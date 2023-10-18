New Counter-Strike 2 update breaks game with unpredictable movement bug

Counter-Strike 2’s October 17 update has potentially broken the game as jumps are now more inconsistent after new Command alias changes.

As Counter-Strike 2 goes through its first month out in the wild after its closed beta, Valve has been churning out patch after patch to polish the game as much as possible, largely to prepare it for IEM Sydney, the first CS2 LAN event.

However, despite their attempts to get it as competition-ready as possible, the game has not been bug-free, with a plethora of glitched hitboxes, weird peeks, and an AMD Anti-lag feature giving out false bans to players using it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, Valve has released another patch to try and fix up even more bugs, though the newest update seems to have caused another issue, this time impact the game’s movement.

In a recent October 17 update, Valve implemented a new change to command aliases, which now leverages subtick accuracy. What that means is that any command aliases should not be affected by a server’s subtick.

Aliases in CS are names for a particular combination of inputs, which can be used to bind a command to the alias to a specific input, and whenever activated, any command under the alias will trigger.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, despite this new update helping players with an alias as jump to make things more consistent, it has seemingly made the default jump key vary in its consistency.

As pointed out by launders, a CS commentator and streamer, whenever jumping forwards, there is an inconsistency in the values. As in CS, whenever you jump from a specific place with the same inputs, you should be traveling the same distance every single time without fail.

Article continues after ad

Though as demonstrated, the distance jumped can now vary. Despite being minute differences, it’s these small differences that can decide how a fight plays out, especially at the highest level of competition.

Article continues after ad

But, there is a fix to the problem, albeit a workaround. You’ll need to make an autoexec file, and bind your default jump key to a different new exec, then in the new exec you’ve bound your default jump key to you’ll need to input the following command, +jump:-jump.

Article continues after ad

Due to the bug, ESL has decided day three’s matches won’t be played on the current patch to avoid this issue.