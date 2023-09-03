s1mple slams Counter-Strike 2 buy menu for being more Valorant than CS:GO

CS Legend s1mple has critized the new buy menu in Counter-Strike 2 after the iconic menu has changed to resemble the game’s competitor Valorant.

Counter-Strike 2 has proven to be one of the most anticipated games of 2023, following on as a direct sequel to the wildly successful FPS title CS:GO. Valve has pulled out all the stops to overhaul the previous game with enhanced graphics and fundamentals.

However, many have made the observation that the developers have brought along features that heavily resemble those found in their direct competitor Valorant. Most notably, the decreasing of the match round length from 16 to the new 12-round halves (MR12), which is the exact same as Valorant.

Another similar key change is the buy menu, which has changed from the classic wheel selector that has been in the game since Counter-Strike 1.6, to a brand-new loadout system.

With the launch of the CS2 beta in full flow, players have continued to play test the new game, where Counter-Strike legend and pro player s1mple has criticized the buy menu for being way too similar to Valorant.

s1mple slams Counter-Strike 2 buy menu for being similar to Valorant

While streaming to his fans playing a Counter-Strike 2 match, he made his opinions clear on the buy menu’s likeness to Valorant.

“Why did they do it like this man, it’s not Valorant, it’s CS, it should be like before,” he said while showing his viewers him navigating around the menu.

Similarities can be seen in the new buy menu with its use of loadouts, which force players to choose a particular loadout and then they are limited by the weapons they can buy for the rest of the match.

This change also allows them to refund their guns and utilities to change weapons if they made a mistake, a feature that has long been found in rival Valorant.

It will be interesting to see how many more updates to the game resemble a similarity to its FPS rival Valorant, when Counter-Strike 2 releases in 2023.