘PLAYER1’ Champagne
- Shawn ‘Shawn’ O’Riley
- Andrew ‘Blank’ Leverette (COACH)
Highground (United States & Canada)
- Keane ‘Valliate’ Alonso
- Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond
- Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti
- Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen
- Justin ‘Kellar’ Kellar
Immortals (North America)
- Noah ‘jcStani’ Smith
- Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar
- Jason ‘neptune’ Tran
- Jason ‘jmoh’ Mohandessi
- Andrew ‘ShoT_UP’ Orlowski
- Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham (COACH)
Luminosity Gaming (United States & Canada)
- Alex ‘aproto’ Protopapas
- Zachary ‘Venerated’ Roach
- Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath
- Brady ‘thief’ Dever
- TBD
NRG (United States & Canada)
- Damian ‘daps’ Steele
- Chet ‘Chet’ Singh
- Yannick ‘KOLER’ Blanchette
- Daniel ‘eeiu’ Vucenovic
- TBD
- Chet ‘Chet’ Singh (COACH)
Pittsburgh Knights (United States & Canada)
- Timothy ‘frostyZK’ Ly
- Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook
- Ronald ‘ronaldo’ Mach
- Terry ‘dsr’ Rioux
- Anthony ‘dawn’ Hagopian
Renegades (United States & Canada)
- Chuck ‘Cp2’ Proud
- Ryan ‘Winsum’ Johns
- Devon ‘randyySavage’ Bréard
- Stephen ‘Berghy’ Bergh
- Alexander ‘retrQ’ Kadan
- Justin ‘coachJ’ Anzalone
Sentinels (United States)
- Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan
- Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims
- Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won
- Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin
- Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino
T1 (United States & Canada)
- Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce
- Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière
- Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham
- Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine
- Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo
- Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner (COACH)
Team Envy (United States & Canada)
- Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta
- Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo
- Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald
- Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts
- Victor ‘food’ Wong
- Adam ‘aKis’ Kisseberth (BENCH)
- Abdo ‘c4Lypso’ Agha (BENCH)
Team SoloMid (United States & Canada)
- Stephen ‘reltuC’ Cutler
- James ‘hazed’ Cobb
- Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu
- Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik
- Taylor ‘drone’ Johnson
- Taylor ‘Tailored’ Broomall (COACH)
South America
Arguably the most passionate corner of the esports realm, South America have already made headway in showcasing the very best the region has to offer. Here’s a summary of the region’s rosters.
Black Dragons (Brazil)
- Felype ‘fooX’ de Santana
- Igor ‘RHZ’ Baruti
- Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes
- Rogerio ‘RoY’ Lopez
- Luis ‘PryZee’ Henrique
- Daniel ‘KoyoteeeX’ Pulig (COACH)
Furious Gaming (Chile & Spain)
- Alejandro ‘raizen’ Mezcua
- Diego ‘D1E’ Contreras
- Felipe ‘feLiZnOJkE’ Clas Almendra
- Álvaro ‘WKN’ Bustos
- David ‘debout’ Beaupuits
Keyd Stars (Brazil)
- Gabriel ‘patochovsk’ Pacheco
- Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes
- Tulio ‘FLG1’ Leite
- Renan ‘NANZIN’ Echternacht
- Felipe ‘flainzz’ Saldanha
- Joseph ‘Tecnosh’ Touma (SUB)
- Marlow ‘MARLOW’ Garcia (COACH)
paiN Gaming (Brazil)
- Murillo ‘murizzz’ Tuchtenhagen
- Pedro ‘ole’ Orlandini
- Vitor ‘kon4n’ Hugo
- Matheus ‘matheuzin’ Brito
- Andre ‘Txozin’ Saidel
- Carlos ‘CeVSUD’ Picinato (COACH)
Team oNe Esports (Brazil)
- Joaquim ‘champzera’ Alves
- Gabriel ‘cpx’ Cruz
- Lucas ‘ntk’ Martins
- Brenno ‘ZaPy’ Roberto
- Henrique ‘Maverick’ Tozatto
Vorax (Brazil)
- Hiago ‘delevingne’ Baldi
- Matheus ‘dragonite’ Matos
- Gabriel ‘v1xe’ Martins
- Leonardo ‘fzkk’ Puertas
- Gustavo ‘krain’ Melara
- Rodrigo ‘Gatti’ Gatti (COACH)
Asia
Given Asia’s dominant reign in Riot’s League of Legends, plenty of eyes are looking towards this region with a sense of excitement, to see just what talent will emerge. Below is few of the notable rosters to keep an eye on.
