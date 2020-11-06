 Beckham-backed Guild tap Thorin to build new CSGO roster - Dexerto
Beckham-backed Guild tap Thorin to build new CSGO roster

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:49 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
Thorin Guild Esports CSGO Consultancy
ESL/Guild

David Beckham-backed organization Guild Esports have appointed Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields to build their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The British brand announced their intentions to compete in Counter-Strike as one of their first four titles when they launched.

Thorin is best known as an analyst and content creator, predominantly in Valve’s long-spanning FPS franchise.

Guild Esports will lean on Thorin to construct a roster, which he stated will be “a better team than Cloud9’s.”

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

As well as creating YouTube content and working as broadcast talent at events, Thorin serves as the creative director for Flashpoint — a team-owned league that’s funded by Cloud9, c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, MAD Lions, MIBR, and FunPlus Phoenix.

“Guild Esports made a splash with their initial announcement and I’m pleased to announce that as they look to enter the Counter-Strike space, where I have been deeply embedded for decades, I have agreed to a consulting partnership with them,” said Thorin.

“I will help them develop their model for building the team and advise on players and staff I think appropriate to aid them in establishing themselves as a significant force in this part of the industry and move towards accomplishing their ambitious goals.”

Guild Esports currently compete in started out competing in Fortnite and Rocket League, though they announced the signing of a VALORANT roster in October 2020.

Dexerto spoke with the organization’s executive chairman Carleton Curtis in October 2020, touching on topics such as Beckham’s involvement, the reception they received when entering the industry, and their future plans.

“Esports is no longer a space where it’s appropriate for either the players themselves to make all of the decisions surrounding who they play with or the business leaders who pay them,” Thorin added.

“As we move into a phase more closely resembling a traditional sports structure with proper coaching staff it is only logical that General Managers in the space build teams to their vision with the help and expertise of those who know the scene and the players they will select from.”

Business

London Mayor Sadiq Khan turns to esports to address youth unemployment

Published: 5/Nov/2020 10:31 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 13:48

by Adam Fitch
Sadiq Khan LDN UTD Esports
Sadiq Khan/LDN UTD

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, will utilize esports in an attempt to address youth employment in the capital of England.

He has tapped UK-based organization LDN UTD to host digital skills workshops, an inter-borough tournament, and talks from esports personalities and talent.

Staffordshire University, Salford University, and the University of East London will all host workshops and feature appearances from the likes of FaZe Tass.

The initiative will bring together young people from London boroughs Hackney, Kingston, Lambeth, and Lewisham. The workshops include topics such as video editing, social media management, and graphic design.

LDN UTD Rambo
LDN UTD
LDN UTD recently announced their latest ambassador, FIFA content creator Rambo.

LDN UTD may also offer some participants work experience or an internship to give them practical experience in esports.

The LDN UTD Inter-Borough Esports Championships will combine “the power of esports and education to tackle rising rates of youth employment.”

The tournament will take place on both FIFA 21 and NBA 2K, starting on December 5 and crowning champions on December 19. FIFA content creator Rambo will host the event, which will be broadcast on Twitch.

“The growth of esports over the past 12 months has been considerable,” said Sadiq Khan, the Major of London. “The industry is generating millions of pounds for our economy, as well as creating much needed jobs for our community, particularly here in London. With that growth comes a level of responsibility, and I am proud that my Sport Unites programme is able to help fund LDN UTD, an organisation who are using their platform and the power of esports.”

LDN UTD have previously worked with grime recording artist P Money to raise awareness of the issue of knife crime in Lewisham, hosted a FIFA competition to address loneliness during lockdown, and partnered with football club Leyton Orient to celebrate diversity in gaming.