Beckham-backed Guild tap Thorin to build new CSGO roster - Dexerto

David Beckham-backed organization Guild Esports have appointed Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields to build their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The British brand announced their intentions to compete in Counter-Strike as one of their first four titles when they launched.

Thorin is best known as an analyst and content creator, predominantly in Valve’s long-spanning FPS franchise.

Guild Esports will lean on Thorin to construct a roster, which he stated will be “a better team than Cloud9’s.”

As well as creating YouTube content and working as broadcast talent at events, Thorin serves as the creative director for Flashpoint — a team-owned league that’s funded by Cloud9, c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, MAD Lions, MIBR, and FunPlus Phoenix.

“Guild Esports made a splash with their initial announcement and I’m pleased to announce that as they look to enter the Counter-Strike space, where I have been deeply embedded for decades, I have agreed to a consulting partnership with them,” said Thorin.

“I will help them develop their model for building the team and advise on players and staff I think appropriate to aid them in establishing themselves as a significant force in this part of the industry and move towards accomplishing their ambitious goals.”

Guild Esports currently compete in started out competing in Fortnite and Rocket League, though they announced the signing of a VALORANT roster in October 2020.

I will be advising them to build a better team than Cloud9's. Yes. — Thorin (@Thorin) November 5, 2020

Dexerto spoke with the organization’s executive chairman Carleton Curtis in October 2020, touching on topics such as Beckham’s involvement, the reception they received when entering the industry, and their future plans.

“Esports is no longer a space where it’s appropriate for either the players themselves to make all of the decisions surrounding who they play with or the business leaders who pay them,” Thorin added.

“As we move into a phase more closely resembling a traditional sports structure with proper coaching staff it is only logical that General Managers in the space build teams to their vision with the help and expertise of those who know the scene and the players they will select from.”