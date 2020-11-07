CSGO pro Fer confirms he's unhurt after his car was crashed - Dexerto

Fer also commented on people that wished him ill on social media. “It is quite scary how many people hope for the disgrace of others. Instead of envying the other, use motivation to conquer your things,” he added on Twitter.
There is more CSGO on the Horizon! Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidan 2020 starts tomorrow and will see the best teams in North America and Europe face-off for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.
Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent. The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.
Europe
The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.
BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.
The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.
FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.
NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.
The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group A
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group B
North America
The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.
Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.