World of Warcraft cosplayer’s insane Alexstrasza outfit looks like official artwork

Published: 30/Jan/2021 6:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Alexstrasza World of Warcraft cosplay
Blizzard / Instagram: @katssby

A World of Warcraft cosplayer named Sophie Letyago has stunned fans with an insane Alexstrasza costume that looks like it could be official artwork from the game.

Alexstrasza is one of the most badass characters in World of Warcraft. Nicknamed ‘Alexstrasza the Life-Binder’, she is the queen of all dragons and the guardian of all life on Azeroth.

For that reason, she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too. But while it’s almost impossible for them to re-create her true dragon form, we’ve seen some extraordinary versions of her humanoid form, which looks like a high elf.

Alexstrasza wears a horned helmet, shoulder pads, breastplates, bracers, leggings, boots, and a cape that all resemble her red dragon form. But despite her fierce looks and immense power, she is surprisingly compassionate and can regrow forests, heal the land, and resurrect the dead.

Alexstrasza World of Warcraft cosplay
Blizzard
Alexstrasza is one of the most important figures in the World of Warcraft universe.

Sophie Letyago, also known as Sophie Katssby, posted some pictures of her insane Alexstreasza cosplay on Twitter. It looks so good, it could easily be mistaken for official World of Warcraft artwork.

“HERE IT IS!” she wrote. “My Alexstrasza is finally ready! And I’m happy to share with you.” Luckily she did because it’s an absolute masterpiece from head to toe, and it’s something that fans will talk about for years to come.

Sophie’s pictures reveal the incredible amount of detail in her cosplay. At first glance, they look like 3D rendered artwork from the game. However, don’t let that fool you.

Beyond some after-effects and filters, the piece itself is as real as it gets. It’s been described as everything from “amazing” and “impressive” to the “best Alexstrasza ever.” And to be honest, it might very well be. 

We can’t wait to see which World of Warcraft character Sophie cosplays next!

Halo Reach cosplayer amazes fans with “mind-boggling” Spartan armor

Published: 29/Jan/2021 20:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Red Spartan Halo reach cosplay with armor
YouTube/Random Ranger Cosplay

A Halo Reach cosplayer is making waves online for his incredibly-realistic version of Spartan armor, fooling fans into thinking it’s a screenshot from the game.

Cosplayer ‘Random Ranger’ has crafted some of the best Halo-themed cosplays out there with the game’s iconic Spartan suits. But what makes his feel so dynamic is how they seem “lived in” with battle damage, chips and markings; they come across as being battle-tested.

In a post on Reddit, the cosplayer uploaded an image of himself dressed in Spartan armor in front of a background taken from the game. Needless to say, fans absolutely ate it up, and some couldn’t believe it was real.

“I still think it’s possible that I’ve been looking at an in-game render for the past minute,” one Redditor remarked.

My Halo Reach Cosplay [self] from cosplay

“I’m still convinced that this is a screenshot from the game haha. Amazing work!” a fan replied, while another simply stated, “This is mind-boggling.”

Those are only a couple of the many messages truly believing the cosplay was taken from the game, and it’s easy to see why. The weapon, armor, helmet – the whole shebang is all on point.

When asked how long it took to build, Random Ranger replied that it took him over 1,000 hours. That said, he did note it was his “first true attempt at making a costume.”

Over on YouTube, the cosplayer delved into how he was able to do it in a video series.

“I just want to share what I now know in an open and easy to consume format. So, I’m making cosplay tutorials on how I make my armor and props,” he explained. “I’m hoping this will translate into you guys being able to build something just as cool, because there’s nothing special about me making that armor.”

Hopefully, as he continues to upload videos, more people can follow along and craft their own Spartan armor. Who knows – maybe by the time it’s all done, folks will be able to go to conventions again and have even more reason to show off their hard work.

For fans of Halo, this could be your best go-to if you’re looking to represent the franchise.