Counter-Strike 2 devs excited to “experiment” with adding new guns

Counter-Strike 2 dropped on September 27 and features over 35 weapons for fans to choose from across all equipment and guns and more are on the way, according to a recent interview with a developer.

Counter-Strike 2 will have new weapons added to the game, according to an interview with a developer in PC Gamer. The name Valve title launched on September 27 and has had a bumpy rollout so far, with multiple glitches and bugs that the developer has had to address.

The developer addressed those issues in the interview and also gave insight into how Valve will introduce new weapons and guns into the title. They said new guns will come into the game when needed, like when gameplay becomes stale, or players need new tools to approach situations.

“We’re always looking for ways to give players more interesting decisions to make in the game,” The developer told PC Gamer.

Counter-Strike 2 will have new weapons introduced

CS:GO had new guns added to it throughout its decade-long run. The additions of guns like the M4A1-S, CZ75-Auto and R8 Revolver heavily impacted the professional and casual play meta at the time. The developers working on Counter-Strike 2 say they have recognized how adding new weapons can change player behavior, and are planning on introducing new guns with that understanding.

“We learned some occasionally painful lessons about how to gracefully introduce a new weapon to the game. We think we have a handle on how to approach this in the future, and with the customizable loadouts in CS2, shipping weapons should be even more straightforward,” the developer said.

However, that doesn’t mean those behind CS2 won’t take risks when adding things into the game, and experimenting with the title for the foreseeable future.

Counter-Strike 2 CS2 players should expect new gameplay additions when game gets stale in the future.

“We don’t have a specific vision that we’re trying to realize, but rather a process we want to continue to execute for many years. We’ll continue to explore all of the opportunities that come with the game and its amazing community, to experiment with new ideas, and to do the hard work necessary to make CS2 the place every FPS fan wants to be,” the CS2 developer said.

While fans may want to get their hands on some new weapons in CS2 now, the game is nowhere close to feeling stale and the developers probably currently have their hands tied fixing the game post-roll out to add anything in at the moment

