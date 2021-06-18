“Shockingly Bad!” | What’s Actually Wrong With EG CSGO? Richard Lewis Reacts

As CS:GO’s BLAST Premier Spring Finals continue to get roll on, North America’s Evil Geniuses have underperformed and dropped out of the competition early. Richard Lewis discusses why.

Richard Lewis breaks down Evil Geniuses’ poor performance against Ninjas in Pyjamas during the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, which resulted in the team crashing out of the tournament early.

Delving into the team’s rocky dynamics, Lewis questions whether or not dropping coach Wilton ‘zews’ Prado was the right idea and urges the team to stop making roster changes before it’s too late.

