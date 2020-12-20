Logo
TmarTn responds to claims that his CSGO skins website was “rigged”

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:21

by Joe Craven
TmarTn next to CSGO Lotto Logo
YT: TmarTn/CSGO Lotto

Popular YouTuber Trevor ‘TmarTn’ Martin has hit back at claims that his infamous CS:GO sweepstake website – abandoned back in 2016 over transparency issues – was “rigged” against its users. 

Despite four years having passed since TmarTn’s role in the CS:GO Lotto website, many members of the game’s community are still holding the discrepancies against the YouTuber.

He and fellow YouTuber Tom ‘Syndicate’ Cassell promoted the website to their millions of followers, without disclosing the fact that they were behind it. Both men shared videos showing them winning big prizes through CS:GO Lotto, but it was then uncovered that Martin was the site’s President, with Cassell listed as Vice-President.

The fallout saw both YouTubers widely criticized for obfuscating their respective roles in the website. Questions were also raised over whether the website was promoting gambling to underage users.

Sydicate next to CSGO Lotto website
Syndicate
Syndicate was listed as vice-president of the CSGO Lotto website.

As proof that the issue is not completely dead and buried, Jake Lucky, self-described esports talk guy, posted a screenshot of TmarTn replying to a user on December 19. The user sarcastically thanked TmarTn for “stealing” his CS skins, to which Martin replied: “Guess you shouldn’t have wagered what you weren’t willing to lose!”

The post garnered the attention of John ‘BLU’ Mullen, a caster who is perhaps best known for his work on Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege, but has also casted CS:GO. He condemned TmarTn’s response, saying: “‘Guess you shouldn’t have gambled as a minor while I did nothing to restrict you from doing so on my rigged algorithm.’ What a piece of shit.”

Martin responded, stating that while he made “mistakes”, the website was never rigged against its users. “It wasn’t rigged. That was the point of my tweet. Criticize me all you want for not disclosing ownership, definitely a major mistake on my part. One I am deeply sorry for. Players had the right to know. But nothing was rigged, I’m not gonna stand for that slander.”

BLU accused TmarTn of “trying to act like the fact that it didn’t outright steal money absolves you.”

Martin replied again, saying: “I didn’t disclose that I was an owner. That’s a massive mistake on my end and definitely something our players should have been aware of. The site wasn’t rigged and no money was ‘stolen’. Do you have anything to back up your baseless claims?”

A number of other critical Tweets followed from other Twitter users, many of whom are still angry about the YouTuber’s role in the scandal.

TmarTn still boasts a large subscriber base across multiple YouTube channels, but his involvement in CSGO Lotto and subsequent apology attempt have stained his career permanently.

s1mple explains why ZywOo is the best AWPer in CSGO

Published: 20/Dec/2020 1:40

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and ZywOo playing CSGO
StarLadder

s1mple ZywOo

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has opened up on who he believes the best AWPer in the history of CS:GO is, backing French phenom and rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut due to his flexible skillset.

There is no more explosive gun than the AWP in CS:GO. The green stick has led to many infamous moments in the game’s history, and teams are often built around a strong AWPer who can hold angles on defense while picking apart foes on attack.

The discussion for the best AWPer of all time has been rampant throughout CS:GO’s history though. From s1mple to kennyS, dev1ce to ZywOo, there’s plenty of talented players to pick from. That’s what makes s1mple’s pick even more sweet.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple
ESL
s1mple has praised his rival ZywOo for his skills as CS:GO’s all-time greatest AWPer.

The Ukrainian star doesn’t dish out praise lightly, and you know it’s coming from arguably the greatest player of all time ⁠— period. That’s why his praise of rival Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the best AWPer of all-time is extraordinary.

“For the best AWPer, I’d have to pick ZywOo. First of all, he’s a great player and he knows how to play with the AWP,” he said in an interview with ESL.

“He’s really smart, he changes his position, and he knows how [the] enemy plays against him. He can play aggressive if his team needs, he can play passive as well. I would take him.”

If there’s one player in the world that knows what it’s like to play against ZywOo, it would be s1mple too. His Na’Vi has faced off against the Frenchman’s Vitality numerous times over the course of 2020, with the two squads practically neck-and-neck in head-to-head.

The rest of s1mple’s squad for the best “Prime 6” of all-time had some interesting choices too. He looked close to home for a couple of names ⁠— picking Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi as coach, while he firmly believes Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov is a star fans at home underestimate.

“This guy is on another level. Me, electronic, and B1ad3 ⁠— I think we have the same mindset. Electronic can easily be a star player in any team,” he added.

He rounded out the squad with four-time Major winner Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander as IGL, FaZe Clan star Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard as entry, and old Team Liquid teammate Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin as support.

ESL
s1mple’s CS:GO dream team (L-R): Hiko, Rain, gla1ve, ZywOo, electronic, B1ad3.

Of course, s1mple could slide into his own “dream team” squad if he really wanted to, but it’s a nice insight into what the best player in the world thinks of his contemporaries.