Absolute JUPITER (Japan)
- Ushida ‘Laz’ Koji
- Maruoka ‘crow’ Tomoaki
- Takebayashi ‘barce’ Ryo
- Takemori ‘takej’ Shogo
- Oshiro ‘Reita’ Ryu
- Sawada ‘JUNiOR’ Yuya (COACH)
ahq e-Sports Club (Taiwan)
- Huang ‘Kilo’ Zhong-yi
- Li ‘Iyo’ Yi-Ting
- Li ‘Rainy’ Gui-Shuo
- Lu ‘Sia’ Jia-Jun
- Lin ‘Milk’ Chi-Hung
- Gao ‘Kant’ Wei-Teng
Cloud9 Korea (South Korea)
- Park ‘Bazzi’ Jun-Ki
- Byeon ‘Munchkin’ Sang-beom
- Yu ‘BuZz’ Byung-chul
- Lee ‘Hate’ Ye-hun
- Son ‘xeta’ Seon-ho
- Yoon ‘Autumn’ Eu-ddeum (COACH)
CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming (Japan)
- Shoya ‘x1lly’ Mizobe (CAP)
- Yuto ‘million’ Ueno
- Shu ‘fukiyama’ Sugiyama
- Shoma ‘matsu’ Miura
- ‘akim’
DetonatioN Gaming (Japan & South Korea)
- Takekawa ‘STABA’ Munehito
- Masaru ‘ZodiaX’ Yoneshige
- Lee ‘mystic’ In-pyo
- Hiromichi ‘mittiii’ Urahigashi
- Tenta ‘ten’ Asai
MiTH.Attitude (Thailand)
- Talunt ‘mush2oom’ Rattanaprapaporn
- Thanadol ‘newgen’ Kitautcharanukul
- Thanaphat ‘THEE’ Limpaphan
- Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong
- Chaiwat ‘BOOMBURAPA’ Wattatum
Pinto Gaming (Thailand)
- Jirakan ‘Nobody’ Koollasing
- Thanakorn ‘SAVE’ Wipusananon
- Kankavee ‘ faSharpz2a’ Karnjanavong
- Thanapoom ‘Luckstur’ Pragobsin
- Anan ‘Loncarys’ Phurahong
- Jakkaphat ‘AUDIPLUS’ Phatraittikul (COACH)
SCARZ (Japan)
- Teppei ‘ade’ Kuno
- Akira ‘marin’ Kato
- Sakaguchi ‘Npoint’ Kenjiro
- Ryota ‘ryota-‘ Okayama
- ‘Sak’
- ‘NerCy’
- Takahiro ‘ibot’ Watanabe (COACH)
T1 Korea (South Korea)
- Choi ’10X’ Jin-woo
- Kim ‘Harry’ Han-kyu
- Ju-Yeong “R0K3T” Kim
- Jeong ‘Esperanza’ Jin-choel
- Ye ‘Anaks’ Sang-jun
- Yoo ‘Locomotive’ Jeong-seon (COACH)
TNL Esports (South Korea)
- Leo ‘GODLIKE’ Seo-ha
- Yu ‘TS’ Tae-seok
- Kim ‘Efina’ Nak-yeon
- Yeom ‘eKo’ Wang-ryong
- Park ‘exy’ Geun-cheol
- Lee ‘bail’ Sung-jae (COACH)
Vision Strikers (South Korea)
- Kim ‘glow’ Min-soo
- Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek
- Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-Min
- Lee ‘k1ng’ Seung-won
- Kim ‘Zest’ Gi-seok
- Pyeon ‘termi’ Seon-ho (COACH)
Oceania
Always the dark horse going into esports competition, Oceania has shown promise throughout the early stages of Valorant, with the likes of Team Launch and EXO Clan proving their worth. Here’s some notable teams from the region.
Avant Gaming (Australia)
- Lewis ‘WAT’ Watson
- Eric ‘Exxyyy’ Do
- Joshua ‘Lakers’ Puopolo
- Byron ‘Spesh’ Rowlinson
- Bernard ‘m4jor’ Chau
Dire Wolves (Australia)
- ‘PAIN’
- ‘JUN’
- ‘Esta’
- ‘LEW’
- ‘ninim’
EXO Clan (Australia)
- Bob ‘Bob’ Tran
- Iyengaran ‘Iyen’ Raju
- Ethan ‘Crunchy’ Laker
- Chris ‘pl1xx’ Li
- Kyran ‘dizzy’ Crombie
Kanga Esports (Australia & Papua New Guinea)
- Mohess ‘M1ST’ Siva
- Daniel ‘kronicx’ Shou
- Peter ‘Psycho’ Vu
- Brodie ‘ausrhino’ Ryan
- Justin ‘C0MP0SED’ Ryan
Legacy Esports (Australia)
- Fergus ‘ferg’ Stephenson
- Gareth ‘gazR’ Lynn
- Tyson ‘pan1K’ Missak
- Dale ‘deoxiDE’ Carta
- Aaron ‘zenk0k0’ Cox
Mindfreak (Australia)
- Corey ‘Jasper’ Lane
- Jack ‘Jax’ Bennie
- Thomas ‘Lucid’ Couzens
- Dale ‘signed’ Tang
- Ali ‘Swerl’ Kobraee
- Zenith ‘Zenith’ Scanlan (COACH)
Order (Australia)
- Tyler ‘tucks’ Reilly
- Ollie ‘DickStacy’ Tierney
- Matthew ‘Texta’ O’Rourke
- Cameron ‘disk0’ Mac
- Kale ‘autumn’ Dunne
Wildcard Gaming (Australia)
- Jesse ‘InfrequeNt’ Barker
- Alec ‘Noisia’ Gulabovski
- ‘Ciko’
- ‘Karmzy’
- ‘pixeLb0x’
- ‘Saxlea’ (SUBSTITUTE)
This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it’s only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.