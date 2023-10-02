Counter-Strike 2 player left stunned as knife somehow catches fire

A Counter-Strike 2 player was left stunned as their knife unexpectedly caught fire during a round on Overpass.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) released on September 27 and has been the center of attention in the gaming community, not just for its graphical improvements and map overhauls but also for the many bugs and issues that have surfaced post-launch.

One such bizarre and unexpected bug has left a player and the CS2 community in awe as a player recently shared footage on Reddit showcasing how their knife managed to catch fire in the middle of a round.

Article continues after ad

The clip shows the player switching to a Molotov and lobbing it toward Overpass’ water-logged area close to the B site. However, upon switching back to their knife, it somehow emerged ablaze, with the blade completely on fire while the player still held the grip.

Article continues after ad

The player, unsurprisingly, appears to be shocked and retreats to a safer location while seemingly trying to comprehend what’s happening.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Realizing the fire isn’t extinguishing, the player begins swiping the blade, but the fire doesn’t go out. The player then dashes back to where the enemy team is located, possibly to flaunt their fiery knife skin, but the round concludes before they can do so.

Article continues after ad

The Counter-Strike 2 community was quick to share their amazement in the Reddit thread, with many wondering if the fiery knife would have dealt extra damage had it made contact with an enemy. One observant player even noted, “The AWP had it too but OP switched too quick, I want my .308 flamethrower Valve.”

Article continues after ad

This fascinating incident isn’t the only issue that CS2 players have encountered since the game’s release. Players have reported game-breaking bugs, such as random elements from Mirage appearing inside other maps, obscuring vision, and impacting gameplay. Others have slammed the “underwhelming” launch and criticized the “laggy” servers.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, CS2 has already witnessed remarkable success, with a peak player count of more than 1.3 million players. Yet, the presence of game-breaking bugs and the absence of key features have left the community wanting a more polished Counter-Strike experience.