CS:GO movement players still think CS2’s movement needs massive work

CS:GO movement players still think CS2’s movement needs massive workCS:GO
Counter-Strike 2 players’ wishlists keep piling up, as movement players from CS:GO are hoping for a massive improvement to how the game handles.
CS2‘s launch has been quite the spectacle, seemingly in all the wrong ways. The transition to Source 2 meant improved graphics and new mechanics, but those additions have been overshadowed by missing features, bugs, and cheaters galore. After acknowledging the rough start, Valve promised a bright future.
In the months since launch, player feedback has only grown, with massive lists of improvements and features they’d like to see back.
Among the massive list of high-priority issues, players hope to see movement changes in the mix.
CS:GO movement players hope movement fixes are coming to CS2
Shared to their Twitter/X account, CS creator MaximsTweets showed a clip of them hopping into CS:GO. In the clip, Maxim shares their opinion on how the movement feels better in the predecessor, citing it “feels more responsive and precise.”
Maxim acknowledges that cheating is a major issue, but he feels that matching or improving the movement from CS:GO will enhance the feel of CS2.
Safe to say, a lot of CS players agreed with Maxim’s thoughts, with players sharing their thoughts on the situation. “Honestly annoying how clunky CS2 feels. It’s not even really niche movement tech that feels off, like I seem to randomly stick to the ground and walls with alarming frequency in CS2,” one player said.
One of the key features marketed in CS2 was the new sub-tick system, to enhance player experience by making the game feel more responsive and seamless than ever. However, some players think this is the root of CS2’s sluggish movement.
One player commented: “It’s insane to think about – if Valve removed sub tick from CS2 and reverted back, most of its issues would be fixed.”
In hindsight, CS:GO received a decade of support that evolved it into the powerhouse FPS it is today. CS2 presents a major challenge for Valve, but the veteran studio is no stranger to overcoming hurdles.