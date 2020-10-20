 NiKo's LAST DANCE? The stats behind FaZe's IEM New York renaissance - Dexerto
NiKo’s LAST DANCE? The stats behind FaZe’s IEM New York renaissance

Published: 20/Oct/2020 20:27

by Alan Bernal
Before IEM New York 2020, FaZe Clan’s CSGO team had gone 338 days before winning an event at Blast Copenhagen in 2019. After taking the top spot in the EU IEM, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač showed why the elite talent would be missed if this really was the last dance with FaZe.

There’s no sugar-coating the FaZe star’s woes in the last year, that was only made more apparent with the team’s placements at events.

Up until October 2020, FaZe failed to make any notable finals and posted an 11th place finish at CS Summit 6, 9th-12th at ESL One Cologne, as well as a 13th-14th placement at ESL Pro League Season 12.

This didn’t help public perception for Niko, who was starting to notice CSGO fans’ flak towards his own IGL capabilities and new teammates on the roster.

Throughout 2020, Niko actually hasn’t been having a bad year. His HLTV rating for the year is sitting at 1.11, a decline from the 1.19 and 1.18 ratings for 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Bosnian has never posted below 1.04 at an event this year.

IEM New York could serve as a turning point in FaZe’s fortune so far. Not only did the team take top billing, Niko soared above his squadmates with a 1.28 event rating with 22.3 kills per map with 55.1% headshot rate to boot.

With questions in the air about Niko’s future in FaZe, the 23-year-old star’s performance at IEM could be an indicator of better things to come as long as he’s on the team.

CS:GO

Nadeshot frustrated as ESL shut down his restream of CSGO finals

Published: 19/Oct/2020 0:49 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 11:59

by Theo Salaun
Ahead of 100 Thieves’ announced departure from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Mathew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag came under a bit of fire for disinterest in his org’s finals match at IEM New York and, subsequently, admonished by ESL for streaming the event.

Nadeshot came home to Los Angeles after 12 hours of travel and was excited to stream some of the Black Ops Cold War open beta for the first time, but, as the stream started, he also mentioned that he wouldn’t be responding to chat as much as usual because 100T was facing Furia in the IEM New York Grand Finals.

Unfortunately, some found it disappointing that the organization’s founder would multitask and play another game during his team’s final CS:GO match ever, with former pro Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill even calling him out.

With people like SPUNJ discrediting Nade’s loyalty to his team and Black Ops Cold War coincidentally crashing, the 100T CEO attempted to switch over to the big match. But, in another string of disappointments, that idea wasn’t meant to be either.

After trying to watch the Grand Finals with about 13,000 viewers, Nade received word that this re-stream was against ESL guidelines and that he was not allowed to do so.

Frustratedly, he returned to his initial Black Ops Cold War plans and expressed some understanding, as well as disappointment with the tournament organizers’ decision.

“At the end of the day, I get it from a business perspective on ESL’s standpoint,” Nadeshot said. “I mean, they pay for broadcast rights and they’re putting on this tournament and all these things.

But, from my perspective, I have all of their sponsors and broadcast assets on my stream … I’m essentially just on a soapbox right now, blasting the stream but with just 12-13,000 more viewers.”

As he explained on stream, by putting the stream on full screen without any of his brandings, he felt that he was just giving the official broadcast more exposure. But, ultimately, he understands why the decision was made.

In a later clip, following his return to streaming BOCW, the 100T head honcho added further clarification.

While affirming that he fully understands why he wasn’t allowed to re-stream the event and that he respects ESL’s business decisions, he felt that this situation was unique and could have been handled differently: “Well, I got your logos up here, I’ve got none of my sponsors up here. Can’t we just make an exception?”

First criticized for not giving his team’s play enough attention and then reprimanded for giving it too much attention, this wasn’t one of Nadeshot’s more fortunate streams. Still, he understands why ESL came down on him and, perhaps more importantly, he did eventually get to play BOCW without his PC crashing.