CS:GO movement players still think CS2’s movement needs massive work

Counter-Strike 2 players’ wishlists keep piling up, as movement players from CS:GO are hoping for a massive improvement to how the game handles.

CS2‘s launch has been quite the spectacle, seemingly in all the wrong ways. The transition to Source 2 meant improved graphics and new mechanics, but those additions have been overshadowed by missing features, bugs, and cheaters galore. After acknowledging the rough start, Valve promised a bright future.

In the months since launch, player feedback has only grown, with massive lists of improvements and features they’d like to see back.

Article continues after ad

Among the massive list of high-priority issues, players hope to see movement changes in the mix.

Article continues after ad

CS:GO movement players hope movement fixes are coming to CS2

Shared to their Twitter/X account, CS creator MaximsTweets showed a clip of them hopping into CS:GO. In the clip, Maxim shares their opinion on how the movement feels better in the predecessor, citing it “feels more responsive and precise.”

Maxim acknowledges that cheating is a major issue, but he feels that matching or improving the movement from CS:GO will enhance the feel of CS2.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Safe to say, a lot of CS players agreed with Maxim’s thoughts, with players sharing their thoughts on the situation. “Honestly annoying how clunky CS2 feels. It’s not even really niche movement tech that feels off, like I seem to randomly stick to the ground and walls with alarming frequency in CS2,” one player said.

Article continues after ad

One of the key features marketed in CS2 was the new sub-tick system, to enhance player experience by making the game feel more responsive and seamless than ever. However, some players think this is the root of CS2’s sluggish movement.

Article continues after ad

One player commented: “It’s insane to think about – if Valve removed sub tick from CS2 and reverted back, most of its issues would be fixed.”

In hindsight, CS:GO received a decade of support that evolved it into the powerhouse FPS it is today. CS2 presents a major challenge for Valve, but the veteran studio is no stranger to overcoming hurdles.