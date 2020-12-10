Logo
Richard Lewis & Thorin disect the CSPPA vs BLAST CSGO controversy

Published: 10/Dec/2020 16:01

by Andy Williams
ELEAGUE / BLAST / CSPPA

Following the CSPPA’s dispute over player recordings at CSGO’s BLAST Premier’s Fall Finals, Richard Lewis and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields have scrutinized the organization’s efforts.

BLAST Premier’s Fall Finals opening match was delayed, after a Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA) petition surrounding the use of player voice and video recordings unraveled a slew of issues — with competitive integrity being at the forefront of the organization’s message.

The CSPPA issued a collective statement on behalf of the player representatives competing in the BLAST Premier circuit, which voiced their concerns surrounding the handling of said video and voice recordings.

But in the wake of the events that unfolded, a team-collective statement was released, stating that the issues raised had already been resolved on November 23.

BLAST Premier team's response to CSPPA intervention.
G2 Esports (Twitter)
Joint statement from BLAST Premier teams in response to CSPPA’s actions.

Ill-timed or unwarranted? Richard & Thorin react

Episode 138 of ‘By the Numbers’ was a CSPPA special. Richard began by discussing the turmoil surrounding the CSPPA’s actions against BLAST. “Now the CSPPA are attacking leagues, and attacking leagues that just so happen to be the league that don’t pay them money! Like a mafia shakedown…”

Thorin went on to draw parallels between the players at the helm of the association and their approach to issues with other tournament organizers, referencing the now infamous coaching bug scandal and how, according to Thorin, they didn’t treat the matter in a similar light.

“The fact that they didn’t stand and do strike action against any of these other things (and sometimes didn’t even speak out), actually tells you everything you need to know.”

You can watch the full VOD below.

BLAST paid the price, but were CSPPA right?

While principally, the pair disagree with both the inequality and timing of CSPPA’s intervention, Richard made it clear that he agrees with the sentiment behind the movement.

“I want to stipulate… I agree with CSPPA’s stance on this 100%,” he said. “There’s a GDPR consideration. If you’re recording motherf**kers — where’s it being stored? How long is it being stored for?”

But while Richard expressed a mutual concern regarding data regulation and safety, he remained skeptical of the implication that players and teams are benefiting from BLAST’s recordings, saying: “I don’t believe for a second that someone has taken a team recording and then sold it to another team… That is so insane.”

NiKo competing for FaZe Clan during BLAST Premier event.
BLAST Premier
BLAST have combined voice and video recordings to create a more immersive experience during the online eta.

The argument continues on Twitter…

While the By The Numbers hosts are among the most vocal critics, they’re far from alone in their concerns about the CSPPA and its actions.

A number of ‘tier 2’ coaches and players have also spoken out about the organization, claiming it fails to communicate or show solidarity with players and teams that aren’t at the very top of the CS:GO mountain.

“CSPPA never spoke to any of my players or brax the whole time they knew we were about to get our spot stolen,” said Danny ‘fRoD’ Montaner, referencing ESL’s decisions to reduce the number of spots in the EPL. “[As far as I know] the other affected teams were not spoken to either from NA.”

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro responded: “remember when I had that meeting and I was basically told nothing could be done ever and they have no power whatsoever?”

The CSPPA refute these claims, stating that they “have close to 300 members” and “management talk to and assist tier 2 players every day.”

“Only thing I can confirm is that every team/player I’ve talked to below tier 1, and even teams in tier 1, have never been asked to vote on any decisions or elect representatives,” said former pro David ‘DAVEY’ Stafford.

Richard’s call to action: Valve, it’s time to step up

Given Counter-Strike’s turbulent year, both in terms being forced into online exclusivity and the numerous player-related scandals, Richard believes Riot’s Valorant poses a very real threat to CS:GO’s global esports presence if Valve don’t act fast.

“They are strategizing the success of Valorant, predicating on the failures of Overwatch and Counter-Strike — and that is an unequivocal fact,” he admitted.

“It’s a mess, it’s a f**king mess. And unfortunately, for once Valve, you are going to have to come in and clean up the mess…”

CS:GO

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

Published: 10/Dec/2020 6:32

by Andrew Amos
CT in CSGO holding P250
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

Week 1 of CS:GO’s Operation Broken Fang has come and gone. Did you manage to get your 19 stars? Either way, don’t worry, because there’s plenty more up for grabs in the Week 2 missions.

Operation Broken Fang has been a breath of fresh air for CS:GO players. It’s also been a bit of an early Christmas present, and it shows in the player numbers ⁠— every day the game has been spiking above 1 million peak players.

There is one thing on players’ minds when a new operation rolls around though, and that’s the Diamond coin. Players earn these operation coins by working through the weekly missions.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
Want that Diamond coin in Operation Broken Fang? It’s time to start tackling the missions.

With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to tackle Week 2’s challenges. There’s less on offer, but there’s still 14 stars up for grabs if you complete everything. Here’s what you need to know.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

The second week of challenges for Operation Broken Fang have been culled from seven to five. While this is nice in some respects, you’ll have to play across four different queues if you want to finish all of them ⁠— so no mission stacking, sadly.

You’ll have to jump into Competitive, Guardian, Retakes, and Hostage to finish the Week 2 missions. There’s no Danger Zone on the menu, which might disappoint some players looking to play the new Frostbite map.

There’s also a heavy focus on pistols. You’ll need to use the Deagle in one, while any pistol will do for two of the other missions.

  • The Right Stuff: Earn MVPs in Broken Fang Premier
    • 3 MVPs: 1 star
    • 6 MVPs: 2 stars
    • 9 MVPs: 3 stars
  • One Small Step: Win rounds in Competitive: Apollo
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Houston We Have A Problem: Get kills with all 10 pistols in Guardian: Apollo. 2 stars.
  • Low Earth Orbit: Get Pistol kills in Retakes.
    • 3 kills: 1 star
    • 8 kills: 2 stars
    • 15 kills: 3 stars
  • The Deagle Has Landed: Get Desert Eagle kills in Casual: Hostage Group.
    • 4 kills: 1 star
    • 9 kills: 2 stars
    • 18 kills: 3 stars

If you’re chasing that coveted Diamond coin, you’re going to need to start grinding soon. Given only 10 stars you earn each week can go towards the coin, you’ll need to keep up across the event to get the 100 stars needed.

A new set of challenges will launch on December 17, so be sure to get on before then to stay up to date.