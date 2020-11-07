 CSGO pro Fer confirms he's unhurt after his car was crashed - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

CSGO pro Fer confirms he’s unhurt after his car was crashed

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:48

by Marco Rizzo
fer playing for MIBR
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack

Share

fer MiBR

Former MiBR CS:GO star, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga has gone on social media to confirm that nobody was hurt, after images of his damaged car surfaced. 

The Brazilian CS:GO legend Fer was reportedly involved in a car crash on November 6, nearly totalling one of his prized possessions.

It is not clear what caused the accident with all the details we have come from the Brazilian’s Instagram and Twitter posts. Fortunately, everyone seems to be all right, except for the car.

“Nobody got hurt,” read Fer’s IG story.

Fer's IG story
Instagram: fergod
Fer confirmed he was safe on Instagram after his car was crashed.

Moving to Twitter, the 28-year old thanked everyone for “messages of concern” before saying it was time to bring the “[BMW] Z4 out of the garage.”

Fer also commented on people that wished him ill on social media. “It is quite scary how many people hope for the disgrace of others. Instead of envying the other, use motivation to conquer your things,” he added on Twitter.

Images that surfaced on Twitter showed fer standing next to his damaged car by the side of a road with all passengers safe and most damage appearing in a material form.

His Porsche is seen to have gone into a fence, and will definitely need to be taken to the mechanic as a result.

Fer is an icon in the CSGO scene after his time in the Luminosity, SK, and MiBR teams in which he won numerous titles and two Majors.

He was recently dropped from the MiBR roster, and has since taken a break from competitive play.

Fer’s contribution to the CSGO scene is significant and we’re happy nobody got hurt in the incident. Hopefully he will be able to make a return to the server soon.

CS:GO

How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020: Streams, Schedules and Teams

Published: 5/Nov/2020 22:48 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 0:05

by Marco Rizzo
IEM Katowice crowd
ESL

Share

BEijing-Haidian IEM

There is more CSGO on the Horizon! Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidan 2020 starts tomorrow and will see the best teams in North America and Europe face-off for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.

Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike,  Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent. The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.

Europe

The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.

BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.

The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.

FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.

NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.

The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.

IEM:B-H Europe Group A
Twitter: @IEM
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group A
IEM:B-H Europe Group B
Twitter: @IEM
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group B

North America

The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.

Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.

Rebirth and Rugratz are the two teams joining the event through the closed qualifiers.

The North American tournament will use a scaled-back version of the European one with double-elimination groups and playoffs before a BO5 final.

IEM:B-H Group A
Twitter: @IEM
IEM: Beijing-Haidian NA Group A
IEM:B-H Group B
Twitter: @IEM
IEM: Beijing-Haidian NA Group B

Where to watch?

All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account.

https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo

There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.

Schedules and results (EU)

EU:

Group A Results Group B Results
Vitality  1-0  Heroic 0-0
FaZe Clan 1-0  North 0-0
Fnatic 0-0  G2 Esports 0-0
Complexity 0-0  NiP 0-0
NaVi 0-0  Astralis 0-0
MAD Lions 0-0  ENCE 0-0
OG 0-1  BIG 0-0
Spirit 0-1  Mousesports 0-0

Friday 6th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality 2-0 Spirit 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A FaZe 2-1 OG 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 7th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A NAVI – MAD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A COL – Fnatic 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 8th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Tuesday 10th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Spirit – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Wednesday 11th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Thursday 12th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Heroic – North 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B G2 – NiP 9:30 12:30 17:30

Friday 13th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Astralis – ENCE 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B BIG – Mouz 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 14th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 15th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Monday 16th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Thursday 19th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Quarter-final 1 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Quarter-final 2 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Friday 20th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Quarter-final 3 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Quarter-final 4 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 21st November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 1 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Semi-final 2 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 22nd November:

Stage Game PT ET BST
Final BO5 TBD – TBD 7:00 10:00 15:00

 

Schedules and results (NA)

Group A Results Group B Results
Team Liquid 1-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0
Chaos Esports Club 0-0 Rebirth 0-0
New England Whalers 0-0 Triumph 0-0
Rugratz 0-1 TeamOne 0-0

Friday 6th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Liquid 2-0 Rugratz 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 7th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A NEW – Chaos 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 8th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Tuesday 10th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Wednesday 11th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Thursday 12th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B EG – Rebirth 13:00 16:00 21:00

Friday 13th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Triumph – TeamOne 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 14th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 15th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Monday 16th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Friday 20th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 1 TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 21st November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 2 TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 22nd November:

Stage Game PT ET BST
Final BO5 TBD – TBD 7:00 10:00 15:00

 