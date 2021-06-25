Is this player really holding G2 CSGO back? BLAST Premier Review

With BLAST Premier Spring Finals now behind us, the best Counter-Strike teams in the world are settling in for a run at the major to round out 2021. Gambit, G2 Esports, NAVI, and more are all in contention, with Richard Lewis and Anders Blume highlighting why.

Gambit Esports took down their CIS rivals Natus Vincere yet again to take home the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, but this time, it was an ultra convincing performance from the new #1 team in the world.

However, there were some standout performances across the board. From G2 Esports’ signs of life, to whether Olof’s return was really the right call for FaZe Clan, Lewis and Blume break it all down in the BLAST Premier Review Show.

Advertisement

Evil Geniuses falter, but “there’s something to work with”

That’s if you ask Anders, who believes Evil Geniuses can bounce back despite not winning a single map at BLAST Premier Spring Finals.

With Damian ‘daps’ Steele rejoining the CS:GO scene as a coach for Evil Geniuses, and stars like Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte slowly working back to their top form, it could only be a matter of time before the EG of old explodes back onto the scene.

However, they need to stop making changes. Dropping Wilton ‘zews’ Prado wasn’t the right call, according to Lewis, and the only way they’ll find success is with stability.

Advertisement

Olofmeister return didn’t renew FaZe Clan at all

Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson’s return to FaZe Clan was a delight for fans, but Richard Lewis believes the “interview carousel” around it was “regressive” in mindset.

They threw the series against NAVI, and failed to capitalize on their chances. Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken was highlighted as a weak link of the squad, having one of his quietest performances since joining FaZe Clan.

G2 Esports showing signs of life again

Both Anders and Richard felt vindicated about their predictions for G2 to win the tournament, given it came down to one amazing Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev clutch to keep NAVI in it.

Francois ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay was a highlight for the G2 squad, pulling out the AWP in kennyS’ absence and really making it work for the Frenchmen. Despite his critics, he is a key part of the team. However, Audric ‘JaCkz’ Jug’s inconsistency could be holding G2 back, especially when he doesn’t have a fast start.

Advertisement

NAVI’s wins too close for comfort

Despite NAVI finishing as runners up, Richard Lewis believes the roster is too good to be having scares against the likes of FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. While they have a “mental block” against Gambit, their other results are concerning if they want to push for a major title in 2021.

“NAVI should be where Gambit are,” Lewis said.

Anders has the same mixed feelings with their slower style of play, often leaving executes to the last second where any mistake costs them the round, or the game. However, if the team elevates to s1mple’s level of performance in the server, there’s nothing stopping them from getting the Ukrainian his first major trophy.

Advertisement

Gambit are more than “onliners” now

The argument that Gambit is only good because of the “online era” is now invalid, if you ask Lewis and Anders. With LANs starting back up again soon, the duo believe the CIS team can prove they are the best team in the world.

“This is the squad that has the right balance. They are all phenomenally talented, they have an appreciation of work ethic, and they have the right personalities to cope with the pressures of LAN tournaments,” Lewis said.

“You run out of superlatives with a team like this.”

No matter their position in the game, they somehow find a way to work back in if they are behind. They are truly “unstoppable”, as Anders put it, and if trends continue, they’re favorites for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Discover More: “There will never be a NAVI era, unless…” | Richard Lewis Reacts

