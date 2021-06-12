How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 12/Jun/2021 8:10 Updated: 12/Jun/2021 7:29by Andrew Amos
The final event of the season, the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, are finally here. The eight best CS:GO teams will duke it out for $425,000 USD and a spot at the World Final later in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know.
Months of qualifiers and preparation have led to this. One team will book their ticket to the 2021 BLAST Premier World Final, set to be held on LAN in December, by taking out the Spring Finals.
Eight teams brimming with talent are in with a shot, although there are some notable names missing from the line-up. Check out below for everything you need to know about the Spring Finals, including the latest results as they happen.
Advertisement
The BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021 will be streamed live on Twitch. You can find the broadcast embedded below. If you miss a day’s action, you can catch up on BLAST’s YouTube channel.
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|Gambit vs Evil Geniuses
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|NiP vs Complexity
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|G2 Esports vs BIG
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|NAVI vs FaZe
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Upper Bracket Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Upper Bracket Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Grand Final (BO5)
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Eight teams qualified for the Spring Finals from the Spring Groups and Spring Showdown. Among them is Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, and Gambit Esports — three teams who have been at the top of Counter-Strike in 2021.
Notable absentees are the dev1ce-less Astralis, Vitality, and the rising stars of mousesports. You can find the full list of teams below.
|Team
|Players
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
|Complexity
|blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
|Natus Vincere
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, TBD
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, CeRq, stanislaw, oBo, MICHU
|FaZe Clan
|rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, TBD
|G2 Esports
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|Gambit Esports
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.