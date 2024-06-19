Diablo 4 player’s Peacemaker cosplay just needs Eagly to complete the look

One Diablo 4 player assembled the perfect Peacemaker armor; it just needs an eagle pet to top it all off.

Since its launch in June 2023, Diablo 4‘s community has blasted the available armor sets and gear as unappealing to the eye.

This thinking applies to every character class, though the Barbarian has received the brunt of the criticism. Not many are fond of the premium cosmetics in the in-game shop, either.

But one person has found a way to make their Rogue look a bit more interesting by dressing them in armor inspired by Peacemaker’s suit.

User CaptainFluffles shared a screenshot of the result in Diablo 4’s subreddit, showcasing an armor set assembled with various pieces of gear.

Article continues after ad

Based on the gear used for this particular look, the Redditor put in a lot of work to bring Peacemaker to the world of Diablo 4.

The Rogue wears salvaged runic pants, Adamant Helm cosmetic from the Season 3 battle pass, the same battle pass’ Artisan’s Tunic, and a pair of salvaged Yen’s Blessing Boots.

Article continues after ad

Several people had their eyes set on something else, though – the absence of an eagle pet like Peacemaker’s ever-loyal Eagly. “Needs Eagly to complete the look,” someone wrote in the thread.

“We definitely need an eagle pet to complete your ensemble. Well done,” wrote another Reddit user.

Article continues after ad

Since Diablo 4 added pets to the game in a June update, Sanctuary’s Peacemaker could have a pet of his own – albeit a four-legged one.

And given John Cena’s role as Peacemaker, it should come as no surprise that the thread is packed with “can’t see him” jokes from fans. “I don’t see anything but a blank character screen,” one person said in jest.

A similar comment reads, “What armor set?? I don’t see anything.”