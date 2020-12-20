s1mple explains why ZywOo is the best AWPer in CSGO

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has opened up on who he believes the best AWPer in the history of CS:GO is, backing French phenom and rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut due to his flexible skillset.

There is no more explosive gun than the AWP in CS:GO. The green stick has led to many infamous moments in the game’s history, and teams are often built around a strong AWPer who can hold angles on defense while picking apart foes on attack.

The discussion for the best AWPer of all time has been rampant throughout CS:GO’s history though. From s1mple to kennyS, dev1ce to ZywOo, there’s plenty of talented players to pick from. That’s what makes s1mple’s pick even more sweet.

The Ukrainian star doesn’t dish out praise lightly, and you know it’s coming from arguably the greatest player of all time ⁠— period. That’s why his praise of rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the best AWPer of all-time is extraordinary.

“For the best AWPer, I’d have to pick ZywOo. First of all, he’s a great player and he knows how to play with the AWP,” he said in an interview with ESL.

“He’s really smart, he changes his position, and he knows how [the] enemy plays against him. He can play aggressive if his team needs, he can play passive as well. I would take him.”

If there’s one player in the world that knows what it’s like to play against ZywOo, it would be s1mple too. His Na’Vi has faced off against the Frenchman’s Vitality numerous times over the course of 2020, with the two squads practically neck-and-neck in head-to-head.

The rest of s1mple’s squad for the best “Prime 6” of all-time had some interesting choices too. He looked close to home for a couple of names ⁠— picking Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi as coach, while he firmly believes Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov is a star fans at home underestimate.

“This guy is on another level. Me, electronic, and B1ad3 ⁠— I think we have the same mindset. Electronic can easily be a star player in any team,” he added.

He rounded out the squad with four-time Major winner Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander as IGL, FaZe Clan star Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard as entry, and old Team Liquid teammate Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin as support.

Of course, s1mple could slide into his own “dream team” squad if he really wanted to, but it’s a nice insight into what the best player in the world thinks of his contemporaries.