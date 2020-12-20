Logo
ALEX reveals how burnout led to his move from Vitality to Cloud9

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:29

by Julian Young
ALEX CSGO Vitality
Dreamhack

Cloud9 team vitality

Alex “ALEX” McMeekin was a powerhouse IGL for Team Vitality before stepping back from his role in early 2020. Now a member of Cloud9’s CSGO roster, ALEX has revealed how burnout played a role in his move from Vitality to Cloud9.

Each year’s competitive CSGO schedule is a fast-paced and time-consuming gauntlet. Players must deal with weeks of travel to and from various tournaments before getting a chance to sit down and actually compete.

While most of 2020’s esports events have moved to an online format, the schedule in previous years has led to many players stepping back from their roles and even retiring from competitive CSGO entirely.

In an interview with Dexerto’s Andy Williams on December 16, top CSGO player Alex “ALEX” McMeekin revealed how his packed schedule and travel commitments led to serious burnout, and contributed to his recent move from Team Vitality to Cloud9.

For mobile users, segment starts at 3:10.

While discussing the move from Team Vitality to Cloud9, Andy asks ALEX when he realized it was time to take a step back from his role with the team. He starts the conversation by asking “Was it burnout? We’ve heard you be vocal about that before.”

He confirms that burnout was not the only reason for the move, but it was one of the biggest factors. “It wasn’t the sole one obviously,” he responds, continuing “there’s always multiple factors.”

In July 2019, ALEX voiced concerns about the team’s travel schedule. Traveling more than 30 weeks per year was not feasible for him, and after hearing his travel commitments would increase from the previous season, he decided to take a step back before joining Cloud9’s roster.

After discussing the burnout factor, ALEX also spoke about laying the foundation for Team Vitality’s success before his move to Cloud9. Vitality is currently the number 1 ranked team in the world based on their performances in 2020.

When asked if he helped lay the foundation for Vitality’s impressive performances before moving to Cloud9, ALEX confirms he had a role to play in setting the team up for success.

While downplaying the importance of his contributions, ALEX admits “I definitely had a role to play in that [setting the foundation for success].” ALEX also mentions Vitality’s coaches as another important factor in the team’s 2020 performances.

ALEX Dexerto Interview
YouTube / Dexerto
In his interview with Dexerto, ALEX discussed how burnout contributed to his move from Team Vitality to Cloud9.

The Brit also thinks the online format is a good fit for Vitality’s players. “Right now online CS kinda suits the players they have,” he mentions. He is interested to see how they will perform once in-person competitions resume: “That’s what I’m curious to see, if they can pull it off on LAN.”

ALEX ended the discussion with nothing but positive things to say about his former team. He praises his old teammates, saying “They work really hard, they have a great coach and second coach. Vitality give them everything they need.”

While the stress and burnout from a brutal travel schedule led to him taking a step back, he seems refreshed and excited to be a part of Cloud9’s CSGO roster moving forward.

TmarTn responds to claims that his CSGO skins website was “rigged”

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:21

by Joe Craven
TmarTn next to CSGO Lotto Logo
YT: TmarTn/CSGO Lotto

Syndicate TmarTn

Popular YouTuber Trevor ‘TmarTn’ Martin has hit back at claims that his infamous CS:GO sweepstake website – abandoned back in 2016 over transparency issues – was “rigged” against its users. 

Despite four years having passed since TmarTn’s role in the CS:GO Lotto website, many members of the game’s community are still holding the discrepancies against the YouTuber.

He and fellow YouTuber Tom ‘Syndicate’ Cassell promoted the website to their millions of followers, without disclosing the fact that they were behind it. Both men shared videos showing them winning big prizes through CS:GO Lotto, but it was then uncovered that Martin was the site’s President, with Cassell listed as Vice-President.

The fallout saw both YouTubers widely criticized for obfuscating their respective roles in the website. Questions were also raised over whether the website was promoting gambling to underage users.

Sydicate next to CSGO Lotto website
Syndicate
Syndicate was listed as vice-president of the CSGO Lotto website.

As proof that the issue is not completely dead and buried, Jake Lucky, self-described esports talk guy, posted a screenshot of TmarTn replying to a user on December 19. The user sarcastically thanked TmarTn for “stealing” his CS skins, to which Martin replied: “Guess you shouldn’t have wagered what you weren’t willing to lose!”

The post garnered the attention of John ‘BLU’ Mullen, a caster who is perhaps best known for his work on Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege, but has also casted CS:GO. He condemned TmarTn’s response, saying: “‘Guess you shouldn’t have gambled as a minor while I did nothing to restrict you from doing so on my rigged algorithm.’ What a piece of shit.”

Martin responded, stating that while he made “mistakes”, the website was never rigged against its users. “It wasn’t rigged. That was the point of my tweet. Criticize me all you want for not disclosing ownership, definitely a major mistake on my part. One I am deeply sorry for. Players had the right to know. But nothing was rigged, I’m not gonna stand for that slander.”

BLU accused TmarTn of “trying to act like the fact that it didn’t outright steal money absolves you.”

Martin replied again, saying: “I didn’t disclose that I was an owner. That’s a massive mistake on my end and definitely something our players should have been aware of. The site wasn’t rigged and no money was ‘stolen’. Do you have anything to back up your baseless claims?”

A number of other critical Tweets followed from other Twitter users, many of whom are still angry about the YouTuber’s role in the scandal.

TmarTn still boasts a large subscriber base across multiple YouTube channels, but his involvement in CSGO Lotto and subsequent apology attempt have stained his career permanently.