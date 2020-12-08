 CSGO community reacts as pros delay BLAST Fall Finals over voice comms - Dexerto
CSGO community reacts as pros delay BLAST Fall Finals over voice comms

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:42

by Alan Bernal
The Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association disputed tournament organizer (TO), BLAST, for their past handling of voice communications and video recording, while expressing concern for the Fall Finals. Mousesports and Team Vitality delayed the start of the event, and the larger community took notice.

At the core of the issue, CS:GO players wanted to open a dialogue with BLAST on how sensitive voice comms can be used, stored, and deleted prior to, during, and after an event. Additionally, teams want BLAST to find a solution to the video screen recordings for players that “severely affect performance of the PC.”

The CSPPA couldn’t reach BLAST about the “harmful and illegal” measures the TO implemented for the Fall Finals, the player’s association said.

Player representatives from every BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Finals protested the event, though later began play as both groups opened a channel of communication to this point.

CS:GO community divided

There are a few camps on this issue across the CS:GO community. Some back the players and want to hold the competitive integrity of the event to the highest possible standards.

“TOs should not be recording Comms without player permission,” esports trailblazer Adam Apicella said. “Additionally, if they are recorded, there needs to be explicit parameters around their use. Players should worry about competing, not wondering what strategies they’re exposing or worried about speaking properly.”

Others believe that, while an important issue to discuss, this united front among CS:GO players and teams is far too late or a half-hearted attempt to actually ensure fair playing conditions and rights of those in the esport.

“I get players not wanting to be recorded,” CS:GO’s Erik ‘fl0m’ Flombut said. “But where the f**k was this stand for players when you guys agreed to halve Pro League and unemployed literally half of Pro League overnight and then let ESL push it as some good thing for the scene.”

Meanwhile, onlookers like Call of Duty legend, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, was surprised to see the extent of voice comms integrated in BLAST’s production, specifically in the BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles.

“This whole BLAST thing is kinda nuts,” Clayster said. “Listen-ins are a fun part of CoD in certain game-modes, but I just saw this clip and honestly I’d be furious if something this specific was broadcast live. Curious how the CDL stores all our comms/cams.”

BLAST and the CSPPA are expected to begin discussions on the best way to align their interests as it pertains to player video screens and voice recordings.

How to watch BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Final: schedule, streams & teams

Published: 7/Dec/2020 14:51

by Jacob Hale
BLAST Premier Fall Series Finals s1mple
The BLAST Premier Fall Final is finally upon us, bringing some of the best CS:GO teams in the world together to compete for the huge $425,000 prize pool.

Throughout the season, some of CS’ top teams have been competing to earn points for seeding at the Fall Finals, and the event is finally arriving, with eight teams set to lock heads in December, looking to round out the year with a huge win.

In case you missed it, the eight teams that qualified through the Regular Season and Showdown event are as follows:

  • Vitality
  • Mousesports
  • Natus Vincere
  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • Furia
  • OG Esports
  • BIG

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Finals

Regardless of which of the above teams you support, the BLAST Premier Fall Finals is sure to be a fantastic event, and it officially kicks off on December 8 (see below for full schedule).

The tournament can be streamed on either the BLAST YouTube channel or their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Blast Premier Fall Finals schedule

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals will last from December 8-13, and we now know how the bracket and schedule will look ahead of time.

So far, we only have the fixtures for Round 1, but we know the times for every matchup slated to take place. Here’s when you’ll need to tune in (all times CET):

Tuesday, December 8

  • 4.30pm: Vitality vs Mousesports
  • 7.30pm: Astralis vs Natus Vincere

Wednesday, December 9

  • 1.30pm: G2 Esports vs Furia
  • 4.30pm: OG Esports vs BIG
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 1

Thursday, December 10

  • 1.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 2
  • 4.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 1
  • 7.30pm: Upper Bracket Match 2

Friday, December 11

  • 4.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 3
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Match 4

Saturday, December 12

  • 4.30pm: Upper Bracket Final
  • 7.30pm: Lower Bracket Final

Sunday, December 13

  • 4.30pm: Consolidation Final
  • 8.30pm: Grand Final
BLAST Premier CSGO Fall Finals schedule.

So, that’s the full schedule for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, with some exciting matchups to boot — including a big Day 1 face-off between Astralis and Na’Vi, with Astralis seeking revenge from their quarterfinal loss at IEM Beijing.

Be sure to keep checking back as we provide coverage for all of the results and happenings at the event, which is sure to prove just as exciting as it looks.