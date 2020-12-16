Logo
From burnout to building CSGO’s Colossus | Exclusive Cloud9 ALEX interview

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:11 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 13:12

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Featured image, Alex's CSGO comeback

With an incredible year for Counter-Strike in 2020, there’s lots to unpack. Here, we sit down with one of the most well-known players in the CSGO scene.
Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin is renowned as one of Counter-Strike’s best IGLs. But after his success with Team Vitality leading into 2020, the Colonial Captain announced that he’d be taking a step back.

Fast-forward to the tail end of the year, and Cloud9 has formed a Colossus. Speaking exclusively with Dexerto, ALEX delved into his time with Vitality and the reason for his departure. After touching on the CSPPA controversy, he looked ahead to Cloud9’s future going into 2021.

Facing 36 weeks’ worth of traveling throughout the year, the star knew that this was something he couldn’t continue long-term. If the current global affairs hadn’t occurred, it was likely that he was due to travel more than the 22-25 weeks the team had initially agreed to reduce it to. Unable to take a proper break or travel, he details how this pushed him back into the scene as usual.

As well as sharing whether he’s team ZywOo or s1mple, we hit on Cloud9’s future. McMeekin doesn’t believe future boot camps are worth it with the current online era of play in regards to LAN matches. While this is less of a problem for France-based Vitality, Cloud9 is based across many different countries, with international flights making this less viable.

Navi’s Flamie needs the boot | Richard Lewis Reacts to IEM Global Challenge

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:00 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 12:09

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Should Navi drop Flamie?

Counter-Strike has had a big, strong end to the year with the competitions we’ve seen, and there’s plenty to unpack.
Richard Lewis reacts to IEM Global Challenge’s first day of action, which saw BIG shock Vitality in a three-map thriller, with Astralis & Na’Vi cruising past their opposite number.

But while it was plain sailing for s1mple and co., Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilyev anchored the leaderboard against FURIA. Is it time for the Russian Counter-Strike veteran to step aside for newcomer Valeriy ‘B1T’ Vakhovskiy?

A riddle wrapped up in an enigma, Lewis previously believed the team to be the one that would grab the number one spot in the world. With the pandemic happening, though, things changed. Na’Vi seemed to be adrift, moving to a six-man roster composition. This is something that is becoming more and more popular as of late, and can often work well for a dysfunctional team.

Vasilyev has been underperforming of late, with his stats sitting at an all-time career low average. For a player that was considered to be Oleksandr Olehovych “s1mple” Kostyliev’s wingman, it’s a stark contrast.

He has a lot of work to do and needs to step up his game. The star player of yesteryear is nowhere to be found, a shadow of his former self. While he’s an incredibly nice person with a great attitude, it’s not enough to save his overall ratings.