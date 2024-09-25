Sources: Cloud9 New York targeting roster with dominant AR duo for CoD League 2025

According to sources close to the situation, Cloud9 New York have set their sights on a Black Ops 6 roster that features a top-tier AR duo to lead the way.

After much speculation over the offseason, including a reported deal to send French superstar Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez to LA Thieves, the new New York outfit may have found the four they want.

The only player they look set to retain from last season, if all goes to plan, is Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray.

While Sib was undeniably the second best player on the team, much of the community believed he would secure a transfer away, with C9 keeping Matthew ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley and Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

But that isn’t the case.

Instead, joining Sib will be Dillon ‘Attach’ Price as his assault rifle duo, while they want Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch and Kyle ‘Kremp’ Howarth to join them as their SMG teammates.

Call of Duty League Attach still clearly has a lot left in the tank.

Attach had the fifth highest KD in the CDL during the 2024 season, behind only slaying behemoths Cellium, Scrap, HyDra, and Simp. He excelled in particular in Search & Destroy with a 1.16 KD.

Nero teamed with Attach on Vegas Legion in 2024 and is one of the best available free agents, while Kremp came into his own throughout the ‘24 season, finishing the year with a 4th at the CDL Championship and 2nd at the Esports World Cup.

At the time of writing, the team isn’t yet locked in, with Cloud9 still needing to secure a new home for KiSMET and Skyz or risk losing them for free. As they are still on the books, should this team fall through, it’s not impossible that they could end up staying with the New York franchise.

While there are positive discussions around their future homes, they have not yet signed anywhere, so these moves still hang in the balance.