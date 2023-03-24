Counter-Strike 2 devs respond as players uncover hilarious “kickflip mechanics”

Counter-Strike 2 players have discovered kickflip mechanics, allowing you to do sick flips on your AK-47, so sick, in fact, the devs have even responded to it.

Counter-Strike 2’s beta was preceded by a lot of hype, as you would expect. From leaks in NVIDIA drivers, reports from Richard Lewis, to obsessing over every single update to Steam’s database, it was a whirlwind to start 2023. And now with its release, we are seeing a lot of changes to the iconic title.

From game-changing updates to the smokes physics, map design changes, upgrading their server sub-ticks to 128, and even giving players feet. No, really. But an addition most players might not have seen coming is the ability to perform kickflips.

Yes, now you can genuinely do “kickflips” on your rifles in CS2. Discovered by CSGO streamer and s***poster PSP1G, you can “kickflip” off of a rifle by just standing on top of it and shooting it.

Upon shooting it while looking down, your character will do a “kickflip” off the rifle. Of course, this really isn’t a kickflip. Rather it has to do with Source’s physics when it comes to shooting items.

When shooting an object in Source, you can cause it to move and bounce around with a surprising amount of power. The mechanic is responsible for many clips of retrieving AWPs from difficult-to-reach places, or even Portal 2 boat speedruns.

And since the kickflip mechanics weren’t meant to be in the game, at least not to that extent, CS2’s devs responded to PSP1G’s tweet about it. “Thanks for this report; we’ll investigate immediately,” the official CS account joked.

Devs might try to fix the unintended kickflips, or they might try to fix the Scout which was lodged in the ground in the clip.

Surprisingly, Source’s mechanics has spawned an entire community of players making maps for it. Such as Surf and KZ servers always being populated. In fact, a map creator, Syuks, even remade Tony Hawk in CSGO.

Either way, many want the kickflip physics to stay the same. One can only imagine the plethora of community-made maps creating mini-games around it in the long run.