As Valorant teams continue to be put together, players are being scouted left, right and center. Here’s the latest on professional teams during Future Earth’s rostermania.

With Valorant destined to become the go-to premium competitive shooter, players from all over the esports world are flocking to Riot’s FPS. While some organizations have already made their move early, others are sitting on the fringes waiting to pounce on more talent, as the playerbase continues to grow.

What is the Valorant Ignition Series?

The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aimed to “build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams,” which provided players with the opportunity to build their region’s footprint in Valorant.

With Valorant’s Ignition Series wrapped up and Riot’s First Strike on the horizon, teams will continue to be built in a bid to find the perfect formula. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of all the latest roster moves.

Europe

Several household names have already made their move into Valorant, with the likes of G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninjas in Pyjamas all announcing their rosters. Below is a summary of notable European rosters.

BIG (Germany)

Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik

Alexander ‘alexRr’ Frisch

Ceyhun ‘AslaN’ Aslan

Alexander ‘Ultimate’ Pauls

Michele ‘zonixx’ Köhler

forZe (Russia & Belarus)

Denis ‘hugeon’ Vasiliev

Nikita ‘Coffee’ Antsypirovich

Nikolai ‘zeddy’ Lapko (CAP)

Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin

Vyacheslav ‘Art1st’ Lyadnov

Vladimir ‘PNUKH’ Chernov (COACH)

FunPlus Phoenix (Europe)

Pontus ‘Zyppan’ Eek

Andrei ‘Shao’ Kiprsky

Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiow

Johan ‘Meddo’ Renbjörk Lundborg

Tobias ‘ShadoW’ Flodström

Andrey ‘fragon’ Katz (TRAIL COACH)

G2 Esports (Europe)

Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas (CAP)

Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski

Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi

Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks

David ‘Davidp’ Prins

Gambit (Russia)

Nikita ‘d3ffo’ Sudakov

Bogdan ‘sheydos’ Naumov

Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov

Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin

Danila ‘Sunset’ Soloviov

Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov (COACH)

GODSENT (Europe)

Alicia ‘alikea’ Boina

Julia ‘JuJu’ Steffen

Lilly ‘Katti’ Lucas

Hosana ‘Tinylady’ Kmiecik

Lisa ‘F4INT’ Heinsch

Guild Esports (Sweden)

Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari

Leo ‘ziz’ Jannesson

Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench

William ‘draken’ Sundin

Filip ‘goffe’ Gauffin

Need More DM (Europe)

Norbert ‘Tigene’ Pasztor

Bence ‘hussaR’ Huszár

Kevin ‘Barcode’ Bana

Gabor ‘crazyd33r’ Nemet

Renato ‘bzt’ Baranyos

Csaba ‘V1CE’ Kaposvari (COACH)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel

Emir ‘RHYME’ Muminovic

Niels ‘luckeRRR’ Jasiek

Charles ‘CREA’ Beauvois

Egor ‘chiwawa’ Stepanyuk

Emil ‘eMIL’ Sandgren (COACH)

Nolpenki (Europe)

Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek

Aron ‘xajdish’ Fredriksson

Vakaris ‘vakk’ Bebravičius

Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt

Jesse ‘JESMUND’ Terävä

Rix.GG (United Kingdom & Lithuania)

Harry ‘DPS’ MacGill

Tautvydas ‘hype’ Paldavicius

Jack ‘kpiz’ Pragnell (CAP)

Russel ‘Russ’ Mendes

Brandon ‘weber’ Weber

Neil ‘nEiLZiNHo’ Finlay (COACH)

SKADE (Sweden)

Oliwer ‘LATEKS’ Fahlander (CAP)

Leo ‘Leodeddz’ Nilsson

Linus ‘Limpone’ Wecksell

Andreas ‘Epzz’ Vallvingskog

Gabriel ‘shrew’ Gessle

Sebastian ‘sebbz’ Fredriksson (COACH)

Team Liquid (Europe)

Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles (CAP)

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom

Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas

James ‘Kryptix’ Affleck

Travis ‘L1NK’ Mendoza

Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield (COACH)

Vodafone Giants (Spain)

Salvador ‘Yurii’ Gasco

Francesc ‘donQ’ Savall

Jon ‘jonba’ Baraiazarra

Adolfo ‘Fit1nho’ Gallego

Miguel ‘eXerZ’ Marin

Lucas ‘HITBOX’ González-Sabariegos (COACH)

North America

Just like Europe, plenty of organizations have made their move early in a bid to secure the best American talent during the early stages of Valorant. The likes of 100 Thieves, T1 and Cloud9 have all planted their flag, so here’s a summary of the notable North American rosters.

