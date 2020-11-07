CSGO pro Fer confirms he's unhurt after his car was crashed - Dexerto

Former MiBR CS:GO star, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga has gone on social media to confirm that nobody was hurt, after images of his damaged car surfaced.

The Brazilian CS:GO legend Fer was reportedly involved in a car crash on November 6, nearly totalling one of his prized possessions.

It is not clear what caused the accident with all the details we have come from the Brazilian’s Instagram and Twitter posts. Fortunately, everyone seems to be all right, except for the car.

“Nobody got hurt,” read Fer’s IG story.

Moving to Twitter, the 28-year old thanked everyone for “messages of concern” before saying it was time to bring the “[BMW] Z4 out of the garage.”

Fer also commented on people that wished him ill on social media. “It is quite scary how many people hope for the disgrace of others. Instead of envying the other, use motivation to conquer your things,” he added on Twitter.

F Uber Celta 🥵 Brincadeiras à parte, obrigado pelas mensagens de preocupação! Ninguém se machucou que é o que importa. E bem material nois corre atrás! Tirar a z4 da garagem e voltar pro uber 🤪😜 TMJ geral 🤜🏾🤛🏾 — Fernando Alvarenga (@fer) November 6, 2020

Images that surfaced on Twitter showed fer standing next to his damaged car by the side of a road with all passengers safe and most damage appearing in a material form.

His Porsche is seen to have gone into a fence, and will definitely need to be taken to the mechanic as a result.

Fer is an icon in the CSGO scene after his time in the Luminosity, SK, and MiBR teams in which he won numerous titles and two Majors.

He was recently dropped from the MiBR roster, and has since taken a break from competitive play.

Fer’s contribution to the CSGO scene is significant and we’re happy nobody got hurt in the incident. Hopefully he will be able to make a return to the server soon.