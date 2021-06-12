How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto

The final event of the season, the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, are finally here. The eight best CS:GO teams will duke it out for $425,000 USD and a spot at the World Final later in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals will qualify one team for December’s World Final

Big names like Astralis and Vitality missed out on qualification

$425,000 USD in prizing up for grabs

Months of qualifiers and preparation have led to this. One team will book their ticket to the 2021 BLAST Premier World Final, set to be held on LAN in December, by taking out the Spring Finals.

Eight teams brimming with talent are in with a shot, although there are some notable names missing from the line-up. Check out below for everything you need to know about the Spring Finals, including the latest results as they happen.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021: Stream

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021 will be streamed live on Twitch. You can find the broadcast embedded below. If you miss a day’s action, you can catch up on BLAST’s YouTube channel.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021: Schedule & results

Day 1: Tuesday, June 15

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Gambit vs Evil Geniuses 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Upper Bracket Quarterfinals NiP vs Complexity 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 2: Wednesday, June 16

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Quarterfinals G2 Esports vs BIG 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Upper Bracket Quarterfinals NAVI vs FaZe 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 3: Thursday, June 17

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 4: Friday, June 18

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 5: Saturday, June 19

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 6: Sunday, June 20

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Grand Final (BO5) TBD vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2021: Teams

Eight teams qualified for the Spring Finals from the Spring Groups and Spring Showdown. Among them is Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, and Gambit Esports ⁠— three teams who have been at the top of Counter-Strike in 2021.

Notable absentees are the dev1ce-less Astralis, Vitality, and the rising stars of mousesports. You can find the full list of teams below.