100 Thieves (United States & Canada)

Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin (CAP)

Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella

Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan

Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk

Quan ‘diceyzx’ Tran

Andbox (United States & Canada)

Bradley ‘ANDROID’ Fodor

Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker

Sebastian ‘seb’ Bucki

Jake ‘POACH’ Brumleve

Aaron ‘b0i’ Thao

Matt ‘Warden’ Dickens (COACH)

Built By Gamers (United States & Canada)

Nicolas ‘Nicolas’ Aubin

Rob ‘rob-wiz’ Kennedy

Mike ‘pho’ Panza

William ‘Will’ Cheng

TBD

Cloud9 Blue (United States)

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver

Mitch ‘mitch’ Semago

Josh ‘shinobi’ Abastado

Daniel ‘vice’ Kim

Ash ‘Chu’ Long (COACH)

Cloud9 White (United States & Canada)

Alexis ‘alexis’ Guarrasi

Annie ‘AnnieDro’ Roberts

Jasmine ‘JazzyK1ns’

Kat ‘katsumi’

Melanie ‘meL’ Capone

Complexity Gaming (United States & France)

Riley ‘ohai’ Nguyen

David ‘Xp3’ Gardido

Michael ‘agm’ Abood

Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti (TRIAL)

Jonah ‘JonahP’ Pulice (TRIAL)

Corey ‘ruin’ Hartog (COACH)

Dignitas (United States & Canada)

Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson

Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang

Phat ‘supamen’ Le

Bryan ‘MAKKA’ Drouillard

Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller

Dignitas Female (United States & Canada)

Emmalee ‘EMUHLEET’ Garrido

Amanda ‘rain’ Smith

Kiara ‘milk’ Makua

Melisa ‘Theia’ Mundorff

Juliana ‘showliana’ Maransaldi

Equinox Esports (United States & Mexico)

David ‘DXN’ Nguyen

Jake ‘Paincakes’ Hass

Danny ‘cute fat boy’ Nguyen

Carlo ‘Dcop’ Delsol

Kevin ‘i love mina’ Nguyen

FaZe Clan (United States & Canada)

Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra

Zachary ‘zachaREEE’ Lombardo

Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen

Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty

Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty

Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)

Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond

Danny ‘huynh’ Huynh

Michael ‘MkaeL’ De Luca

Keven ‘PLAYER1’ Champagne

Shawn ‘Shawn’ O’Riley

Andrew ‘Blank’ Leverette (COACH)

Highground (United States & Canada)

Keane ‘Valliate’ Alonso

Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond

Mike ‘sharky’ Gariti

Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen

Justin ‘Kellar’ Kellar

Immortals (North America)

Noah ‘jcStani’ Smith

Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar

Jason ‘neptune’ Tran

Jason ‘jmoh’ Mohandessi

Andrew ‘ShoT_UP’ Orlowski

Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham (COACH)

Luminosity Gaming (United States & Canada)

Alex ‘aproto’ Protopapas

Zachary ‘Venerated’ Roach

Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath

Brady ‘thief’ Dever

TBD

NRG (United States & Canada)

Damian ‘daps’ Steele

Chet ‘Chet’ Singh

Yannick ‘KOLER’ Blanchette

Daniel ‘eeiu’ Vucenovic

TBD

Chet ‘Chet’ Singh (COACH)

Pittsburgh Knights (United States & Canada)

Timothy ‘frostyZK’ Ly

Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook

Ronald ‘ronaldo’ Mach

Terry ‘dsr’ Rioux

Anthony ‘dawn’ Hagopian

Renegades (United States & Canada)

Chuck ‘Cp2’ Proud

Ryan ‘Winsum’ Johns

Devon ‘randyySavage’ Bréard

Stephen ‘Berghy’ Bergh

Alexander ‘retrQ’ Kadan

Justin ‘coachJ’ Anzalone

Sentinels (United States)

Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan

Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims

Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won

Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin

Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino

T1 (United States & Canada)

Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce

Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière

Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham

Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine

Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo

Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner (COACH)

Team Envy (United States & Canada)

Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta

Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo

Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald

Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts

Victor ‘food’ Wong

Adam ‘aKis’ Kisseberth (BENCH)

Abdo ‘c4Lypso’ Agha (BENCH)

Team SoloMid (United States & Canada)

Stephen ‘reltuC’ Cutler

James ‘hazed’ Cobb

Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu

Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik

Taylor ‘drone’ Johnson

Taylor ‘Tailored’ Broomall (COACH)

South America

Arguably the most passionate corner of the esports realm, South America have already made headway in showcasing the very best the region has to offer. Here’s a summary of the region’s rosters.

Black Dragons (Brazil)

Felype ‘fooX’ de Santana

Igor ‘RHZ’ Baruti

Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes

Rogerio ‘RoY’ Lopez

Luis ‘PryZee’ Henrique

Daniel ‘KoyoteeeX’ Pulig (COACH)

Furious Gaming (Chile & Spain)

Alejandro ‘raizen’ Mezcua

Diego ‘D1E’ Contreras

Felipe ‘feLiZnOJkE’ Clas Almendra

Álvaro ‘WKN’ Bustos

David ‘debout’ Beaupuits

Keyd Stars (Brazil)

Gabriel ‘patochovsk’ Pacheco

Rafael ‘NikkoLAN’ Fernandes

Tulio ‘FLG1’ Leite

Renan ‘NANZIN’ Echternacht

Felipe ‘flainzz’ Saldanha

Joseph ‘Tecnosh’ Touma (SUB)

Marlow ‘MARLOW’ Garcia (COACH)

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

Murillo ‘murizzz’ Tuchtenhagen

Pedro ‘ole’ Orlandini

Vitor ‘kon4n’ Hugo

Matheus ‘matheuzin’ Brito

Andre ‘Txozin’ Saidel

Carlos ‘CeVSUD’ Picinato (COACH)

Team oNe Esports (Brazil)

Joaquim ‘champzera’ Alves

Gabriel ‘cpx’ Cruz

Lucas ‘ntk’ Martins

Brenno ‘ZaPy’ Roberto

Henrique ‘Maverick’ Tozatto

Vorax (Brazil)

Hiago ‘delevingne’ Baldi

Matheus ‘dragonite’ Matos

Gabriel ‘v1xe’ Martins

Leonardo ‘fzkk’ Puertas

Gustavo ‘krain’ Melara

Rodrigo ‘Gatti’ Gatti (COACH)

Asia

Given Asia’s dominant reign in Riot’s League of Legends, plenty of eyes are looking towards this region with a sense of excitement, to see just what talent will emerge. Below is few of the notable rosters to keep an eye on.

Absolute JUPITER (Japan)

Ushida ‘Laz’ Koji

Maruoka ‘crow’ Tomoaki

Takebayashi ‘barce’ Ryo

Takemori ‘takej’ Shogo

Oshiro ‘Reita’ Ryu

Sawada ‘JUNiOR’ Yuya (COACH)

ahq e-Sports Club (Taiwan)

Huang ‘Kilo’ Zhong-yi

Li ‘Iyo’ Yi-Ting

Li ‘Rainy’ Gui-Shuo

Lu ‘Sia’ Jia-Jun

Lin ‘Milk’ Chi-Hung

Gao ‘Kant’ Wei-Teng

Cloud9 Korea (South Korea)

Park ‘Bazzi’ Jun-Ki

Byeon ‘Munchkin’ Sang-beom

Yu ‘BuZz’ Byung-chul

Lee ‘Hate’ Ye-hun

Son ‘xeta’ Seon-ho

Yoon ‘Autumn’ Eu-ddeum (COACH)

CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming (Japan)

Shoya ‘x1lly’ Mizobe (CAP)

Yuto ‘million’ Ueno

Shu ‘fukiyama’ Sugiyama

Shoma ‘matsu’ Miura

‘akim’

DetonatioN Gaming (Japan & South Korea)

Takekawa ‘STABA’ Munehito

Masaru ‘ZodiaX’ Yoneshige

Lee ‘mystic’ In-pyo

Hiromichi ‘mittiii’ Urahigashi

Tenta ‘ten’ Asai

MiTH.Attitude (Thailand)

