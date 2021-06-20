The unlikely kennyS replacement that saved G2 CSGO | Richard Lewis Reacts

Many expected G2 Esports to flounder after superstar kennyS was benched, but instead they’ve hit their stride and dominated opponents with their new roster while heading towards a epic showdown against s1mple and NAVI.

G2 have impressed at CS:GO’s BLAST Premier Spring Finals, beating teams like FaZe, Complexity and NiP en route to the Lower Bracket final — and Richard Lewis argues that G2’s roster is now more complete following the replacement of AWP legend kennyS in the starting lineup.

With underrated superstars like JaCkz and AmaNEk stepping up to the plate, the team is on an upward trend, but standing between G2 and a Grand Final clash vs Gambit Esports is an in-form NAVI, with superstar s1mple looking to stop a resurgent G2 team in its tracks.

Advertisement

Discover more: Best CS:GO major plays ever | s1mple’s falling AWP and more!