From burnout to building CSGO’s Colossus | Exclusive Cloud9 ALEX interview

Counter-Strike has had a big, strong end to the year with the competitions we’ve seen, and there’s plenty to unpack.

Richard Lewis reacts to IEM Global Challenge’s first day of action, which saw BIG shock Vitality in a three-map thriller, with Astralis & Na’Vi cruising past their opposite number.

But while it was plain sailing for s1mple and co., Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilyev anchored the leaderboard against FURIA. Is it time for the Russian Counter-Strike veteran to step aside for newcomer Valeriy ‘B1T’ Vakhovskiy?

A riddle wrapped up in an enigma, Lewis previously believed the team to be the one that would grab the number one spot in the world. With the pandemic happening, though, things changed. Na’Vi seemed to be adrift, moving to a six-man roster composition. This is something that is becoming more and more popular as of late, and can often work well for a dysfunctional team.

Vasilyev has been underperforming of late, with his stats sitting at an all-time career low average. For a player that was considered to be Oleksandr Olehovych “s1mple” Kostyliev’s wingman, it’s a stark contrast.

He has a lot of work to do and needs to step up his game. The star player of yesteryear is nowhere to be found, a shadow of his former self. While he’s an incredibly nice person with a great attitude, it’s not enough to save his overall ratings.