Talunt ‘mush2oom’ Rattanaprapaporn

Thanadol ‘newgen’ Kitautcharanukul

Thanaphat ‘THEE’ Limpaphan

Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong

Chaiwat ‘BOOMBURAPA’ Wattatum

Pinto Gaming (Thailand)

Jirakan ‘Nobody’ Koollasing

Thanakorn ‘SAVE’ Wipusananon

Kankavee ‘ faSharpz2a’ Karnjanavong

Thanapoom ‘Luckstur’ Pragobsin

Anan ‘Loncarys’ Phurahong

Jakkaphat ‘AUDIPLUS’ Phatraittikul (COACH)

SCARZ (Japan)

Teppei ‘ade’ Kuno

Akira ‘marin’ Kato

Sakaguchi ‘Npoint’ Kenjiro

Ryota ‘ryota-‘ Okayama

‘Sak’

‘NerCy’

Takahiro ‘ibot’ Watanabe (COACH)

T1 Korea (South Korea)

Choi ’10X’ Jin-woo

Choi ’10X’ Jin-woo Kim ‘Harry’ Han-kyu

Ju-Yeong “R0K3T” Kim

Ju-Yeong “R0K3T” Kim Jeong ‘Esperanza’ Jin-choel

Jeong ‘Esperanza’ Jin-choel Ye ‘Anaks’ Sang-jun

Ye ‘Anaks’ Sang-jun Yoo ‘Locomotive’ Jeong-seon (COACH)

TNL Esports (South Korea)

Leo ‘GODLIKE’ Seo-ha

Yu ‘TS’ Tae-seok

Kim ‘Efina’ Nak-yeon

Yeom ‘eKo’ Wang-ryong

Park ‘exy’ Geun-cheol

Lee ‘bail’ Sung-jae (COACH)

Vision Strikers (South Korea)

Kim ‘glow’ Min-soo

Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek

Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-Min

Lee ‘k1ng’ Seung-won

Kim ‘Zest’ Gi-seok

Pyeon ‘termi’ Seon-ho (COACH)

Oceania

Always the dark horse going into esports competition, Oceania has shown promise throughout the early stages of Valorant, with the likes of Team Launch and EXO Clan proving their worth. Here’s some notable teams from the region.

Avant Gaming (Australia)

Lewis ‘WAT’ Watson

Eric ‘Exxyyy’ Do

Joshua ‘Lakers’ Puopolo

Byron ‘Spesh’ Rowlinson

Bernard ‘m4jor’ Chau

Dire Wolves (Australia)

‘PAIN’

‘JUN’

‘Esta’

‘LEW’

‘ninim’

EXO Clan (Australia)

Bob ‘Bob’ Tran

Iyengaran ‘Iyen’ Raju

Ethan ‘Crunchy’ Laker

Chris ‘pl1xx’ Li

Kyran ‘dizzy’ Crombie

Kanga Esports (Australia & Papua New Guinea)

Mohess ‘M1ST’ Siva

Daniel ‘kronicx’ Shou

Peter ‘Psycho’ Vu

Brodie ‘ausrhino’ Ryan

Justin ‘C0MP0SED’ Ryan

Legacy Esports (Australia)

Fergus ‘ferg’ Stephenson

Gareth ‘gazR’ Lynn

Tyson ‘pan1K’ Missak

Dale ‘deoxiDE’ Carta

Aaron ‘zenk0k0’ Cox

Mindfreak (Australia)

Corey ‘Jasper’ Lane

Jack ‘Jax’ Bennie

Thomas ‘Lucid’ Couzens

Dale ‘signed’ Tang

Ali ‘Swerl’ Kobraee

Zenith ‘Zenith’ Scanlan (COACH)

Order (Australia)

Tyler ‘tucks’ Reilly

Ollie ‘DickStacy’ Tierney

Matthew ‘Texta’ O’Rourke

Cameron ‘disk0’ Mac

Kale ‘autumn’ Dunne

Wildcard Gaming (Australia)

Jesse ‘InfrequeNt’ Barker

Alec ‘Noisia’ Gulabovski

‘Ciko’

‘Karmzy’

‘pixeLb0x’

‘Saxlea’ (SUBSTITUTE)

This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it’s only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.