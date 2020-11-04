 Can ALEX lead Cloud9's CSGO Colossus without ZywOo? - Dexerto
Can ALEX lead Cloud9’s CSGO Colossus without ZywOo?

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:18

by Shane King
Alex captain colossus

Cloud9 HenryG

As someone who split time between France and England growing up, the bilingual Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin had a choice to make when it comes to Counter-Strike, in which teams he would decide to join.

He chose to play for French rosters while always repping the Union Jack on all of his social media accounts. While playing for these French sides he led some of the best talents CSGO has to offer in their charge up the world rankings while also picking up some important lessons along the way.

Unfortunately, the demands of a jam-packed Counter-Strike calendar became too much and the IGL decided to step down from the team in early 2020. After six months on the sidelines, he was announced to be the first member of Cloud9’s colossus under GM HenryG and coach kassad, penning a deal worth $1.65 million.

Now the question on everyone’s lips is, will the IGL be able to restore C9’s Major-winning glory days? Or was ZywOo the reason behind his success?

CS:GO

Why Vitality’s 2nd place curse is paving the way for CSGO greatness

Published: 3/Nov/2020 22:47

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

Team Vitality’s CS:GO squad seem to be inflicted with what’s being called a “second place curse,” but the series of runner-up finishes might be setting the stage for a French takeover of the esport.

Some say that finishing second place can feel worse than finishing last. Whether that’s true for the Vitality players remains to be seen, but constantly coming up just short of the ultimate prize can’t be a great feeling.

The French side already has four second-place outings since June 2020, the latest being at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020, where they fell 3-2 to Heroic, the same team who’d upset them 3-0 in the grand final of the EU ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online.

But the team is currently ranked second in the world for a reason, as ironic as that may be, and despite the loss, star-man Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut’s tremendous performance at DreamHack is a sign that the team could be close to shedding this dreaded curse.

If Vitality can find a way to get over their grand final jitters and end this cursed run, there’s a good chance the squad can finish the year strong and pick up a trophy along the way. The agony of falling short at DreamHack is all too real, but it could yet be a promising indication that the team is on the verge of reaching that dominant level that many expect them to be at.