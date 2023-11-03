New Counter-Strike 2 update marks return of custom maps with workshop revamp

Counter-Strike 2 developers Valve just launched a new update that revamps the workshop, signaling the return of custom community-made maps.

Arguably one of the most important aspects of any tactical FPS game like Counter-Strike 2 are the maps. They formulate the playing field and dictate what sort of engagements players will take against one another. Oftentimes designers will spend hours on end meticulously crafting maps that offer unique gameplay experiences that also ensure competitive fairness.

Counter-Strike takes a slightly different approach to map design, however, inviting the community to come forward and submit maps for others to enjoy. Whether this be a highly competitive map like Anubis or just a CS: Surf map to chill out in, Valve gives players the power to shape the tactical FPS.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the recent release of the CS: GO sequel Counter-Strike 2, Valve is looking to revitalize the community workshop once more so that players can continue creating their beloved maps. The developers announced the return of community maps in a recent update on November 2.

Counter-Strike 2 announces return of community maps

As revealed in the November 2 update patch notes players will be able to upload CS2 maps onto the workshop, and community servers will be able to host workshop maps moving forward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alternatively, players can also try out the community maps offline as long as they subscribe to them on the workshop.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly the Counter-Strike 2 player base was absolutely delighted to hear the news of the workshop’s return, many listing the change down as a “W”.

Article continues after ad

Outside of the announcement of the workshop revamp the new update brought about a bunch of bug fixes to Valve’s tactical shooter as the devs continue to fix up the game from its shaky release.