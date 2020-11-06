 CSGO's 10th operation could be on the horizon according to leaks - Dexerto
CS:GO

CSGO’s 10th operation could be on the horizon according to leaks

Published: 6/Nov/2020 22:51 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 22:53

by Marco Rizzo
Valve

A new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive operation seems to be on the horizon according to the game’s SteamDB page.

It has been 220 days since the conclusion of Operation Shattered Web and players have been looking forward to new content ever since.

CS:GO Skin Maker & Level Designer Julien ‘Hollandje’ Heesterman noticed a new entry in the database that appears to be almost identical to one released right before the announcement of CS:GO’s last operation. 

According to Nors3, a seemingly reputable Valve insider, the tenth operation is close to release and most likely will be out by next week.

As they explained on Twitter, the next operation is most certainly on the horizon: “Operation 10 is confirmed and it will be released really soon (set to this week but maybe the next Valve Time).”

As excited as we might be about the prospect of a new operation, it is important to not get carried away with the hype. It would not be the first time that reports of a big CSGO update are either too premature or outright inaccurate.

What could we expect?

Considering it has been a long while since the release of the last big update, we are hopeful that Valve will feel the holiday spirit and introduce something larger in scale than Christmas-themed chickens roaming around maps.

Using previous operations as reference we could receive anything from new game modes to changes in the competitive map pool.

Shattered Web interestingly added Jungle, a new map to CSGO’s own battle royale mode: Danger Zone. It is possible that in a new operation Valve could introduce one of the two high-profile winter-themed maps present in the Steam Workshop: Artic and Frostbite.

In the last operation Valve introduced a battle-pass format ( $14.99/€13.25) that provided players with a series of quests and rewards such as weapon skins and for the first time, agent skins. CSGO has a tradition of important updates being released before the holidays and, hopefully, we will be able to get our hands on a new operation just before December.

CS:GO

How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020: Streams, Schedules and Teams

Published: 5/Nov/2020 22:48 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 22:45

by Marco Rizzo
There is more CSGO on the Horizon! Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidan 2020 starts tomorrow and will see the best teams in North America and Europe face-off for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.

Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike,  Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent. The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.

Europe

The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.

BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.

The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.

FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.

NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.

The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.

IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group A
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group B

North America

The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.

Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.

Rebirth and Rugratz are the two teams joining the event through the closed qualifiers.

The North American tournament will use a scaled-back version of the European one with double-elimination groups and playoffs before a BO5 final.

IEM: Beijing-Haidian NA Group A
IEM: Beijing-Haidian NA Group B

Where to watch?

All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account.

https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo

There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.

Schedules and results (EU)

EU:

Group A Results Group B Results
Vitality  1-0  Heroic 0-0
FaZe Clan 1-0  North 0-0
Fnatic 0-0  G2 Esports 0-0
Complexity 0-0  NiP 0-0
NaVi 0-0  Astralis 0-0
MAD Lions 0-0  ENCE 0-0
OG 0-1  BIG 0-0
Spirit 0-1  Mousesports 0-0

Friday 6th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality 2-0 Spirit 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A FaZe 2-1 OG 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 7th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A NAVI – MAD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A COL – Fnatic 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 8th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Tuesday 10th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Spirit – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Wednesday 11th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group A TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Thursday 12th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Heroic – North 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B G2 – NiP 9:30 12:30 17:30

Friday 13th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Astralis – ENCE 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B BIG – Mouz 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 14th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 15th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Monday 16th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Group B TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Thursday 19th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Quarter-final 1 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Quarter-final 2 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Friday 20th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Quarter-final 3 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Quarter-final 4 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Saturday 21st November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 1 TBD – TBD 6:00 9:00 14:00
Semi-final 2 TBD – TBD 9:30 12:30 17:30

Sunday 22nd November:

Stage Game PT ET BST
Final BO5 TBD – TBD 7:00 10:00 15:00

 

Schedules and results (NA)

Group A Results Group B Results
Team Liquid 0-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0
Rugratz 0-0 Rebirth 0-0
New England Whalers 0-0 Triumph 0-0
Chaos Esports Club 0-0 TeamOne 0-0

Friday 6th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Liquid – Rugratz 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 7th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A NEW – Chaos 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 8th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Tuesday 10th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Wednesday 11th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Thursday 12th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B EG – Rebirth 13:00 16:00 21:00

Friday 13th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group B Triumph – TeamOne 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 14th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 15th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Monday 16th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Friday 20th November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 1 TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Saturday 21st November:

Group Game PT ET BST
Semi-final 2 TBD – TBD 13:00 16:00 21:00

Sunday 22nd November:

Stage Game PT ET BST
Final BO5 TBD – TBD 7:00 10:00 15:00

 