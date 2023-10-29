Counter-Strike 2 player discovers exploit for perfect bunny hopping, but there’s a catch

A CS2 player has found an in-game exploit to perfectly bunny-hop around the map, which comes with a catch if you don’t bind your keys.

Counter-Strike 2 launched on September 27, with tonnes of content for new and returning players to enjoy, which includes a handful of gameplay changes, overhauled maps, visual upgrades, and system improvements.

Despite all the additions, Valve has built off the classic CSGO experience. Various common strategies, playstyles, and weapons, have still proved to be as effective as they are in previous titles.

One of these is the movement method of bunny hopping, which has long been a fan-favorite since it was first found in early titles.

Now, a CS2 player has discovered how to perfectly bunny hop around the map, but it does come with a catch.

Counter-Strike 2 player reveals how to perfectly bunny hop

Ironically, the player who posted the clip to Twitter/X had the user name BunnyHop, who titled it: “fps_max 32 in console makes you hit every bunnyhop perfectly in CS2.”

They are seen typing in the command fps_max 32 into the game’s console, which sets the max frames per second to 32 while playing.

“This isn’t a joke btw, go try it. You just scroll normally with fps_max 32 and they’re almost all perfect bunny hops,” the user further commented.

This allowed them to easily bunny hop and quickly move around the map Nuke which otherwise can prove challenging to time correctly. However, there is a catch.

Capping your fps to 32 will directly impact the rest of your gameplay creating a clunky and laggy experience that will make it nearly impossible to win your gunfights.

Despite this, many pointed out in the comment section that you can simply solve the issue by key-binding: “Bind scroll down to jump and max fps 32.”

This allows players to quickly toggle on and off the FPS cap to allow them to hit perfect bunny hops without negatively impacting gameplay.

One responded: “This is unironically true I’ve been hitting crazy hops since CS2 dropped on my sh*t laptop.”

Even though various players had reportedly been using it without any issues, others were worried after Valve had already banned players on CS2 for abusing commands and key binds.

If you are unfamiliar with key-binding or console commands then simply follow our complete guide.