 Astralis, G2 & other BLAST teams surprised by CSPPA's voice comm concern - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Astralis, G2 & other BLAST teams surprised by CSPPA’s voice comm concern

Published: 9/Dec/2020 19:48

by Alan Bernal
CSPPA / BLAST

Share

BLAST

Moments before the BLAST Fall Finals were set to begin, the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA) raised concerns of how the tournament organizer (TO) was handling players’ voice comms. CS:GO players supported the announcement, but the 14 teams at the event were blindsided by the dispute.

A day after a three-hour delay kept the Fall Finals from running on schedule due to comms deliberations, teams including G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, Astralis, FaZe Clan, Furia, Mousesports, and the rest of the orgs at BLAST contested the CSPPA’s claim.

It’s not to say that there weren’t any concerns with the handling of sensitive voice communications among BLAST partners, but that the collective of teams said BLAST had already resolved these issues prior to the Fall Showdown.

“The teams and all Tournament Organizers, including BLAST, have worked, are working, and will continue to work together to ensure that any and all of our players’ needs pertaining their participation are met to the extent possible,” the 14-team collective said in a joint announcement. “As a result of this already successful partnership between the parties, BLAST resolved the issues raised around the usage of voice comms already on November 23rd.”

In fact, the CSPPA’s involvement in the matter on the whole took the teams by surprise.

“We fail to understand how and why CSPPA are involved in trying to raise concerns with an already resolved issue, without our knowledge or any form of previous communication,” the statement said.

To be clear, organizations generally operate with their players’ interest in mind; but in this round of CSPPA’s problem-solving, teams weren’t aware of any concerns from pro players that weren’t already addressed.

CSPPA tarik chrisj Xyp9x csgo
CSPPA
The CSPPA represents players, but their announcement on BLAST concerns took participating organizations by surprise.

During the delay for the Fall Finals, plenty of CS:GO pros came out in support of the CSPPA’s message. While it’s a direction that teams could have also supported, they were kept away from these discussions.

“While we continue to improve the quality of life of our precious teams and players, we urge both the community and our players to continue raising concerns through the proper channels, so that we can carry on improving their conditions in and outside the game,” the teams said.

CS:GO

Can Karrigan’s Mouz Stop ZywOo @ BLAST Fall Finals?

Published: 8/Dec/2020 22:39

by Bill Cooney

Share

BLAST

The upcoming week of BLAST Fall Finals matches promises action and intriguing storylines aplenty as teams vie for a spot in the Grand Finals and the biggest share of the $425,000 pot.

Mouse knew they were in for a tough one in the first match of the Quarterfinals, taking on a Team Vitality that was the overall favorite in the tournament, so far. Karrigan had a pretty good idea of what to expect from them — but stopping it proved to be another matter entirely.

The French team is doing pretty well for themselves lately, having already qualified for January’s Global Finals, before taking down mousesports 2-0 to start the week off. They’ll face the winner of Astralis v. NaVi, the latter of whom have already qualified for next year’s Globals as well.

From the other side of the Atlantic, Furia has impressed so far with an aggressive playstyle that’s caught some teams off-guard. But they’ll be looking to correct the little mistakes when they face G2, which have been what’s hindered Furia in the competition so far.

OG vs. BIG should also be one to watch, with Aleksib and co. going from simply dismantling teams, to what seems like the complete opposite at the drop of a hat.

We’ll find out which teams manage to end the year off on a high note, and if Furia ever decides to play it a little safer, when the BLAST Fall Finals wrap up on December 13.