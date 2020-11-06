CSGO's 10th operation could be on the horizon according to leaks - Dexerto

A new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive operation seems to be on the horizon according to the game’s SteamDB page.

It has been 220 days since the conclusion of Operation Shattered Web and players have been looking forward to new content ever since.

CS:GO Skin Maker & Level Designer Julien ‘Hollandje’ Heesterman noticed a new entry in the database that appears to be almost identical to one released right before the announcement of CS:GO’s last operation.

Picture 1: 18 hours ago on CSGO's steamdb page, 1 day before Operation 10? Picture 2: Last year, 1 day before Operation Shattered Web was released (19 November) Picture 3: End of Operation Shattered Web (13 March 2020) I think it's time to prepare for Operation 10 people 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XcZjtzalpX — Julien 🇳🇱 (@Hollandje97) November 6, 2020

According to Nors3, a seemingly reputable Valve insider, the tenth operation is close to release and most likely will be out by next week.

As they explained on Twitter, the next operation is most certainly on the horizon: “Operation 10 is confirmed and it will be released really soon (set to this week but maybe the next Valve Time).”

Well, since it's pretty much know to the public: Operation 10 is confirmed and it will be released really soon (set to this week but maybe the next Valve Time) I have been silent about this for the hype (I got the info confirmed info days ago). Brace yourselves, winter is coming https://t.co/rAzw4cuizW — NorS2021 (@Nors3) November 6, 2020

As excited as we might be about the prospect of a new operation, it is important to not get carried away with the hype. It would not be the first time that reports of a big CSGO update are either too premature or outright inaccurate.

What could we expect?

Considering it has been a long while since the release of the last big update, we are hopeful that Valve will feel the holiday spirit and introduce something larger in scale than Christmas-themed chickens roaming around maps.

Using previous operations as reference we could receive anything from new game modes to changes in the competitive map pool.

Shattered Web interestingly added Jungle, a new map to CSGO’s own battle royale mode: Danger Zone. It is possible that in a new operation Valve could introduce one of the two high-profile winter-themed maps present in the Steam Workshop: Artic and Frostbite.

In the last operation Valve introduced a battle-pass format ( $14.99/€13.25) that provided players with a series of quests and rewards such as weapon skins and for the first time, agent skins. CSGO has a tradition of important updates being released before the holidays and, hopefully, we will be able to get our hands on a new operation just before December.