Best SMGs to use in Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 has a variety of weapons to choose from, some more useful than others. SMGs are a staple of the series and a must-have on some rounds, so here are the best SMGs to use in CS2.

Like most FPS games, Counter-Strike 2 also offers a plethora of weapons to choose from, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, shotguns, and more. Each of those weapon types has its uses, but SMGs stand out in a few scenarios.

If you are planning to take down enemies at very close range, simply want to run and gun, or you’re going up against an eco, then the SMGs would be your ideal choice in the game.

But, not all submachine guns are equal – these are the best SMGs you can use in Counter-Strike 2.

Best SMGs in CS2

Counter-Terrorist side

Counter-Strike 2

When you are on the CT side, these are the best SMGs you can use:

MP9

MP7

MP5-SD

After winning the pistol round, the MP9 ($1250) is often an ideal choice for the second and bonus rounds. This Mid-Tier weapon has a great rate of fire and if you’re into spraying, it can easily take down two enemies at once.

The next tier up would be the MP7 ($1750), which is slightly more expensive than the MP9 but offers greater damage at range. Unless you have a particular play in mind though, the MP9 is the better all-rounder, especially for the price.

The MP5-SD ($1500) is an excellent choice during anti-eco or force buy rounds. Lurking and landing a couple of headshots using burst spray with this weapon can reward you with an updated weapon like an AK-47 or even an AWP from the enemy.

While you could opt for the P90 for its larger magazine size, it’s far too expensive to be among the best SMGs. If you want a spray and pray mag for much cheaper, then there is the PP-Bizon, but this is really only effective against unarmored opponents on enemies’ eco rounds.

Terrorist side

Valve

Things change a bit when you’re on the T-side. During this time, your team needs to take control of a site for a successful round.

Here are the best SMGs you can on the Terrorist side:

MAC-10

UMP-45

The MAC-10 ($1050) is the go-to choice right after winning the pistol round for most players. It has a decent rate of fire but can take down enemies with a couple of headshots in the second round. However, it can get trickier as the bonus round starts. You can also jump and shoot very accurately with the Mac-10.

For the third choice, you may go with the UMP-45 ($1200) as it has better armor penetration than others, pricing to be effective during force buy rounds. Its slow fire rate will let you down at times though.

Again, the P90 is an option on the T side, but at $2350, it’s simply not worth the price. If you have that much money, you should be buying a Galil instead, if you can’t afford an AK.

Combining proper game sense with these weapons will help you climb Premier ranks in a jiffy.

So, those are some of the best SMGs you can use in CS2. For more guides and information on Counter-Strike 2, be sure to check out our other content below:

