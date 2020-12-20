Logo
s1mple explains why ZywOo is the best AWPer in CSGO

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:40

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and ZywOo playing CSGO
StarLadder

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has opened up on who he believes the best AWPer in the history of CS:GO is, backing French phenom and rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut due to his flexible skillset.

There is no more explosive gun than the AWP in CS:GO. The green stick has led to many infamous moments in the game’s history, and teams are often built around a strong AWPer who can hold angles on defense while picking apart foes on attack.

The discussion for the best AWPer of all time has been rampant throughout CS:GO’s history though. From s1mple to kennyS, dev1ce to ZywOo, there’s plenty of talented players to pick from. That’s what makes s1mple’s pick even more sweet.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple
ESL
s1mple has praised his rival ZywOo for his skills as CS:GO’s all-time greatest AWPer.

The Ukrainian star doesn’t dish out praise lightly, and you know it’s coming from arguably the greatest player of all time ⁠— period. That’s why his praise of rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the best AWPer of all-time is extraordinary.

“For the best AWPer, I’d have to pick ZywOo. First of all, he’s a great player and he knows how to play with the AWP,” he said in an interview with ESL.

“He’s really smart, he changes his position, and he knows how [the] enemy plays against him. He can play aggressive if his team needs, he can play passive as well. I would take him.”

If there’s one player in the world that knows what it’s like to play against ZywOo, it would be s1mple too. His Na’Vi has faced off against the Frenchman’s Vitality numerous times over the course of 2020, with the two squads practically neck-and-neck in head-to-head.

The rest of s1mple’s squad for the best “Prime 6” of all-time had some interesting choices too. He looked close to home for a couple of names ⁠— picking Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi as coach, while he firmly believes Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov is a star fans at home underestimate.

“This guy is on another level. Me, electronic, and B1ad3 ⁠— I think we have the same mindset. Electronic can easily be a star player in any team,” he added.

He rounded out the squad with four-time Major winner Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander as IGL, FaZe Clan star Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard as entry, and old Team Liquid teammate Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin as support.

s1mple’s CS:GO dream team (L-R): Hiko, Rain, gla1ve, ZywOo, electronic, B1ad3.

Of course, s1mple could slide into his own “dream team” squad if he really wanted to, but it’s a nice insight into what the best player in the world thinks of his contemporaries.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Team Liquid vs. Astralis Grand Finals

Published: 19/Dec/2020 21:50 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 22:27

by Andrew Amos

IEM’s Global Challenge is underway, with eight of Counter-Strike’s finest all competing for the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s everything you need to stay updated.

  • Astralis vs. Team Liquid Grand Final match set for 11 AM EST/4 PM GMT on Sunday, December 20.
  • Team Liquid best BIG 2-0 in second Semifinal for a spot in the Grand Final.
  • Astralis take Na’Vi down 2-1 in first Semifinal matchup for Finals spot.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Stream

The IEM Global Challenge 2020 is being streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Brackets, schedule & results

 

Upcoming schedule:

Day 6 — Sunday, December 20

Round Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final Astralis vs BIG 8am 11am 4pm

Results & recaps

Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Match Vitality 1-2 BIG 3am 6am 11am
Group A Opening Match Astralis 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group B Opening Match Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through

Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.

It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.

Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Match Liquid 2-0 Heroic 3am 6am 11am
Group A Elimination Match Vitality 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group A Winners’ Match BIG 2-0 Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big

The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.

The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.

Day 3 — Thursday, December 17

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Elimination Match FURIA 2-1 Heroic 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Winners’ Match Navi 2-0 Liquid 11:30am 2:30pm 7:30pm

FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple pushes Navi over Team Liquid 

The Brazilian band of FURIA’s lineup weathered the storm against Heroic. The Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive, sending Nuke into Triple OT to pull out a win 25-22. But that would be all they accomplished in the series, as FURIA  locked their place in the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4, sending Heroic packing.

Navi advance to the IEM Global Challenge playoffs with a win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat Team Liquid since the Americans had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map 1, s1mple closed out the series with his AWP on Nuke.

Day 4 — Friday, December 18

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Decider Match Vitality 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Decider Match FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Team Liquid dominates FURIA while Astralis take down Team Vitality for Playoff spots

To start off the day the world’s number two team (Astralis) took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa gave us a strong showing out of the gate, gla1ve and the boys of Astralis were able to shrug off losing one map and went on to win 2-1.

FURIA was looking to continue their recent success against Team Liquid for the fourth and final Playoff spot, but it just wasn’t meant to be. EliGE and the rest of Liquid didn’t fall for any of their tactics and took it 2-0.

This set us all up for the Playoffs on December 5, with BIG taking on Team Liquid, and Na’Vi looking to stay alive against Astralis.

Day 5 — Saturday, December 19

Round Game PT ET GMT
Semi-final 1 NaVi 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm
Semi-final 2 Team Liquid 2-0 BIG 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Team Liquid flies past BIG as Astralis pulls one off against Natus Vincere

Semifinal Saturday got off to a rocking start with s1mple and the rest of Na’Vi taking on Astralis. Even though they put up a fight, taking Nuke, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Danish powerhouse, who punched their ticket to the Final with a 16-11 win on Train.

Team Liquid certainly seemed to be back in full form during their 2-0 win over BIG, who simply weren’t able to keep up. Even though Liquid player Stewie2k experienced mouse issues midway through the series, not even those technical difficulties seemed to slow them down.

This has all led to a Grand Finals showdown between the top dogs Astralis, and a Team Liquid who are looking to reestablish themselves and end the year on a high note.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players

Teams are divided into two groups. The top two from each group will qualify to Saturday’s semi-finals. Here’s the teams and players competing.

Check out the best players to watch during the event.

Group A Group B
Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C] Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C] FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C] Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C] Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements

Check back in as the action unfolds to see how teams finished! Below is a summary of corresponding prize money and BLAST points!

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) BLAST Points
1 TBD $200,000 3000
2 TBD $100,000 1500
3-4 BIG $50,000 938
Natus Vincere
5-6 Team Vitality $30,000 375
FURIA
7-8 Heroic $20,000 188
Complexity