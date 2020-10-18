 MIBR reportedly set to secure LUCAS1, vsm, leo_drunky for CSGO rebuild - Dexerto
CS:GO

MIBR reportedly set to secure LUCAS1, vsm, leo_drunky for CSGO rebuild

Published: 18/Oct/2020 5:11 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 5:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
MIBR Potential Roster
MIBR

MiBR

MIBR, one of the biggest Brazilian esports organizations, is looking to rebuild its CSGO roster for 2021 and beyond, and it seems like they’ve got their sights set on LUCAS1, vsm, and leo_drunky.

MIBR’s CSGO team has gone through a bit of a rollercoaster ride lately. Last month, they dropped two star players, TACO and fer, and coach dead after a major coaching scandal. Then, FALLEN left due to his dissatisfaction with their decision.

All in all, losing the old SK core has forced the organization to rebuild the team from scratch. However, it seems like they’ve already got three replacement players and a coach in mind.

If the rumors are true, MIBR is interested in adding Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ Oliveira, Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira to the roster. They’re also keen on Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo as the coach, according to the report from Brazilian news site Globo Esporte.

LUCAS1 is a perfect candidate for MIBR

LUCAS1 played for MIBR in 2019, where he spent six months in the squad before moving on to Imperial e-Sports. He spent almost a year with Imperial, before suddenly leaving the squad just a few weeks ago.

MIBR Lucas1
MIBR
LUCAS1 joined MIBR on loan back in 2019.

It’s easy to understand why he might be a good choice for MIBR’s rebuild. He’s experienced, reliable, and available. LUCAS1 has been in the scene for six years, and he’s racked up four top-tier titles, three second-place finishes, and three top-four finishes.

It’s fair to say that he’s a solid career, and he’ll be sure to be a reliable acquisition.

VSM is talented but controversial

Vsm is one of the most promising players in the Brazilian scene, but he’s also quite controversial. In 2018, Valve cottoned on to the fact that he received a VAC ban sometime in the past, and they’ve banned him from attending any Valve events ever since.

MIBR VSM
HLTV
Vsm has proven himself to be an incredible talent despite the controversy surrounding his ban.

Still, that doesn’t prevent him from competing in other competitions. He’s currently signed with DETONA Gaming, and he’s been doing great. MIBR competes in a lot of them too, and that means his ban shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

After all, if they’re calling him out as an ideal candidate, it seems like they’re not too fussed.

Leo_drunky could pave the way for MIBR’s future

Leo_drunky currently plays for Sharks Esports, and he’s proven himself to be a valuable member of their team.

He might not have as many accolades as the other candidates on the list. A couple of decent finishes in lower-tier tournaments is the best he’s done. But he’s the youngest of them all, and potentially has the brightest future ahead.

MIBR Leo_drunky
Liquidpedia
Leo_drunky is only twenty years old and could be a valuable member of the team for years to come.

Finally, the team will still need a coach, and MIBR seems to think Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo might be the perfect man for the job. The 35-year-old veteran has been retired for a while now. In his prime though, he helped MIBR win ESCW 2006 in the 1.6 days.

Of course, these are all whispers in the wind until MIBR makes an official statement. But if the rumors are true, it’s a promising line-up and one that could help the organization get back on the right track.

CS:GO

Shroud claims CSGO is “undeniably dying” after 100 Thieves pull out

Published: 18/Oct/2020 3:24

by Andrew Amos
Shroud side by side with Gratisfaction and jkaem from 100 Thieves
Twitch: shroud / ESL

Share

100 Thieves shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s CS:GO days might be long behind him, but the once-star of the Cloud9 roster has a grim outlook for the game’s future. He claims it’s “undeniably dying” as more teams like 100 Thieves pull out, especially in North America.

Shroud was once one of the Kings of North American Counter-Strike. That’s really where the 26-year-old got his start, playing professionally from 2013 to 2017.

He spent most of his career on Cloud9, where he dominated the American scene. He made seven majors, won countless regional titles, and even took home some big global events like ESL Pro League Season 4 way back in 2016.

Shroud with Cloud9 at ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals
ESL
Shroud was once at the top of North American CS:GO. Now, he believes the scene is dying.

However, since shroud moved on, so has the CS:GO scene. For the latter though, it’s moving towards a slow demise. CS:GO, in North America especially, is on its final legs according to many, shroud included.

Shroud has claimed the FPS title is dying ⁠— not because of any external competition, although that could play a part ⁠— but rather through teams pulling out like 100 Thieves. As the competition thins, the room for improvement slims.

“There are [few] NA teams now. NA as a whole is not popular at all. You have EG, you have Liquid ⁠— and that’s it. The rest of [the competition] is European,” he said.

“NA just died in CS:GO, hard. In my opinion, that’s a very big L to the community, to lose NA. [The region] brought so much hype, so much excitement into the game and scene, so for that to be lost kind of sucks.”

“It sucks for NA because you benefit off of each other. If NA as a whole is kind of sh*tty, then they won’t advance as quickly [compared to] if they were all really good.”

Shroud questioned the amount of money being pumped into the CS:GO scene. He claimed that there are still players in North America on over $40,000 a month, and he wonders whether that investment is worth it at all.

“CS is undeniably dying, but players are still getting paid like $40,000 a month. I don’t understand where this money is coming from and how it’s still pumping.”

He also criticized NA’s practice culture as a big reason for their lack of international success. The region has only won one Major: Cloud9 at the Boston Major in 2018 without shroud. There was lots of potential, but NA teams didn’t have the right mentality.

“The amount of sh*tty scrims we used to get ⁠— oh my God. Half of our practice was a waste of time. Whether that’s our fault or the other team’s fault, it was so lame. All NA wants to do is win, even in practice, and winning in practice does nothing for you.”

