 FaZe Clan's NiKo set to join G2 Esports very soon: Report - Dexerto
CS:GO

FaZe Clan’s NiKo set to join G2 Esports very soon: Report

Published: 24/Oct/2020 19:18 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 19:23

by Alan Bernal
Niko G2 Esports FaZe Clan
faze clan G2 Esports NiKo

CSGO star Nikola ‘⁠NiKo’ Kovač is close to a transfer out of FaZe Clan to G2 Esports, which would pair him with cousin and fellow rifler, Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač.

Back in late September, it was reported that the two organizations opened up discussion around the transfer of the 23-year old Bosnian international. The deal was expected to be finalized weeks after the initial report, though now it could be closer to happening.

There would be a lot of pressure for both teams to close the books on a deal soon, seeing as the BLAST Premier Fall Series is around the corner.

The news follows FaZe Clan’s latest event championship at the European Intel Extreme Masters XV New York on October 11; G2 Esports finished that event in 7th-8th place.

G2 Esports kennyS hunter nexa JaCkz
G2 Esports could bolster their strong lineup with FaZe’s superstar NiKo.

According to HLTV, the deal could include “one of the biggest transfer fees in the game,” which could outdo the $500,000 fee FaZe paid mousesports for NiKo in 2017.

G2 would have to make space in their starting roster for NiKo, which could see French player François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay either benched or traded to another team, according to the report. Similarly, FaZe are said to already be on the hunt for someone to replace the star before the $150,000 BLAST Premier begins.

G2 Esports are in the Group C bracket of that event and will face off against FURIA on November 2, while the Group B matchup between FaZe and BIG kicks off on October 29 – so the two sides will be hard-pressed to finalize any proposed deal as soon as possible.

Coldzera Niko FaZe Clan
NiKo could be moving on from FaZe Clan and coldzera.

As successful as NiKo has been on an individual level, his run with FaZe has yet to result in a Major title. While the next Major in Rio has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing crisis, the superstar could be playing under a new banner by the time it rolls around.

If a deal gets done, he will move on from a team with players like Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye, and Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the likes of Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković and longtime French star Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub.

NiKo has been with FaZe for three years, but all indications are that his spell wearing the red and black jerseys won’t be lasting much longer.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST Premier

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses vs OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm