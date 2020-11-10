 Valorant 1.12 patch notes: Act Rank Badges disabled, bug fixes - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant 1.12 patch notes: Act Rank Badges disabled, bug fixes

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:30 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 14:43

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant-1.12
Riot Games

Valorant Patch 1.12 has arrived and, while a lot smaller than 1.11, it sees updates to competitive play, game system updates and a host of bug fixes.

While update 1.12 seems a lot smaller than it’s predecessor, Riot have specifically noted that they are giving 1.12 more of a ‘light touch’ than the previous patches.

Specifically, the focus this time around is on the competitive and social spheres. An ongoing issue with Act Rank Badges has led to Riot disabling the system due to them causing performance hitches, and observing players will no longer hear ping audio or be baffled by which color represents which team.

Bug fixes include adjustments to left-hand mode, fixes for a bug which was forcing players to remake in order for a disconnected player to rejoin the game, as well as an issue which saw the end screen of Icebox being displayed as Haven.

Valorant Sova artwork

Valorant Update 1.12: full patch notes

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Act Rank Badges are disabled in-game while we investigate a potential issue where they may be causing performance hitches in-game. Your Act Rank Badge will still display in Competitive lobbies, map load in, and on the end-of-game screen.
    • The Competitive team will continue to investigate the system to work towards a holistic fix in a future patch.
    • Big shout out to Kevin.

GAME SYSTEMS UPDATES

Observer

  • Observers no longer hear ping audio
  • Improved sightline visibility in well-lit areas
  • Added Game State Modification cheat to allow moderators to adjust various aspects of the game (player stats, money, etc.) in a tournament setting
  • Rolled back fixed team colors change from 1.11
    • This was causing some confusion as people have started to associate red with attack, and green with defense
    • There were a couple bugs causing certain UI elements to display in the wrong color
    • We plan to bring this feature back in the future, when we finish adding support for custom team colors.

SOCIAL UPDATES

  • We have redesigned the Open/Close Party toggle to make it easier for players to understand whether they are in an open or closed party
  • Observers will now appear as “in game” in the social panel
  • Observers can now view and type in /all chat in custom games

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Added a new user interface for custom game observers during character select

BUG FIXES

    • Fixed a bug where leaving/disconnecting from a Custom Game would result in a VAL-51 error, requiring the game to be remade in order for the player to rejoin
    • Fixed a bug in the end-of-game screen after an Icebox match that displayed Haven’s map, and would incorrectly display timeline markers
    • Fixed issue where players could target mid-air (dropped) weapons with some abilities
    • Left handed mode: fixed recoil animation being incorrectly mirrored (mismatching actual weapon recoil)
    • Fixed overlapping Observer UI when a player is planting/defusing
    • Fixed inconsistent team coloring on minimap pings
    • Fixed rare issue where Observer camera transition visuals could get stuck when swapping between player views
Gaming

Astro’s Playroom trophies list revealed: Free PS5 game

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:37

by Andrew Highton
Astros playroom trophies free ps5
ASOBI Team

PS5

Chances are, Astro’s Playroom will be played by PS5 owners at least once because it’s completely free. The game comes pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 consoles and it even comes with a whole set of PS trophies for you to earn.  Here are the trophies in all their glory.

After releasing one of the most successful PSVR titles of all-time in Astro Bot, ASOBI Team is back. Their newest title – Astro’s Playroom – is a completely free 3D platformer full of color, energy, and charm that spans 16 levels. It will already be pre-loaded onto your PS5, meaning you can boot the game up straight away on your brand new console.

If that wasn’t a tempting enough package, then 43 trophies can be thrown into the mix to complete this bargain. We have all the details on this free PS5 game – Astro’s Playroom – and its haul of trophies.

astros playroom comes installed on PS5
ASOBI Team
That’s right! Astro’s Playroom won’t cost you a penny.

Astro’s Playroom trophies

You’ve Only Done Everything Found all trophies in ASTRO’s PLAYROOM. See you in our next adventure!
Do it! Cleared Memory Meadow.
Emotion Engine! Cleared SSD Speedway.
HD graphics! Cleared Cooling Springs.
Greatness Awaits! Cleared GPU Jungle.
In Mint Condition Got your first artefact!
Such a Big Fan! Got all artefacts in Cooling Springs.
Charted! Got all artefacts in GPU Jungle.
Welcome to the Third Place Got all artefacts in SSD Speedway.
… And Conquered Worlds Got all artefacts in Memory Meadow.
Dude Raider! Collected all artefacts in the 4 main stages and the PS Labo. Wow!
One Down, Lots More to Go! Got your first puzzle piece.
Cool Hoarder Got all puzzle pieces in Cooling Springs.
The Found Legacy Got all puzzle pieces in GPU Jungle.
Omega Booster! Got all puzzle pieces in SSD Speedway.
Ico-nic Got all puzzle pieces in Memory Meadow.
A Grand Tour! Got all puzzle pieces in the game. Way to go!
Gatcha Beginner Got your first Gatcha prize.
For the Players! Got a secret gatcha.
Gatcha Maniac Got half the gatcha prizes.
Saru Gatcha! Got all gatcha prizes.
Project Neo Sent 10 bots flying with a single spin attack.
The Last Guy Walked around with at least 20 bots following you in CPU Plaza.
This Way Up Punched the PS Logo on the PS2 in PlayStation Labo.
You Got a Trophy! Picked up a trophy in PlayStation Labo.
I Recognise You… Punched and looked into the lens of PS VR in PlayStation Labo.
The Very Far Point… Stood on the tip of the Aim Controller in PlayStation Labo.
Honey, I’m Home! Walked under the PlayStation Home icon in PlayStation Labo.
Disc Swap! Opened the lid of the PlayStation console in PlayStation Labo.
Keepy Uppies Juggled a ball 5 times with the Frog Suit.
Hell Diver Dived into the water from the diving board.
Jumping Splash! Jumped in the fountain near the final goal in Cooling Springs.
Twisting Metal Jumped 3 times during a spin attack on ice.
Jason! Sheltered from the heavy rain in Memory Meadow.
Pain! Got hit by flying rubbish in Memory Meadow.
Wipeout! Got a strike in Memory Meadow.
Ready for the Proving Deflected a Spitter’s attack with an arrow.
Little Rolling Star… Made a huge snowball.
No No No Noooooo! Fell 30 meters and caught yourself in the monkey suit in GPU Jungle.
Adequate, Boy… Hit all rabbits with arrows at the mountain peak of GPU Jungle.
Wild Arms Performed a spin while shooting the machine gun.
It’s All in the Mind Beat 3 enemies quickly by punching them.
Super Computer Revealed former logo in PlayStation Labo.

Eagle-eyed viewers will probably recognize a fair few references related to the trophy names. Virtually all of them are tied into a former PlayStation game, franchise, character, or quote. It’s a great nod to previous generations as Astro’s Playroom cuts the ribbon for the new one.

For a Free PS5 game, Astro’s Playroom looks extensive, and so do its trophies. So keep referring back to this list to help you on your way to that shiny platinum.

Astro’s Playroom comes pre-installed on PlayStation 5’s when they launch on November 12.