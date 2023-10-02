Counter-Strike 2 October 2 patch notes: Movement changes, graphics fixes, more

The latest patch for Counter-Strike 2 is now live, addressing several gameplay, graphics, and animation issues. Here’s everything you need to know.

Counter-Strike 2 players have been running into all kinds of strange glitches and issues with the game since its full release on September 27. From performance issues, crashes, and even players’ knives catching on fire after throwing a Molotov, it’s clear that CS2 isn’t quite the most polished and optimized experience for some players.

Article continues after ad

Yet, Valve is actively working on fixing many of these issues, and they’ve managed to tackle some of them already in the October 2 update. From movement enhancements on mud surfaces to crucial fixes in graphics and animations, this update addresses several key areas in the game.

Article continues after ad

See below for the detailed patch notes for the October 2 update to CS2.

Counter-Strike 2 October 2 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Removed movement penalty on mud surfaces

Graphics

Fixed a bug with shader compilation when connecting to a server that was causing hitches after connecting. Note that these hitches may still exist on AMD GPUs; we are working with AMD to address this

Animation

Fixed a bug where knife slashing couldn’t be interrupted with an inspect

Misc