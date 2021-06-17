Are Gambit really CSGO’s best team?

Gambit has been taking one trophy after the next, with the latest coming from IEM Summer 2021, and the new top dogs in CSGO are proving that they aren’t just a fluke of the online era.

Led by Russian sensation Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov and Major-winning veteran Abay ‘Hobbit’ Khassenov, Gambit are taking it to the top teams on every level.

When their rifles are hitting, everyone has the ability to get multi-kills. If they’re not winning their duels, they simply outplay teams with tactics. Even CSGO legends have to tip their hat to Gambit, who are playing like the best team in the world.

