Counter-Strike 2 maps: Every confirmed map in CS2 from CSGO

Counter-Strike 2 is now fully released, replacing CS:GO, and it comes with totally updated maps from the old game. We have listed all the maps from CS:GO now in CS2, as well as maps in the game files expected to be released soon.

Counter-Strike 2’s release was as exciting as it was troubled. Many of the community’s wishes have been granted in the new version of CS:GO, but equally, there are many missing features, including game modes and maps.

This new game includes overhauls to Counter-Strike’s legacy maps, with varying levels of updates for each. In Valve’s announcement video for Counter-Strike 2, they grouped the new maps into three categories: Touchstone, Upgrades, and Overhauls.

Touchstones are legacy maps that have not only been in Counter-Strike for the longest but also maps that are relatively unchanged in Counter-Strike 2. The changes these received in the new version are minimal with mostly just visual upgrades and lighting improvements.

Upgrades are maps from CS:GO that received major updates to lighting and textures, utilizing Source 2’s improved graphics as much as possible.

Overhauls are essentially complete rebuilds of CS’s oldest maps, be it from CS:GO or even older. These maps feature new textures, lighting, structures, and possibly updates for how the map plays.

Here is the full list of maps that are confirmed for Counter-Strike 2 so far.

Contents

CS2 maps currently available

The following maps are all currently playable in Counter-Strike 2, some in Premier Mode, some in competitive, and all of them in Deathmatch.

The only maps that were once in the Active Duty Pool in CS:GO which are not yet in CS2 are Cache and Train.

It is unknown at this stage if Valve will be remaking Cache for Counter-Strike 2, but Train was shown off in the trailers, so we expect it at some point.

Dust II

Valve Dust 2 CT Spawn point rendered in Source 2

Counter-Strike and Dust II go hand in hand. When fans of FPS games think Counter-Strike, Dust 2 is most likely what they first think of, and of course, it is in the newest iteration of the game.

Dust 2 is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Mirage

Valve Mirage B bombsite in Source 2

A Counter-Strike Fan favorite, the map that was initially made for esports play in the Cyberathlete Professional League in CS 1.6, has become a mainstay in Counter-Strike. Being the only map to be played in every single CS major since its release. And of course, it makes a return in CS2.

Mirage is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Nuke

Valve Nuke bombsite A rendered in Source 2

Nuke has been a mainstay in competitive play since CS 1.6, and the move to Counter-Strike 2 has not changed that, as this classic remains as you know and love it. But, it has been brought in the new decade with a significant overhaul.

Nuke is classified as an Upgrade map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics, as well as new textures made for the map.

Overpass

Valve Overpass Monster entrance to B in Source 2

One of the most unique maps in the pool, being one of the few maps in the Active Duty Pool which was specifically made in CS:GO, it won’t be missing in the shift to Counter-Strike 2.

Overpass is classified as an Overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Inferno

Valve Inferno Second Mid rendered in Source 2

One of the oldest maps in the game, making its first appearance in CS 1.1, it is an absolute classic when it comes to Counter-Strike, and yes, it’s back in Counter-Strike 2.

Inferno is classified as an Overhaul map, receiving a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and some changes that will impact gameplay.

Ancient

Valve Ancient mid rendered in Source 2

One of the newest maps in the Active Duty Pool, the spiritual successor to Aztec, Ancient was inserted into the pool to much controversy and dismay from players at the time. But it will make another return with minimal changes.

Ancient is classified as an Upgrade map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics and textures made for the map.

Vertigo

Valve

Vertigo is also available in Counter-Strike 2, and was added into the limited-test beta alongside Overpass.

However, Vertigo is simply a Touchstone map, meaning it doesn’t have any changes except for lighting, just like Dust II.

Anubis

Valve

The most recent addition to the competitive map pool in CS:GO, Anubis now has a complete CS2 rebuild as well.

Although not specified by Valve, it appears to be an upgrade, thanks to new water effects, and there is now water in areas there wasn’t previously, such as near the pillar on A bombsite.

Italy

Valve Italy CT spawn rendered in Source 2

The fun, awkward, and classic hostage map which has been around since the game’s beta in 1999 has been shown with an entirely new look to it. Most likely never going to be put in the Active Duty Pool, it’s nice to see it updated for a new iteration once again.

Italy is classified as an Overhaul map, so it too receives a complete rebuild, including new textures, lighting, structures, and gameplay changes.

Office

Valve

Office is the only Hostage map currently available in CS2, and benefits from new lighting and textures, and of course, those great new glass-smashing physics on all the windows.

Unreleased maps in CS2

This section comprises a whole host of fan favorites, to some less so, maps. There are a lot of maps showcased, but there were a notable few that were a mainstay in CS that have not yet been added to CS2.

Train

Valve Train Terrorist bombsite entrances

Yes, the classic CS 1.6 map, created by one of Counter Strike’s creators, Train, is expected to return to CS2 at some point, as it was shown off in the trailer.

Train is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates are just lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Baggage

Valve Spawn point in Baggage rendered in Source 2

Baggage is also not currently available, but is expected to make a comeback. Arms Race (aka Gun Game) fans will be happy to see the classic return once again. It made its first appearance in CSGO specifically made for the Arms Race game mode. The teasing of this map possibly means Arms Race is coming with the port, at some point.

Baggage is classified as an Upgrade map, so the changes are focused on new lighting physics and textures. Other maps that didn’t appear in the teaser videos but have been found in the game files include:

Shoots

Valve

Canals

Valve

Lake

Valve

Shortdust

Valve

