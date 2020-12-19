 ALEX explains why CSGO player strike was justified after BLAST drama - Dexerto
CS:GO

ALEX explains why CSGO player strike was justified after BLAST drama

Published: 19/Dec/2020 6:22

by Andrew Amos
ALEX playing CS:GO for Vitality
Cloud9’s Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin may not have been part of the eight CS:GO teams who were going to strike during the BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Finals, but he is standing in solidarity with the players saying they were justified in taking action against them for their handling of voice comms.

BLAST once again came under fire from CS:GO players during the Fall Finals. The tournament organizer reportedly planned to used players voice comms in an “harmful and illegal” matter, according to the CSPPA.

This led to the players striking, ultimately delaying ⁠— but not canceling ⁠— the finals broadcast. However, while a resolution was found, the players are still unsure of what’s happening due to a lack of communication between BLAST, the CSPPA, and their teams, according to ALEX.

Alex playing for Vitality in CS:GO
ALEX has spoken out about CS:GO players going on strike over the BLAST voice comms controversy, saying the eight teams were “justified” in doing so.

“No one knows what’s going on, at least within the players. I’ve spoken to multiple players, and for us, no one knew this was sorted on November 23, and that’s why the strike action was taken,” he told Dexerto.

“If it was made public, or privately passed on to the players or the CSPPA that this was dealt with and players were aware, then they wouldn’t have had to strike for it.”

ALEX also criticized those who were claiming the player strike was unnecessary. Given the coaching bug abuse and other scandals across 2020, the voice comms issue was seen as a small issue to strike over.

However, the Cloud9 star believes that no player would strike without reason. Every pro wants to play the game, and they want answers as to why they weren’t kept in the loop while teams were.

“What I don’t understand is that people aren’t striking because they want to ⁠— everyone wants to play the game. But I can tell you from my understanding…they didn’t know that it was resolved, and for me, that justifies the fact that they did it.”

“That brings up a greater issue: Was it resolved and players weren’t told? By orgs? By the players’ association? That’s where we should be investigating right now between BLAST saying it was resolved and players not knowing. Someone is lying somewhere, and we need to find out what happened, because it’s literally destroying the players’ association reputation.”

He also shot down the assumption BLAST were blindsided by players. According to ALEX, players were aware of the issues during the Showdown before the finals. However, because it wasn’t fixed ⁠— and there are legal ramifications behind it ⁠— the players were left with no choice.

“We were asked to have this movement done for the BLAST Fall Showdown, but it was canceled because BLAST responded to the CSPPA’s messages…so to say that they weren’t aware it was going to happen seems a bit weird to me.”

“Was this worth strike action? In my opinion, yes. What we were told was voice comms were leaked from one team to another ⁠— or in some way ⁠— and that can’t happen. There’s so much sensitive information in them that would give a team an advantage.”

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Liquid and Astralis head to Playoffs

Published: 18/Dec/2020 21:05 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 22:43

by Andrew Amos

IEM’s Global Challenge is underway, with eight of Counter-Strike’s finest all competing for the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s everything you need to stay updated.

  • Day 5 starts with BIG vs. Team Liquid at 9:30 AM EST/2:30 PM GMT.
  • Group B: Team Liquid take down FURIA for the final Playoff spot.
  • Group A: Astralis sends Team Vitality home after Dust 2, punching their ticket to the Playoffs.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Stream

The IEM Global Challenge 2020 is being streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Brackets, schedule & results

Upcoming schedule:

Day 5 — Saturday, December 19

Round Game PT ET GMT
Semi-final 1 BIG vs Team Liquid 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Semi-final 2 Navi vs Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

Day 6 — Sunday, December 20

Round Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8am 11am 4pm

Results & recaps

Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Match Vitality 1-2 BIG 3am 6am 11am
Group A Opening Match Astralis 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group B Opening Match Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through

Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.

It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.

Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Match Liquid 2-0 Heroic 3am 6am 11am
Group A Elimination Match Vitality 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group A Winners’ Match BIG 2-0 Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big

The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.

The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.

Day 3 — Thursday, December 17

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group B Elimination Match FURIA 2-1 Heroic 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Winners’ Match Navi 2-0 Liquid 11:30am 2:30pm 7:30pm

FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple pushes Navi over Team Liquid 

The Brazilian band of FURIA’s lineup weathered the storm against Heroic. The Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive, sending Nuke into Triple OT to pull out a win 25-22. But that would be all they accomplished in the series, as FURIA  locked their place in the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4, sending Heroic packing.

Navi advance to the IEM Global Challenge playoffs with a win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat Team Liquid since the Americans had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map 1, s1mple closed out the series with his AWP on Nuke.

Day 4 — Friday, December 18

Round Game PT ET GMT
Group A Decider Match Vitality 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Decider Match FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Team Liquid dominates FURIA while Astralis take down Team Vitality for Playoff spots

To start off the day the world’s number two team (Astralis) took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa gave us a strong showing out of the gate, gla1ve and the boys of Astralis were able to shrug off losing one map and went on to win 2-1.

FURIA was looking to continue their recent success against Team Liquid for the fourth and final Playoff spot, but it just wasn’t meant to be. EliGE and the rest of Liquid didn’t fall for any of their tactics and took it 2-0.

This set us all up for the Playoffs on December 5, with BIG taking on Team Liquid, and Na’Vi looking to stay alive against Astralis.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players

Teams are divided into two groups. The top two from each group will qualify to Saturday’s semi-finals. Here’s the teams and players competing.

Check out the best players to watch during the event.

Group A Group B
Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C] Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C] FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C] Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C] Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements

Check back in as the action unfolds to see how teams finished! Below is a summary of corresponding prize money and BLAST points!

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) BLAST Points
1 TBD $200,000 3000
2 TBD $100,000 1500
3-4 TBD $50,000 938
TBD
5-6 TBD $30,000 375
TBD
7-8 Heroic $20,000 188
Complexity