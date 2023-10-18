Insane Counter-Strike 2 bug leaves players legless and floating

An absurd Counter-Strike 2 bug has been found by players, one that leaves you legless and floating in the air.

As Counter-Strike 2 goes through its first month of full release, early bugs are just continuing to pile up as players dive in.

Be it the more serious ones like AMD’s Anti-lag causing false bans to the more fun yet infuriating ones like the “Michael Jackson” peek, bugs have been causing all sorts of problems for the community.

And it seems yet another weird issue has now been uncovered by players, with this one leaving you legless and floating in the air.

Found by a CS2 player on Twitter, it showed that if you and a teammate stand on a railing (specifically the one on Overpass B site Water), with one of you boosting the other right at the edge of the booster’s hitbox and holding crouch, once the booster leaves, the other player is left floating and legless.

Well, technically the boosted player still has legs, but they’re left contorted, twisted in a mess behind the back of their character model. The effect on the legs also varies, some attempts have both legs behind meanwhile some others still have one leg on the railing.

“After the Michael Jackson peek, the Shakira peek, here’s the Human Turret Peek,” the player who discovered said of the bug they discovered.

“Pretty impressive gymnastics skills to be honest,” a player joked about the newest bug. “Excuse me what?” questioned the ESL CS account.

Luckily for players, this bug is not as game-breaking as some of the others, veering more towards the absurd crop of bugs, however, still has the potential to give an advantage by throwing off an opponent’s aim and winning the fight.