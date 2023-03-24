Game-breaking Counter-Strike 2 bug lets you keep weapons after dying

Counter-Strike 2 players discovered a game-breaking bug that allows them to keep equipped weapons after dying.

Valve surprised its CS:GO community earlier this week by unveiling Counter-Strike 2 and rolling out a limited beta test.

With plenty of people going hands-on with an unfinished build, gameplay and technical issues are bound to crop up. One “game-breaking glitch,” in particular, is already making the rounds.

While it hasn’t caused too many problems as of yet, it’s an issue that Valve will want to take a closer look at for balancing purposes.

Player finds weapons bug in Counter-Strike 2 beta

During a recent live stream of Counter-Strike 2, content creator Eric “fl0m” Flom tested an exploit that allowed him to keep his equipped weapons upon dying.

Article continues after ad

After dying in a match, fl0m pressed the pickup button and quickly received a message saying, “You picked up a AK-47 | Redline.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He even got to keep the AK after his team lost one round and headed into another. “That’s really game-breaking,” one of the streamer’s teammates can be heard saying in chat.

It’s not currently known if the weapons bug is a widespread issue for Counter-Strike 2’s beta participants. But at least it’s something users were able to uncover during the testing phase, which kicked off on March 2.

The limited beta for Counter-Strike 2 is presently available to select users, dependent on factors such as a user’s Steam account standing and playtime on official Valve servers. In terms of content, the beta plays host to Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive modes.

Article continues after ad

Valve plans on launching the full game sometime this summer, though a firm release date has not yet been set in stone.