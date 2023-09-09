Counter-Strike 2 players realize aiming in CS:GO was broken the whole time

As the Counter-Strike 2 beta received a further update, giving access to more CS fans and new features, CS2 players have realized CS:GO shooting was “off”.

Counter-Strike 2 was revealed to be Valve’s direct sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which has been in CS2 beta testing since March 22.

After a large update on August 31, even more players have been able to access the upcoming game and the various new features.

With both of these combined, this has led to many fans in the community digging into the game and actively comparing what is different from CSGO to Counter-Strike 2, better or for worse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Counter-Strike 2 players realise aiming and shooting was broken in CSGO

One particular Reddit user posted to the Global Offensive subreddit, who had noticed the way players aim and shoot their guns was completely different in CS2.

After jokingly using MS Paint as a means to highlight what the mouse input should be doing, the video went on to compare CSGO’s “frame-based input,” with CS2’s “raw input,” using gameplay footage from each game.

CSGO’s aiming mechanics highlight the delay coming from the frame-based system as the creator misses, while CS2’s shooting is shown to give a more real-time response allowing the author to hit his flick shot cleanly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The post gained a lot of traction, with the majority of users being shocked by the differences shown and praising Valve’s sequel.

“So basically CSGO aiming was off all these years and we just got used to it,” one said.

“This is a very nice win for CS2. Only other games I know that have this are Reflex Arena, Diabolical and Overwatch,” Another said.

While some fans remained less convinced: “All games are off, cs2 is gonna feel different to all other games,” a user said.

Article continues after ad

CS legend s1mple has also been experimenting with the game, where he has revealed all of the best settings he is using in the CS2 beta.